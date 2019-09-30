Used 2004 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Pwr Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Anti-Lock Brake System Cruise Control Side-Impact Airbags Etr AM/FM Stereo W/Compact Disc/Cassette Player 4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mat Set All Weather Guard Pkg Trunk Mat Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2004 Toyota Corolla CE with 173,112mi. This Toyota includes: SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2004 Toyota Corolla comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The impressive Toyota fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Toyota Corolla CE, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. The interior of this Toyota Corolla CE has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. Treat yourself to a Toyota Corolla CE that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1NXBR38E44Z220980

Stock: 4Z220980

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020