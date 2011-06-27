  1. Home
2006 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality and roomy interior, outstanding gas mileage and crash test scores, long list of safety features, illustrious reliability record.
  • Awkward driver-seat position, bland on-road personality, gets pricey even when equipped with just the basics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A refined economy sedan that many will purchase on the basis of name alone. Next to its peers, though, the 2006 Toyota Corolla costs too much and isn't much fun to drive.

Vehicle overview

Toyota's venerable Corolla has gone through many changes since it was first introduced in 1968. Over the course of its long life, the Toyota Corolla has appeared as a hatchback, coupe, wagon and sedan. The world has seen enough people fall in love with this Toyota car to make it the best-selling nameplate in the history of automobiles. You don't earn a distinction like that without some measure of undeterred loyalty.

But unlike more notable cult cars, such as the Beetle or the Mustang, the Corolla didn't inspire its massive following because of unique styling or lusty performance. Instead, it has used a more conservative, but no less desirable, combination of an affordable price, excellent fuel economy and superb engineering to convince millions upon millions of car buyers that the Toyota Corolla was the car for them.

Based on our testing, the ninth-generation Toyota Corolla sedan is certainly a likable car. Although it's available only in sedan form, the similarly priced Toyota Matrix and Scion tC can accommodate those seeking a small five-door hatchback or two-door coupe. Inside, the Corolla is thoughtfully designed with a user-friendly control layout and materials that seem nice enough to be used in a more expensive Camry. Although room in the front seat is merely average, the backseat is spacious enough to accommodate adults comfortably. Trunk capacity is rated at a generous 13.6 cubic feet. Save for the 164-horsepower Corolla XRS model, performance is about average among economy sedans.

If you're looking for nothing more than basic transportation, the Corolla -- particularly a loaded-up version -- seems a bit like overkill. There are a number of sedans that offer equivalent accommodations, features and performance for considerably less money. Do they have the same reputations for quality and reliability? Probably not, but with warranties extending as far as 100,000 miles, it hardly seems much of a risk. For those who are willing to spend a little extra for peace of mind, however, the 2006 Toyota Corolla makes perfect sense.

2006 Toyota Corolla models

The five-passenger, front-wheel-drive Toyota Corolla comes as a sedan only. Trim levels include the base CE, the better-equipped LE, the somewhat sporty S and the truly sporty XRS. Standard features in the CE include air conditioning, a four-speaker CD stereo, power mirrors, a height-adjustable driver seat, an outside temperature gauge, 60/40-split folding rear seats and 15-inch wheels. Go with the LE to gain fake wood trim, white-faced gauges, a six-speaker stereo, power windows and locks, and remote keyless entry. The S model does without the LE's power windows, but includes "sporty" exterior trim such as a lower body kit and a rear deck spoiler, along with smoked headlights, foglights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The XRS has all of the cosmetic upgrades from the S, along with a 164-horsepower engine, 16-inch alloy wheels, a firmer suspension, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, a tire-pressure monitoring system, sport seats and cruise control.

2006 Highlights

There are no significant changes to the 2006 Toyota Corolla, although new SAE testing procedures have resulted in lower horsepower ratings.

Performance & mpg

Power for CE, LE and S models comes in the form of a 126-horsepower, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. Thanks to a variable valve timing system (Toyota's VVT-i), this engine provides decent acceleration. Transmission choices are either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. The Toyota Corolla XRS features a 164-horsepower 1.8-liter with variable valve timing and lift (VVTL-i) mated to a six-speed manual transmission; an automatic is not available on this model.

Safety

The Corolla comes with multistage front airbags that deploy at various levels, depending on impact. Full-length side curtain airbags and front side-impact airbags are optional, as are antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (standard on the XRS). Stability control is optional on models equipped with an automatic transmission and ABS. In the NHTSA's crash tests, the Toyota Corolla earned five stars (the best score possible) for frontal-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection. In 40-mph frontal offset crash testing by the IIHS, it received a "Good" rating (the highest possible) and was named a "Best Pick" among small cars. When equipped with side airbags, the Corolla rated "Acceptable" in the IIHS side-impact test.

Driving

We've found the Corolla's performance acceptable, with a good off-the-line punch and decent passing power at speed. During highway driving, the 2006 Toyota Corolla is a quiet cruiser, with very little ambient engine noise and even less wind noise. Though not as sporty as some competitors, this Toyota car offers an appealing compromise between handling and comfort. It rides smoothly enough to be used as a commuter car, while maintaining its composure when occasionally pushed around the corners. For those seeking a little extra entertainment without giving up Corolla reliability, the XRS model is a good bet, provided you can deal with its engine's peaky power delivery.

Interior

The Toyota Corolla interior is furnished with high-quality materials and user-friendly controls that wouldn't seem out of place in a more expensive car. Even with the car's tall cabin design, room in the front seats is only average with a somewhat awkward seating position for the driver. Meanwhile, two adults can sit comfortably in the backseat without ducked heads or pulled-up legs. Trunk capacity measures a generous 13.6 cubic feet. All Corollas come with a 60/40-split folding rear seat, except for the XRS, which deletes this feature to make room for a rear suspension cross brace that tightens up its handling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Corolla.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Easily the best car I've ever owned
Steve,03/21/2016
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
I have a 2006 Toyota Corolla model S that I bought brand new. This is, without a doubt, the best and most reliable vehicle I've ever purchased. I've paid two or three times as much for vehicles that don't last anywhere near as long, and cost way more to maintain.
Love my 'Yota!!
Sandy Snide,10/06/2015
CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my Corolla CE new in 07/2006. 134,000+ miles on it and engine and AT still great! Other than regular maintenance, I've only had to replace a wheel bearing, brake caliper, shoes and pads, and front rotors. Of course, here in Maine we have lots of frost heaves and potholes to break for so I guess that explains it. My baby goes great in snow with all season radials and I've never gotten stuck anywhere except in my yard when we had 6 inches of crust. Love the roomy trunk! Recently, the clock works only intermittently and is driving me nuts, but I guess I can deal with that. I was nearly T-boned by a Jeep one day but floored it and got almost out of his way. He hit me on the back of the rear passenger side fender/bumper. I was surprised to see that the only damage to my car was a small piece broken out of the bumper. Gas mileage is great! Tires seem to wear fast even with regular rotation, but that may just be the tires. I honestly expect I'll get well over 300,000 miles out of this car, which I purchased for Toyota's reliability and longevity. I do wish the paint was better though - it chips very easily. All in all, it's a great car and I would recommend this car to anyone!
Safety issues
review101,10/09/2011
Good mileage, some noise, average maintenance costs; you've heard it before but rarely are there reviews on how it stands up to impacts. Bought it new. Only issue was the check engine light that was part of recall. Dealer fixed it for free, it was good for a week then light came back on. I had about 96k when I was rear ended by 02 Toyota Camry on freeway. I was stopped when he hit me at approx 40mph. Vehicle buckled out instead of in. Exterior damage seemed minimal, but once we looked at the frame from below, it was totally bent. I was told metal went up through floor of rear seats. Good thing I only had groceries in back seat instead of my kids. Fluke? Who knows. Had to post
No Regrets
ronfromla,11/17/2014
Bought this car, a 2006 in 2011 with 38,470 miles. The dealer had put some junk tires on it, so I immediately replaced them with Goodyear Eagles. I have had no problems with car, None. Zip. Nada. I use Mobil1 and Mobil1 filter and go 75000 miles between changes, and bought a battery also, even though it was not giving me trouble it was original, 5 years old so I pre-emptive avoided any problems. Starts first time, every time, on just a couple turns of cranking, even in 0°F. I overpaid a bit, but oh well, still no regrets. Absolutely no peers ij reliability, and I disagree about 'not fun to drive'. One time on a long trip I got 41mpg. Perfect blend of power and economy.
See all 216 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Toyota Corolla

Used 2006 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and XRS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $5,000 and$5,950 with odometer readings between 122181 and141176 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota Corolla S is priced between $7,750 and$7,750 with odometer readings between 99273 and99273 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota Corolla XRS is priced between $5,000 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 156760 and156760 miles.

