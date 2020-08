Used 2011 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2011 Toyota Corolla. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Why spend more money than you have to? This Toyota Corolla will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota Corolla LE will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2011 Toyota Corolla: The Toyota Corolla has a longstanding reputation for being one of the most affordable small sedans available. It's known for being reliable, inexpensive and for offering a strong list of safety features. The base level Corolla is simply equipped, but still includes air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, stability control and six airbags. EPA estimated mileage is an impressive 35 mpg on the highway. Interesting features of this model are low cost to operate, fuel efficiency, safety, and Affordability We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDBU4EE8BJ092075

Stock: BJ092075

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020