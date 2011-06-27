  1. Home
1996 Toyota Corolla Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Toyota has a winner with the Corolla; after 28 years of production it has become the second best-selling car in automotive history. We feel that this is due to its solid engineering, available saffety features, and fun-to-drive attributes when equipped with a five-speed manual transmisson.

The Corolla is a fine car with good handling characteristics, a well-designed interior, and attractive, if not earth-shattering, looks. Additionally, the optional antilock brakes, better than average crash test scores and integrated child seat go a long way toward making a safe compact family-sedan that is not too expensive.

Unfortunately for Toyota, there is a good reason to skip th Corolla when shopping for a new car; the Geo Prizm. Built on the same assembly line as the Corolla, out of the same parts and by the same workers, the Prizm is everything that the Corolla is and more. Most importantly the Prizm is signifigantly cheaeper than the Corolla and comes with a roadside assistance warranty that the Corolla lacks. We like the Corolla, but, unless we needed a station wagon, we would buy the Prizm.

1996 Highlights

The 1996 Toyota Corolla features redesigned front and rear fascias, three new colors, new wheel covers, an optional integrated child seat and a revised interior. Additionally, the five-speed manual transmission has been revised for a better feel and more positive gear engagement.

Consumer reviews

4.5
55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car i ever owned!
Jose B,04/27/2010
I bought this car used with 36,000 miles on it in 1999.It now has 182,000 and still in great shape. Never changed the timing chain or transmission oil. Car was always reliable and never left me stranded anywhere. By far the best car i ever owned.
A good reliable car
Dan,09/11/2009
I purchased this vehicle off the lot brand new, never had any major problems just regular maintenance and general upkeep changed a few batteries, timing belt after 100K and struts on the 150k mark it needed it. When it was paid off I just used the money I saved over a year and spruced up the engine. This car has become my favorite and of course well cared for still classy (did I mention Paid for). I started sprucing it up now everyone wants to buy it - sorry no sale here. I tricked it now it's completely mine. Have to thank TRD Japan for its good supplies in the Asian Market for this vehicle. USA did not supply the 93 to 96 corollas well... stylish gas saver and good ole lil' car
One great little car.
jadejaz,09/02/2013
I bought my '96 Corolla in May of 2012 from a Porsche dealership. It was used with 106k miles on it, and I probably overpaid for it at $4k. I haven't put more than 5k miles on it since my purchase, but it has been a great car to me! I never worry about it not starting and it has never had any major problems - all I've really put into it is routine maintenance. For a car that is nearing twenty years old, it's got surprisingly good gas mileage. I get 30 hw and 25 city, give or take. My car is also an automatic, which would explain the mpg being a little lower than that of the standard manual models. Being a college student, it's cheap to maintain and perfect for me.
1996 Corolla That Gave It's Life for Me
DMM,04/23/2002
This was the best car I've had in quote a while. It ran better at 60K miles than my Ford Escort did brand new. I bought it at 60K miles, put 40K miles on it in a little over a year, and after the 100K service at the Toyota Dealership, it ran better than it ever had. I was run off the highway by a semi into the center divide - the Corolla was totaled, but I was able to walk away. I highly recommend the Toyota Corolla.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1996 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 1996 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan, Corolla Wagon. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and DX 4dr Wagon.

