2001 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, spunky motor, tight build quality, refined bits and pieces, optional side airbags.
  • Cramped and uncomfortable interior, mushy suspension, non-descript styling, lousy stereo ergonomics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Reliable but bland, the 2001 Toyota Corolla is a conservative pick in the economy sedan class.

Vehicle overview

Toyota's venerable Corolla has gone through many changes since it was first introduced in 1968. Over the course of its long life, the Corolla has appeared as a hatchback, coupe, wagon and sedan. The world has seen enough people fall in love with this car to make it the best-selling nameplate in the history of automobiles.

Now, while that's neat and all, we're sure that what's really important to you and your wallet is whether this modern Corolla still has what it takes to stomp out its competitors. In short, it doesn't.

Dating to 1998, the current Corolla faces stiff competition from the Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda Protege, and Nissan Sentra, all of which have been substantially redesigned or newly introduced since this particular Toyota was fresh out of the blocks. And they are all more satisfying cars.

To help fend them off until the next redesign, the Corolla comes equipped with a zippy, smooth-revving, 1.8-liter, four-cylinder aluminum engine that cranks out 125 horsepower, thanks to a variable valve timing and lift system that Toyota calls VVT-i. VVT-i employs continuously variable intake valve timing to provide greater engine performance, better fuel economy and reduced pollution over a wide rev range. When equipped with a manual transmission, this car pulls strongly. Automatic gearboxes are available too, including a technologically advanced (Not!) three-speed unit on base models.

Three trim levels are available on the slightly restyled 2001 Corolla. Base CE, better-equipped LE, and sporty S. The new S model includes "sporty" trim, fog lights, fake leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a tachometer with outside temperature display, among other things.

This year, Toyota is also freshening the exterior styling in a bid to draw buyers into showrooms. Changes include a revised front end with chrome-ringed grille, new headlights and taillights, and body-colored trim for LE and S models. Impulse Red and Indigo Ink replace Venetian Red Pearl and Twilight Blue Pearl on the color palette. Inside, a button has been added to control fresh/recirculated airflow, and in the trunk, and an internal release handle keeps kids from getting trapped.

Our biggest gripe with the Corolla is minimal legroom for both the driver and passengers, and the horribly uncomfortable seats. Center stack ergonomics also aren't up to standards in the class, and the soft suspension keels over in turns, making the tires howl in pain. But the ride is smooth, the cabin is quiet at speed, side airbags are an unusual option for the class, and the parts used in the car's construction exude quality.

Few competitors can match Toyota's run-forever reputation and high levels of build quality. But with lots of better cars competing for slices of the econo-sedan pie, Toyota has its work cut out for it in 2001. Especially since the Chevrolet Prizm, an identical twin of the Corolla, is sold with big, fat, juicy rebates at the Chevy dealer down the street.

2001 Highlights

For the 2001 Toyota Corolla, the midgrade CE trim replaces entry-level VE, top-line LE replaces midgrade CE and a sporty new CE-based S model debuts. Front and rear lighting is restyled, and the fascia up front is tweaked and now includes a chrome-ringed grille. An internal trunk release has been added, along with a push-button fresh/recirculate control for the ventilation system. Two new colors replace an equal number of shades that are fading away.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Corolla.

5(52%)
4(32%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.3
102 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ideal City Car
mrenz83,05/19/2014
I live in NYC, and find this vehicle to be the ideal city car. The combination of excellent reliability, compact-size and great maneuverability make this car a winner. Between the horrible pothole ridden roads, stop and go traffic, excessive idling, and near-constant sudden breaking and my aggressive driving -- this car takes a beating, However, in spite of the abuse, my Corolla starts up every time - and continues to run stronger than ever. I currently have 140k on the car, and even with the abuse it takes from city driving fully expect it to last another 100k. I average about 6k miles driver a year, so I anticipate driving this car for the next 10+ years.
Good Choice
Beth,01/05/2010
My Toyota Corolla is a reliable, fun to drive vehicle. It is easy to maneuver, holds to the road, gets good gas mileage, and maintenance has been minimum.
A couple of hundred miles without gas!
gsschro2,05/29/2011
My fiance noticed the low engine light on the car last week and had me check it. The car had less than a quart left when I changed the oil. She drove for a week before telling me so that is around 200-300 miles. Toyota quality is amazing. I cannot believe that the engine did not blow up! The rest of the car is boring but I like the car now for its toughness!
Great Value, Reliable
a9zn,08/30/2006
Got this car used in 2002 & have been putting 1k mi per month on it. Gets me from point A to B w/o any hassle. Easy on the gas & my wallet. Very economical to maintain it.
See all 102 reviews of the 2001 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
3-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2001 Toyota Corolla

Used 2001 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2001 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 3A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

