Used 2004 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 212,145 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,999$1,200 Below Market
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great, zero accidents
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBR32E842020242
Stock: 4019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 238,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,900$1,065 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Toyota Corolla also includes Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, 12v Power Outlet. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E04C256594
Stock: 122425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 160,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,499$329 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Pwr Pkg Cruise Control Etr AM/FM Stereo W/Compact Disc/Cassette Player 4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mat Set Trunk Mat Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. <br><br>SAVE ** Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Cerritos's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2004 Toyota Corolla S with 160,370mi.<br><br> CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient ToyotaCorolla.<br><br> Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! <br><br> All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E14Z316588
Stock: 4Z316588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 109,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,500$319 Below Market
Momo Auto Sales - Lakewood / New Jersey
SPECIAL SALE THIS MONTH!!!!! AS LOW AS $599 DOWN PAYMENT THIS MONTH ONLY!!! BUY HERE PAY HERE IN HOUSE FINANCING PAYMENTS AS LOW AS 59 A WEEK!!!!!!!!! **WE WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF INCOME. W2, SSI, DISABILITY, CHILD SUPPORT, COMPENSATION, UNEMPLOYMENT, CASH INCOME ETC. ** ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS PROVE YOUR INCOME WITH YOUR MOST RECENT PAY STUB & YOUR LAST 2 RECENT BANK STATEMENTS OR AWARD LETTERS. COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE! 1367 RT 88 LAKEWOOD NJ 08701 EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! CALL OR TEXT US @ 732-722-5352
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBR32EX42047989
Stock: 047989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,094 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,988$338 Below Market
Simply Auto Sales - West Palm Beach / Florida
2004 TOYOTA COROLLA S. CLEAN TITLE, FLORIDA CAR. POWER DOORS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, COLD AC. NO DEALER FEES. THIS AND MANY MORE VEHICLES ARE AVAILABLE AT OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 9393 ALTERNATE A1A LAKE PARK, FL 33403 OR YOU CAN VISIT US AT WWW.SIMPLYAUTOCARS.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES. WE OFFER A LARGE SELECTION OF CARS,SUV’S AND TRUCKS AT LOW PRICES. NO DEALER OR HIDDEN FEES! NO DESTINATION CHARGES, NO RECONDITIONING FEES! ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE AUTOCHECK. A+ RATED BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED . CALL 561-631-8822 TEXT 561 516-0006,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32EX4Z255970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,204 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,994
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
*** A SUPER LOW ORIGINAL MILES **** CARFAX CERTIFIED *** 2004 TOYOTA COROLLA *** LE MODEL *** COVERED BY SOLID POWER TRAIN WARRANTY *** FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDERS WITH AN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION *** GRAY ON GRAY INTERIOR *** SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT *** LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING *** CRUISE CONTROL *** POWER LOCKS *** POWER MIRRORS AND WINDOWS *** A NEW SET OF IDENTICAL TIRES *** AND MORE *** FULLY DETAILED *** SERVICED WITH FRESH FLUIDS AND FILTERS AND *** VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED. *** WE BUY CARS *** TRADE-INS WELCOME *** ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, AM/FM Radio, Bucket Seating, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver-Side Airbag, **Low Mileage**, **New Tires**, Passenger-Side AirBag, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Alarm Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Wheel, Tinted Glass, **Power Train Warranty Included**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E64C177320
Stock: CM6669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,019 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,598
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sport Plus Pkg Pwr Pkg Cruise Control All Weather Guard Pkg Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2004 Toyota Corolla comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Toyota Corolla. You can tell this 2004 Toyota Corolla has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 169,874mi and appears with a showroom shine. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E64C206962
Stock: 4C206962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 96,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
1 OWNER WELL MAINTAINED LOW MILES SUN ROOF NEWER TIRES NON SMOKER CAR EXTRA KEYS NO OPEN RECALLS PERFECT CONDITION TRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E24Z287845
Stock: 3539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,117 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,298
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Pwr Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Anti-Lock Brake System Cruise Control Side-Impact Airbags Etr AM/FM Stereo W/Compact Disc/Cassette Player 4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mat Set All Weather Guard Pkg Trunk Mat Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2004 Toyota Corolla CE with 173,112mi. This Toyota includes: SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2004 Toyota Corolla comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The impressive Toyota fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Toyota Corolla CE, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. The interior of this Toyota Corolla CE has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. Treat yourself to a Toyota Corolla CE that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR38E44Z220980
Stock: 4Z220980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 145,020 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Silver 2004 Toyota Corolla CE **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32EX4Z191753
Stock: 1305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,232 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,997
Lithia Chevrolet of Redding - Redding / California
SUPER WHITE exterior and FA41 interior, LE trim. EPA 38 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! CD Player, CRUISE CONTROL, newCarTestDrive.com's review says "The trunk is one of the biggest in this class.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: CRUISE CONTROL. Toyota LE with SUPER WHITE exterior and FA41 interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "The compact Toyota Corolla is the best-selling nameplate in automotive history. And with good reason: This is the quintessential economy car. It's small, inexpensive, fuel-efficient and reliable." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 38 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: Are you browsing other Mt. Shasta or Red Bluff Chevrolet dealerships? Don't buy until you visit Lithia Chevrolet of Redding. Our inventory includes the popular Chevy Cruze, the versatile Chevy Suburban and the powerful Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Browse our entire inventory of cars, trucks and SUVs. If you find one that you like, schedule a test drive at Lithia Chevrolet of Redding today! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E84C315231
Stock: 4C315231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 247,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,589
AutoNation Honda Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2004 Toyota Corolla CE is offered by Autonation Honda Columbus. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This 2004 Toyota Corolla has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E84Z287980
Stock: 4Z287980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 94,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,500
Apple Cadillac - York / Pennsylvania
Low Miles, Local Trade, Corolla CE, 4D Sedan, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Air Conditioning. Odometer is 57180 miles below market average! Tan 2004 Toyota Corolla 4D Sedan CE When you purchase an APPLE Pre-Owned at Apple Chevrolet Cadillac we give you peace of mind with a Limited Power Train Warranty for 30 days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 848-1300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E34C297883
Stock: C00489V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 189,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,976
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
We are excited to offer this 2004 Toyota Corolla. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2004 Toyota Corolla. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Corolla S was gently driven and it shows. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota Corolla S is a perfect addition to any home. At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E84Z294413
Stock: 4Z294413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 87,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990
Midtown Toyota - Chicago / Illinois
** Brake Assist, ** Keyless Entry, ** Stability Control.Odometer is 5083 miles below market average! 2004 Toyota Corolla Lunar Mist LE FWD 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveWe are very proud of our excellent customer service and 4.4 Star Google reviews!!CALL AHEAD AND WE WILL VALET YOUR TRADE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E34Z251663
Stock: 200277A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,062 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,993
Lithia Toyota of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
CE trim, BLACK SAND PEARL exterior and FB41 interior. EPA 38 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! CD Player, newCarTestDrive.com's review says "The trunk is one of the biggest in this class.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Child Safety Locks, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Toyota CE with BLACK SAND PEARL exterior and FB41 interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The compact Toyota Corolla is the best-selling nameplate in automotive history. And with good reason: This is the quintessential economy car. It's small, inexpensive, fuel-efficient and reliable.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 38 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Lithia Toyota we are focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. You can review vehicle comparisons online, research features, read expert reviews, get a quick quote, compare prices, schedule a test drive, value your trade-in and find incentives and offers. Our hand selected pre-owned inventory has passed our AssuredService 160+ point inspection BEFORE they are listed online for sale. Plus TT&L, fees and $150 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E24Z266493
Stock: 30694TV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 204,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
2004 TOYOTA COROLLA, SOLD AS IS FOR PARTS ONLY DUE TO MILES AND CONDITION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E84Z271455
Stock: 19R47A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,431 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,995$887 Below Market
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2005 Toyota Corolla LE2005 Toyota Corolla LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHCAll prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Odometer is 52604 miles below market average! 30/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E65Z435187
Stock: P435187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Corolla searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Corolla
- 5(83%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(1%)
Related Toyota Corolla info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2018
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2012
- Used Ford Taurus 2016
- Used Hyundai Accent 2013
- Used Audi A6 2014
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2015
- Used Audi Q5 2014
- Used Porsche 911 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2016
- Used MINI Countryman 2018
- Used Subaru Impreza 2017
- Used Volvo S60 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Oklahoma City OK
- Used Toyota Corolla Sarasota FL
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Paterson NJ
- Used Toyota C-HR Fort Myers FL
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Tempe AZ
- Used Toyota C-HR Santa Ana CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Laredo TX
- Used Toyota Celica Charlotte NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Colorado Springs CO
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Milwaukee WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017 Saint Paul MN
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2013 Hialeah FL
- Used Toyota Tundra 2012 Houston TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019