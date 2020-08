Used 2009 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon

This vehicle is sold AS IS. An inspection report can be provided. Kendall Toyota of Bend has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Toyota Corolla. This 2009 Toyota Corolla comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Toyota Corolla. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2009 Toyota Corolla: The Toyota Corolla has a longstanding reputation for being one of the most affordable small sedans, especially when considering its reputation for reliability, high fuel efficiency, and low operating costs. The redesigned 2009 model brings a new level of interior comfort, plus optional features such as a navigation system that aren't otherwise offered in this class. The new XRS model, with its torquey 2.4L engine, promises much-improved performance. Strengths of this model include fuel efficiency, new XRS performance model., redesigned interior, and Affordability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDBL40E999081818

Stock: XZ38251B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020