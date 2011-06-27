2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
MSRP range: $38,855 - $50,960
FAQ
Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Highlander Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Highlander Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Highlander Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 35 mpg to 36 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Highlander Hybrid has 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Learn more
Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Toyota Highlander Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Highlander Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Highlander Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Highlander Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,855.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $40,455
- Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $50,960
- Bronze Edition 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $43,880
- Bronze Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $45,480
- Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $49,010
- LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $38,855
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $45,810
- XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $41,855
- XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $43,455
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $47,760
What are the different models of Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, the next question is, which Highlander Hybrid model is right for you? Highlander Hybrid variants include LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Bronze Edition 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Bronze Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Highlander Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
