Consumer Rating
(448)
2003 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined and roomy interior, spunky engine, tight build quality.
  • Unless you count the Matrix, pricing on the high end of the economy sedan market.
Toyota Corolla for Sale
List Price Range
$2,400 - $8,990
Used Corolla for Sale
Select your model:
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With sportier styling, a larger interior, an improved drivetrain and added standard equipment, the 2003 Corolla will find success.

Vehicle overview

Toyota's venerable Corolla has gone through many changes since it was first introduced in 1968. Over the course of its long life, the Corolla has appeared as a hatchback, coupe, wagon and sedan. The world has seen enough people fall in love with this car to make it the best-selling nameplate in the history of automobiles.

Recent competition, however, has outclassed the Corolla. So for 2003, Toyota's baked up an all-new model to serve the buying public better. The new Corolla is bigger, more powerful and more luxurious than the model it replaces.

More power comes in the form of a 130-hp 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. Thanks to a variable valve timing system (Toyota's VVT-i), this engine provides good acceleration anywhere in the rev range. It's also clean enough to allow the car to earn ULEV emissions status. Transmission choices are either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. Last year's doggy three-speed automatic has been mercifully removed from the lineup.

Trim levels continue to be the base CE, the better-equipped LE and the sporty S. More features are standard this year, and even the lowly CE comes with air conditioning with micron filtration, a CD player, power steering, power mirrors, an outside temperature gauge, 60/40 split-folding rear seats and 15-inch wheels.

The S model includes "sporty" trim such as body-color rocker panels and door handles, smoked headlights, foglights, special gauges and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Go with the LE to gain fake-wood trim, a vertical seat height adjuster (also on the S) and remote keyless entry. Options include upgraded audio systems, ABS, side airbags, cruise control, leather seating and a sunroof.

Inside the cabin, Toyota has made a number of changes to improve comfort. Interior volume is up, and so is roominess. The controls are easier to reach and have a higher-quality feel to them. Though some legroom has been sacrificed in the translation to higher seating positions within the Corolla, other key passenger measurements have all been increased. Even trunk space is up to 13.6 cubic feet.

Much of this newfound room is due to the car's larger size. Curb weight has increased, but it's only about 50 pounds more. Toyota says the Corolla has a more substantial feel, and ride quality is said to be both firmer and more comfortable. The front suspension is MacPherson struts as before, while the rear changes to torsion beam.

All of these updates should only add to what are already Corolla's strengths: a reputation for reliability and a strong resale value. This new 2003 version, with sportier styling, a larger interior, an improved drivetrain and added standard equipment, can only ensure the model's continued success.

2003 Highlights

Toyota's Corolla is all-new for 2003. Far removed from the original Corolla, this one is the biggest yet. It's also more luxurious. The return is more interior room, a more substantial feel and changes aimed at fixing the previous model's shortcomings. Though pricing has increased, Toyota has made more equipment standard in the hopes of keeping the Corolla's reputation for value intact.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Corolla.

5(73%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
448 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good amigo car
gpjr,10/20/2009
I've put 217k on my car, I commute to my job I do the maintenance on this vehicle myself, iridium plugs, serpentine belt, oil changes ac relay at 153k $90 at the dealers. I was a mechanic in the service, so not a problem, tires at 50k intervals, I put aftermarket rims on it after I lost a few hubcaps on the road, this vehicle has been a great investment and good amigo.
Best car ever!
bonnieallen,04/27/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car brand new off the lot and 12 years, and 250,000 miles later, still running like new! Very very minimal maintenance required for this car! i have barely done oil changes and only other repairs were replacing sway bar, a sensor that went at about 180k, and thats it! Even mechanics have told me that this is one of the best cars that toyota has put out and i very much believe that.
Best car i have had
toyota1987,01/09/2013
I have had this car a long time without issues. the only thing i have replaced since i bought it was a starter. My car just hit 200,200 miles!!!
It seems like it's going to run forever.
Cliff,07/13/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
This car is a beast that just wants to keep going. 202,000 and I just had a number of wear & tear repairs but I think it's at the half life point roughly. Weather doesn't phase it and the rust is very minimal for a car I don't garage or baby in any way. Superb investment so glad I bought it new.
See all 448 reviews of the 2003 Toyota Corolla
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2003 Toyota Corolla
More About This Model

Toyota says the Corolla is the world's all-time best-selling passenger car, with more than 25 million units sold in 142 countries. Yes sir, that's a lot of Corollas. Not that we've had much to do with that.

In our 2000 Economy Sedan Comparison Test we ranked the car seventh out of nine cars. We disliked the uncomfortable front seats, tepid styling, high price and soggy handling.

For the 2003 model year, Toyota has introduced an all-new Corolla that addresses many of the car's deficiencies. It's bigger, has more power, is more crisply styled and has higher levels of refinement.

Built utilizing an all-new platform (one that also serves the 2003 Toyota Matrix and Pontiac Vibe), the '03 Corolla is longer, wider and taller. Overall length is now 178.3 inches, as compared to the '02's 174.0 inches. The wheelbase is also correspondingly longer at 102.4 inches.

While this super-sizing boosts curb weight (by about 50 pounds), it does provide more interior room. The big winner is rear legroom. It now measures 35.4 inches, a significant gain of 2.2 inches. Most of the remaining front-and-rear interior dimensions are either about the same, or slightly more. Sitting in back, we noticed the increased legroom immediately. The rear seat is nicely contoured, and two adults should be comfortable, though rear headroom is still less than some of the competition. Trunk space is up from 12.1 cubic feet to 13.6 cubic feet.

For the front passengers, Toyota updated the dashboard and controls for better ergonomics. The audio system is now on top of the center stack, a change from its previously low-mounted location. This was done to make it more accessible, though our initial impression is that it's still hard to reach. Entry and exit is improved thanks to higher-mounted seats, and those seats have additional bolstering for more support. As is typical of Toyota products, the controls and switches have a solid feel to them. The quality of the materials is nothing to get excited about, however, as most of the panels are hard plastic and there's no padding for the driver's armrest.

Of more importance is what you're getting for your money. On this front, the Corolla should certainly satisfy. As before, trim levels continue to be the base CE, the better-equipped LE and the sporty S. More features are standard this year, and even the lowly CE comes with air conditioning with micron filtration and rear floor ducts, a CD player, power steering, power mirrors, an outside temperature gauge, 60/40 split-folding rear seats and 15-inch wheels.

The LE comes with wider tires, variable intermittent windshield wipers, fake wood trim, color-keyed exterior trim, power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, map lights and a driver-seat height adjuster. The S model includes "sporty" trim such as even more color-keyed exterior items, smoked headlights, foglights, special gauges and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Options include upgraded audio systems, ABS, side airbags, cruise control, leather seating and a sunroof. Compared to similarly equipped '02 models, Toyota says the '03 Corolla is actually less expensive.

In terms of its powertrain, the new Corolla is pretty much a carryover. Under the hood is a 130-horsepower 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. Thanks to a variable valve timing system (Toyota's VVT-i), this engine provides a broad torque output. It's also clean enough to allow the car to earn ULEV emissions status. Transmission choices are either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. Last year's doggy three-speed automatic has been mercifully removed from the lineup, and fuel economy is rated at 32/40 mpg for the five-speed and 30/38 for the automatic.

On the road, the Corolla makes for comfortable and pleasant transportation. Despite Toyota's hype that the car is more exciting than before, it still offers little inspiration, even in S trim. Acceleration is certainly on par with or better than most other economy cars, and the ride is smooth. For 2003, the rear suspension has been changed to a non-independent torsion-beam design. While perhaps a step back on the technological scale, it's been tuned to a high degree with special shocks and bushings. MacPherson struts are used up front, just as before. Though our drive in the '03 car was brief, this Corolla did seem more stable. The steering is sharper, too, thanks to a relocated steering rack.

While we expect to have a full-road test available soon, our prediction is that the new Corolla will continue to sell to people looking for a safe and dependable economy car. Though the prices are higher than last year, the actual amount of stuff you get for the price is more. And what's wrong with extra stuff?

Used 2003 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2003 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $2,400 and$8,990 with odometer readings between 21289 and271352 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Toyota Corolla CE is priced between $4,440 and$4,440 with odometer readings between 118836 and118836 miles.

Which used 2003 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2003 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,400 and mileage as low as 21289 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2003 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,008.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,135.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,841.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,830.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

