Vehicle overview

The Toyota Corolla is synonymous with affordability and dependability. Produced for more than four decades and with 33 million sold, it ranks as the best-selling car of all time. But is this enough to get you to buy a 2012 Toyota Corolla? With ever-increasing pressure from newer rivals, the current Corolla might have been caught resting on its laurels.

In the three years since the current-generation Corolla debuted, other automakers such as Chevrolet, Ford and Hyundai have dramatically stepped up their game. As a result, the 2012 Corolla feels comparably outdated and outclassed. From the outside, the Toyota lacks personality and excitement, while inside the hard plastics and dull design give it a definite economy car vibe.

Even in the areas where the Corolla once ruled supreme -- affordability and dependability -- it has been surpassed. While many of its newer rivals are boasting 40 mpg highway fuel economy estimates, the Corolla rates 34 mpg. In terms of dependability, the Toyota is still rock-solid reliable, but other cars have improved to challenge it while also offering longer warranties to reinforce that point.

At the end of the day, we think you can do a lot better than the 2012 Toyota Corolla, and suggest that potential buyers check out the front-running competition first. We rank the Ford Focus and Hyundai Elantra highly for their sharp designs, welcoming cabins and high fuel economy. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Civic and Mazda 3 are also excellent choices that surpass the Corolla in just about every regard.