2002 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, spunky motor, tight build quality, refined bits and pieces, optional side airbags.
  • Cramped and uncomfortable interior, mushy suspension, non-descript styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Reliable but bland, the Corolla is a conservative pick in the economy sedan class.

Vehicle overview

Toyota's venerable Corolla has gone through many changes since it was first introduced in 1968. Over the course of its long life, the Corolla has appeared as a hatchback, coupe, wagon and sedan. The world has seen enough people fall in love with this car to make it the best-selling nameplate in the history of automobiles.

Now, while that's neat and all, we're sure that what's really important to you and your wallet is whether this modern Corolla still has what it takes to stomp out its competitors. In short, it doesn't.

Dating to 1998, the current Corolla faces stiff competition from the Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda Protege and Nissan Sentra, all of which have been substantially redesigned or newly introduced since this particular Toyota was fresh out of the blocks. And they are all more satisfying cars, both in terms of comparable feature content as well as driving experience.

To help fend them off until the next redesign, the Corolla comes equipped with a zippy, smooth-revving 1.8-liter four-cylinder aluminum engine that cranks out 125 horsepower, thanks to a variable valve timing and lift system that Toyota calls VVT-i. VVT-i employs continuously variable intake valve timing to provide greater engine performance, better fuel economy and reduced pollution over a wide rev range. When equipped with a manual transmission, this car pulls strongly. Automatic gearboxes are available, too, including a technologically advanced (not!) three-speed unit on base models.

Three trim levels are available on the 2002 Corolla: the base CE, better-equipped LE and sporty S. The S model includes "sporty" trim such as body-colored rocker panels and door handles, foglights, fake leather-wrapped steering wheel and a tachometer with outside temperature display. Step up to the LE to get power mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench and a tilting steering wheel.

Our biggest gripe with the Corolla is minimal legroom for both the driver and passengers and the horribly uncomfortable seats. Center stack ergonomics also aren't up to standards in the class, and the soft suspension keels over in turns, making the tires howl in pain. But the ride is smooth, the cabin is quiet at speed, side airbags are an unusual option for the class, and the parts used in the car's construction exude quality; a good thing, since many of the interior trim pieces are shared throughout the Toyota lineup.

Few competitors can match Toyota's run-forever reputation and high levels of build quality. But with several superior cars competing for slices of the econo-sedan pie, Toyota has its work cut out for it in 2002.

2002 Highlights

Pricing for optional value packages has been lowered for all trim lines.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Corolla.

5(43%)
4(43%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.2
67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing value in one little car
kevinmscott,09/30/2013
Bought an 02 S model about 3 years ago. Abused by original owners and left for dead. Our friend at the junkyard for it working in a jiffy. My first car, college car, put some 40k long and hard freeway miles on it (it's at 180k now), replaced transmission, struts, manifold and a wheel baring, but it has never broken down on me or failed to start. I've driven it through hot Vermont summers and freezing Maine winters. This is the car I walk out to every morning and thank the Lord for. It is a car I am truly satisfied with.
Perfect for a college student!
joejoezz,05/28/2010
We bought a a Corolla with 120,000 miles on it and now have it up to 136,000. So far, we have only done routine maintenance, although I recommend watching the brakes closely. It burns a little oil but nothing major. Combined gas mileage is around 28 in the winter and 35 in the summer. The car's size is its best feature for living in the city: it drives well for such a tiny car and it is easy to parallel park into tiny spots. You just have to watch out because sometimes big SUVs don't see it.
I believe this car helped save my life....
kdblossom,12/20/2010
I just totaled this car on 12/15. The car looked terrible (with damage on 4 sides). The state trooper called it a rollover but it was more of a toss around. I impacted at least 3 different times before I stopped. The car landed on the drivers side and I still can't figure out why it did not land on the roof. I walked away sore and with a bruise on my leg. The state trooper(with 20+ years experience) was amazed that I did. This car has truly proven itself in a real world crash... car has truly proven itself in a real world crash....
This car is awesome!
turtlelady,05/30/2014
I bought my Corolla in 2009 with just under 72k miles on it. I had a few issues at first but had it VERY thoroughly inspected (every nook & cranny) and found out the issue (the rear brake drums had never been turned), fixed it, and haven't had a lick of trouble since. The car currently has 117k miles on it and runs like a dream. It had it's first tune-up last summer and that improved the mpg by 4, so now it gets about 36 on the highway. I plan on driving it until it finally dies. It's economical, reliable, mechanically sound, and is just an all-around great car!
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
3-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2002 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 3A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

