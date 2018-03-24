Used 2018 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 6,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,885$3,479 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla XSE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC993525
Stock: C1177-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 14,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,988$2,488 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Drive our One Owner Accident-Free 2018 Toyota Corolla LE Sedan to have fun with rewarding efficiency and impressive style in Blue Crush Metallic! Powered by a proven 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 132hp connected to an advanced CVT with a dedicated launch gear for improved performance off the line. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan also sees nearly 36mpg on the highway with nimble handling you'll love in the city. To accent its daring design, our Corolla comes with a bold gloss-black grille that's set off by LED lighting, heated power mirrors, and eye-catching wheels.The interior of our LE provides comfort and convenience you'll appreciate on every drive thanks to its premium-fabric seats, multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, power accessories, and useful technology like an Entune infotainment setup with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with HD Radio and available satellite radio. Ample trunk space adds welcome versatility, too!Toyota Safety Sense technology is on board to protect you with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, a rearview camera, and more. With a striking appearance and fuel-sipping performance, our Corolla helps you go the distance! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE4JP813124
Stock: Y5870A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 25,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$3,227 Below Market
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Toyota Corolla 4dr LE CVT features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Slate Metallic with a Almond Cloth interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC108464
Stock: 108464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 13,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,708$2,746 Below Market
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is excited to offer this great 2018 Toyota Corolla in Red. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Radio: Entune Audio w/6.1 Screen, Traction control. All-Weather Floor Liner Package (All-Weather Floor Liners), Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Radio: Entune Audio w/6.1 Screen, Traction control, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Body Side Molding (TMS), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Mudguards, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Certified. Toyota Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BURHE1JC113450
Stock: JC113450
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 7,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,414$3,477 Below Market
M & S Auto - Sacramento / California
Add some excitement to your commute with our One Owner No Accident Reported 2018 Toyota Corolla LE Sedan that looks stunning in Barcelona Red Metallic! Motivated by a proven 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 132hp while connected to a seamless CVT for impressive passing demands. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan provides a smooth ride that is comfortable and confident while providing near 36mpg on the open road! Our Corolla LE slips through the air with ease and turns heads with its good looks. Check out the bold front fascia, amazing wheels, and Bi-LED headlights! Inside, the LE interior features style you can appreciate with premium materials, remote keyless entry, supportive fabric-trimmed seats, and automatic climate control that adds comfort to your drive. You won't miss a beat thanks to our Entune Audio with apps to help keep you connected and an integrated backup camera with a projected path. You'll have plenty of space to haul your gear with a large trunk and the versatility of 60/40 split rear seats. Our Toyota provides you with an incredible level of safety with its Toyota Safety Sense that includes a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, pedestrian alert, and dynamic radar cruise control. Add in eight airbags, tire pressure monitoring, and other advanced features meant to keep you out of harm's way. With striking good looks, incredible efficiency, and a reputation for reliability, our Corolla helps you go the distance! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHEXJP820501
Stock: A26998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- 25,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,799$2,907 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE7JP800612
Stock: 0612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 22,944 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$13,999$2,160 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2954 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE0JP796192
Stock: B305450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 49,402 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE2JP855288
Stock: T06336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,499$3,702 Below Market
OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California
ONE OWNER***CLEAN TITLE/CARFAX CERTIFIED***BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS***AUXILIARY*** JUST SERVICED***CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT***FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING*** AUTO POWER WINDOWS***BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY***STEERING WHEEL AUDIO AND PHONE CONTROLS***USB/ AUX AUDIO INPUT***HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME, WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING . FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COM, HAS REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY AT MINIMAL COST, CALL (949)299-1816 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON**.All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE3JP801904
Stock: 801904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,984$2,622 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
AT OCALA SUBARU WE DON'T CLOSE DEALS WE OPEN RELATIONSHIPS.Come in today and make a deal with a smile and a hand shake
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE1JP779871
Stock: 5779871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 19,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,587$2,472 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Hayward - Hayward / California
Special Color - Blizzard Pearl Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Black; Fabric Seat Trim Blizzard Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Toyota Corolla LE is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Toyota Hayward. This Toyota includes: BLIZZARD PEARL BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Looking for a Toyota Corolla that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE2JP746863
Stock: JP746863
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 31,450 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,199$3,675 Below Market
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit. No problem! Financiamos a todos. Buen credito, mal credito, no hay problema.We have program for every credit situation. Approved! Tenemos programas de financiamiento para cualquier tipo de credito. Estas aprobado. .Competitive rates, low down payments, low monthly paymets! Tasas de interes competitivas, muy poco dinero de entrada, pagos mensuales muy bajos! .Second chance financing. For less than perfect credit! Segunda oportunidad de financiamiento, no importa que tu credito este perfecto! .First time buyer's program. For people with no credit! Programa de financiamiento para compradores de 1ra vez. Compradores con cero credito. .Hand picked, low mileage, clean title vehicles. Best prices in town! Autos escogidos de primera mano, un solo dueno, titulo limpio, bajas millas, los mejores precios de la ciudad. .Extended warranties available.Ofrecemos garantias extendidas..Visit our website, there you will find our disclosure www.luxurymotorus.comVisite nuestra página web, alli encontrara nuestras condiciones de venta www.luxurymotorus.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE8JP753297
Stock: 753297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,494$2,541 Below Market
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Check out this 2018 Toyota Corolla . Its Variable transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Corolla features the following options: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE -inc: cargo tray, All-Weather Floor Liners, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S), Toyota Safety Sense C, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, and Side Impact Beams. See it for yourself at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC017764
Stock: UL17312
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 41,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,885$2,904 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BURHEXJC038618
Stock: C1132-N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 41,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,816$2,991 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Kia - Palm Beach Gardens / Florida
2018 Toyota Corolla L Blizzard Pearl 1.8L I4 DOHC Dual VVT-i 4D Sedan FWD CVT **ONE OWNER**, **LOW MILES**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing, Priced to Sell Fast, **MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE**, **EXTRA CLEAN**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 28/36 City/Highway MPGCall 561-619-6565 or stop by at Northlake Kia 3626 Northlake Blvd. West Palm Beach 33404. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified.Located in West Palm Beach and the South Florida Area! STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!!Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN THE FIRST 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay call today!! CALL US RIGHT AWAY!! Do not miss out on this low, low price opportunity. CALL US RIGHT AWAY 561-285-2325 vehicle price does not include dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED fee.INTERNET PRICE IS THROUGH DEALER FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE1JP836439
Stock: KPAH836439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 4,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,998$2,059 Below Market
CarMax Naples - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Naples / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BURHE6JC061717
Stock: 19312572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,546 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,988
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2018 Toyota Corolla L Super White 1.8L I4 DOHC Dual VVT-i CVT FWD 28/36 City/Highway MPG As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BURHE3JC989999
Stock: KJC989999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 36,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,691$3,280 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Toyota Corolla 4dr LE CVT features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Classic Silver Metallic with a Ash interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE1JP766120
Stock: 993668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Corolla searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Corolla
- 5(45%)
- 4(9%)
- 3(18%)
- 2(18%)
- 1(9%)
Related Toyota Corolla info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2015
- Used Audi A5 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2017
- Used Ford Ranger 2011
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2016
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
- Used Nissan Sentra 2013
- Used Nissan Altima 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Avalon Greenville NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Boston MA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Newport News VA
- Used Toyota C-HR Honolulu HI
- Used Toyota C-HR Long Beach CA
- Used Toyota Highlander Greenville SC
- Used Toyota Corolla Pensacola FL
- Used Toyota C-HR Spartanburg SC
- Used Toyota Highlander Tempe AZ
- Used Toyota Matrix Saint Paul MN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018 Orange CA
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014 Silver Spring MD
- Used Toyota Avalon 2013 Spartanburg SC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi R8 2020
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 BMW X1
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350