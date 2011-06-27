2001 Toyota Corolla Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride, spunky motor, tight build quality, refined bits and pieces, optional side airbags.
- Cramped and uncomfortable interior, mushy suspension, non-descript styling, lousy stereo ergonomics.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Reliable but bland, the 2001 Toyota Corolla is a conservative pick in the economy sedan class.
Vehicle overview
Toyota's venerable Corolla has gone through many changes since it was first introduced in 1968. Over the course of its long life, the Corolla has appeared as a hatchback, coupe, wagon and sedan. The world has seen enough people fall in love with this car to make it the best-selling nameplate in the history of automobiles.
Now, while that's neat and all, we're sure that what's really important to you and your wallet is whether this modern Corolla still has what it takes to stomp out its competitors. In short, it doesn't.
Dating to 1998, the current Corolla faces stiff competition from the Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda Protege, and Nissan Sentra, all of which have been substantially redesigned or newly introduced since this particular Toyota was fresh out of the blocks. And they are all more satisfying cars.
To help fend them off until the next redesign, the Corolla comes equipped with a zippy, smooth-revving, 1.8-liter, four-cylinder aluminum engine that cranks out 125 horsepower, thanks to a variable valve timing and lift system that Toyota calls VVT-i. VVT-i employs continuously variable intake valve timing to provide greater engine performance, better fuel economy and reduced pollution over a wide rev range. When equipped with a manual transmission, this car pulls strongly. Automatic gearboxes are available too, including a technologically advanced (Not!) three-speed unit on base models.
Three trim levels are available on the slightly restyled 2001 Corolla. Base CE, better-equipped LE, and sporty S. The new S model includes "sporty" trim, fog lights, fake leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a tachometer with outside temperature display, among other things.
This year, Toyota is also freshening the exterior styling in a bid to draw buyers into showrooms. Changes include a revised front end with chrome-ringed grille, new headlights and taillights, and body-colored trim for LE and S models. Impulse Red and Indigo Ink replace Venetian Red Pearl and Twilight Blue Pearl on the color palette. Inside, a button has been added to control fresh/recirculated airflow, and in the trunk, and an internal release handle keeps kids from getting trapped.
Our biggest gripe with the Corolla is minimal legroom for both the driver and passengers, and the horribly uncomfortable seats. Center stack ergonomics also aren't up to standards in the class, and the soft suspension keels over in turns, making the tires howl in pain. But the ride is smooth, the cabin is quiet at speed, side airbags are an unusual option for the class, and the parts used in the car's construction exude quality.
Few competitors can match Toyota's run-forever reputation and high levels of build quality. But with lots of better cars competing for slices of the econo-sedan pie, Toyota has its work cut out for it in 2001. Especially since the Chevrolet Prizm, an identical twin of the Corolla, is sold with big, fat, juicy rebates at the Chevy dealer down the street.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Corolla.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 2001 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019