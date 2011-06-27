  1. Home
2012 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • simple controls
  • quiet cabin.
  • Unimpressive cabin quality
  • mediocre acceleration and fuel economy
  • some increasingly common luxury features are unavailable
  • disconnected driving experience.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Among newer (and better) rivals, the 2012 Toyota Corolla is no longer a class leader. In the absence of any significant improvements, we suggest checking out the competition first.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Corolla is synonymous with affordability and dependability. Produced for more than four decades and with 33 million sold, it ranks as the best-selling car of all time. But is this enough to get you to buy a 2012 Toyota Corolla? With ever-increasing pressure from newer rivals, the current Corolla might have been caught resting on its laurels.

In the three years since the current-generation Corolla debuted, other automakers such as Chevrolet, Ford and Hyundai have dramatically stepped up their game. As a result, the 2012 Corolla feels comparably outdated and outclassed. From the outside, the Toyota lacks personality and excitement, while inside the hard plastics and dull design give it a definite economy car vibe.

Even in the areas where the Corolla once ruled supreme -- affordability and dependability -- it has been surpassed. While many of its newer rivals are boasting 40 mpg highway fuel economy estimates, the Corolla rates 34 mpg. In terms of dependability, the Toyota is still rock-solid reliable, but other cars have improved to challenge it while also offering longer warranties to reinforce that point.

At the end of the day, we think you can do a lot better than the 2012 Toyota Corolla, and suggest that potential buyers check out the front-running competition first. We rank the Ford Focus and Hyundai Elantra highly for their sharp designs, welcoming cabins and high fuel economy. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Civic and Mazda 3 are also excellent choices that surpass the Corolla in just about every regard.

2012 Toyota Corolla models

The 2012 Toyota Corolla is a five-passenger compact sedan available in L, LE and S trim levels.

Standard features on the base L model includes 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, trip computer and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LE adds 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, cruise control, Bluetooth, steering-wheel audio controls and a six-speaker stereo with iPod connectivity (optional on the L). The S adds foglights, a sport-look body kit, a rear spoiler, upgraded cloth upholstery and metallic interior trim.

Optional on the LE and S is a sunroof that includes an overhead console with map lamps and a sunglasses holder. Also available is a touchscreen navigation system with voice control, satellite radio and Bluetooth streaming audio.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Toyota Corolla receives minor feature revisions, including standard power accessories for the base model and a new sound system for the higher trim levels.

Performance & mpg

All 2012 Toyota Corollas are powered by a 1.8-liter inline-4 that produces 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped Corolla went from zero to 60 mph in 10.1 seconds, which is a second slower than the class average. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 26 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with the automatic and 27/34/30 with the manual. These numbers are respectable but pale in comparison to newer competitors that are capable of attaining 40 mpg highway.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2012 Toyota Corolla models include stability and traction control, antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Corolla came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is a bit longer than average.

In government crash tests, the Corolla received an overall score of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for overall frontal-impact safety and five stars for overall side-impact safety. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Corolla earned a top "Good" rating in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2012 Toyota Corolla's softly sprung ride is perfect for commuting, and wind and road noise are nicely quelled, even at highway speeds. However, handling is unimpressive -- even if you don't profess to be a driving enthusiast, a back-to-back drive between a Corolla and any number of its competitors will reveal that the Toyota feels less responsive to inputs and therefore makes you feel less involved with the driving experience.

The Corolla's lone engine choice delivers the sort of languid acceleration typical at this price point, but Toyota makes a smooth engine, so at least your ears won't be paying for it. However, given that the car's fuel economy isn't as impressive as it once was, you may be less willing to put up with such lackluster performance.

Interior

The 2012 Corolla's cabin is a bit dull to the eye, and the materials used to construct it are mediocre at best. The cabins of the Chevrolet Cruze and Ford Focus feel like they belong to a more sophisticated market segment by comparison. On the upside, the Corolla's controls are quite simple to use.

As with most Toyotas, the Corolla's seats are soft and comfy, and will likely bring words like "recliner" and "La-Z-Boy" to mind. The seats lack support, however, so some may find long-distance comfort troublesome. The front seats offer a decent amount of space even for taller drivers (a revelation for a small Toyota), while the backseat also boasts decent room and a cushy bottom.

With 12.3 cubic feet of space, trunk space is average, but the trunk boasts a usefully wide opening.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Toyota Corolla.

5(47%)
4(26%)
3(9%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.0
34 reviews
See all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car that's reliable and economic
Joseph Thomas,08/15/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I purchased this vehicle from a dealership in Colorado Springs a month ago and have already driven it over 2,000 miles. The interior is by no means luxurious, the electronics are simple, and the acceleration is about the same level as a Prius. Non of these things matter to me as I was looking for a dependable, economic and basically a car to get you from A to B. In this sense this car is about as good as it gets. The driving I do is probably tougher then most Americans as I live in the mountains of Colorado and frequently travel up to 12,000 feet and then back down to 7,000 feet in a matter of a few miles, along with constant hills to climb. Despite this I have averaged 34 total mpg. I have even driven from Denver to Moab and back multiple times since owning this vehicle and it drives great. Great car for a reliable A to B ride.
take a look at the 2012 Corolla S
padame,03/31/2012
I did my research. I test drove several cars that I was reading rave reviews about - the Ford Focus, the Chevy Cruze, the Hyundai Elantra, the Nissan Sentra (which was worth considering, although darn it no telescoping steering wheel) and others that didn't get the rave reviews like the Honda Civic, which was overpriced I thought and not too impressive... But I LOVED the Corolla S although you pay more for the S, and then I was almost in Camry territory (and same gas mileage believe it or not) but would have wanted the SE which is @5 more Gs than mine... but look at the Corolla. I love it. And I drove them all. gas mileage is AWESOME! get the sunroof for 400 more... I just trust TOYOTA.
I LOVE My Corolla!
wolf_buck,09/18/2013
For someone on a budget that wanted a "new" car, the Corolla fit the bill perfectly. The cost of ownership is extremely low. Almost zero maintenance required throughout its life. The interior is relatively spacious for such a small car. I don't find anything to feel "cheap" though almost everything is plastic. My interior is black so maybe that helps make it look more classy. The ride quality is superb. The cabin is QUIET and the car soaks up most large bumps. Mine is a 5-speed so maybe that helps with the fun factor. I also have the S model (black exterior) which really improves the car's appearance. I'm VERY happy with my purchase! Don't let these bad reviews put you off!!
20 K in 8 mos
12db,03/22/2013
Test drove the Elantra, Mazda 3, Sonata, Fusion, and the Mazda 6 before going Corolla again. Eight months old and just hit 20K on the odometer for my '12 base model. The car has zero issues, and is a great commuter with occasional long trips. My other Corolla is a '03. As it should be the '12 is noticeably quieter, comes with ESC and ABS not on the '03. Its basically same engine, but '12 seems tuned for more power -- as the '03 would have noticeable power drop when using AC. Even with more power, regularly getting 33 to 35 average MPG on each tank full on the 2012.
See all 34 reviews of the 2012 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Toyota Corolla

Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2012 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $8,568 and$12,195 with odometer readings between 64130 and96754 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Corolla S is priced between $8,395 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 68554 and132256 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Corolla L is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 110240 and110240 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2012 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 48098 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2012 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,907.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,570.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,338.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,196.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

