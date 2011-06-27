  1. Home
2000 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable suspension, impressive safety features, overall Toyota build quality.
  • Minimal legroom for occupants, sluggish transmission, pricey options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Reliable but bland, the 2000 Toyota Corolla is a conservative pick in the economy sedan class.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Corolla has gone through many changes since it was first introduced in 1968. Over the course of its long life, the Corolla has appeared as a hatchback, coupe, wagon and sedan. The world has seen enough people fall in love with this car to make it one of the best-selling vehicles in the history of automobiles.

Now while that's neat and all, we're sure that what's really important to you and your wallet is whether the modern Corolla still has what it takes to stomp out its competitors. The current Corolla platform was introduced in 1998. In those two short years, the Dodge Neon, Ford Focus, Mazda Protege, and Volkswagen Golf have all been substantially redesigned or newly introduced.

To fend them off, the Corolla comes equipped with a 1.8-liter, all-aluminum, DOHC four-cylinder engine that cranks out 125 horsepower. This is five more than last year, thanks to a variable valve timing and lift system that Toyota calls VVT-i. VVT-i employs continuously variable intake valve timing to provide greater engine performance, better fuel economy and reduced pollution over a wide range of rpm.

With the exception of minimal legroom for both the driver and passengers, the Corolla's interior ergonomics are flawless. Toyota also managed to pack a multitude of interior storage compartments into the Corolla, including a small pullout drawer in the dash and a large bin under the HVAC controls. There is very little road noise and the Corolla handles quite well for a compact sedan.

The Corolla is one of the best compact sedans on the market. Few competitors (with the exception of Honda) can match Toyota's run-forever reputation and high levels of build quality. But the Corolla will certainly have its work cut out for it in 2000. Equipped with options most customers are expecting these days (such as ABS, CD player, and cruise control), the price of a Corolla can quickly jump to more than $18,000.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Toyota Corolla receives increased performance from VVT-i engine technology. Horsepower jumps from 120 to 125. The Corolla also achieves low emission vehicle status this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Toyota Corolla.

5(48%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.3
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 2000 Corolla still kicking butt at 151,000 miles
travis30,02/26/2012
I just bought this car recently from a Ford dealership of all places(haha!) for 4,300 and although that price may be high, I didn't leave the lot with the car until I comfortable that it was in great running condition. And it was, and still is. Stupid check engine light was on when I bought it, but ignored it. Had autozone check it,P0171 bank 1 fuel mixture too lean(rough idle is all I noticed). So I bought 2 new bosch o2 sensors(pre and post catalytic), a bosch fuel pump, 2 rear Monroe econo matic quik struts, new bosch spark plugs, stp air filter, oil change(bosch oil filter), didn't need anyone of these parts but I got them anyways. Runs perfect, not a single problem. MY FAVORITE CAR.
It is a great reliable car
karina rutova,06/19/2006
I had it for six years and had only one problem with it. One of the the automatic window stopped working, but repair was unexpensive. The car in general is very reliable. While having it, I didn't care too much about gas prices going up because it is an economy car. I recommend this car.
Now this is a Toyota
jjimbo,01/24/2012
I got this car used from my cousin. It had been in two different accidents and was still going strong. This model of Toyota could not be killed. Everything worked, motor sang like a sewing machine and looked very neat and clean. The only thing I didn't like was the size of the inside.
It Just Won't Die
Huck,11/05/2010
We've used this car as a daily commuter and grocery getter for over seven years and it still hangs tough. The check engine light stays on for no reason that the mechanic can find, but it still runs well. One day we'll move up to something more modern, but for basic, economical transportation it will still be running around town when today's Dodge Calibers and Nissan Versas are toast. Those who survive the apocalypse will be driving Corollas.
See all 50 reviews of the 2000 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2000 Toyota Corolla

Used 2000 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2000 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include VE 4dr Sedan, CE 4dr Sedan, and LE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Toyota Corolla?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Toyota Corolla for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2000 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,070.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,798.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,083.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,324.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Corolla lease specials

