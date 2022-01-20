What is the XC90?

The 2023 XC90 is Volvo's three-row midsize luxury SUV and the largest and most expensive model in the Swedish automaker's lineup. We became big fans of the XC90 following its 2020 refresh, which added a plug-in hybrid version. That complemented a vehicle that already came with great materials and a spacious cabin, something Volvo does well.

On the horizon is the production version of the Concept Recharge, Volvo's first vehicle built from the ground up to be an EV. It represents Volvo's move toward an all-electric future, which the automaker aims to make a reality by 2030. This vehicle will also include Ride Pilot, a new autonomous driving function that Volvo says will operate without driver supervision.

Volvo is replacing the XC90 SUV with a new electric vehicle that it will unveil in 2022. The new EV will include all components necessary to operate Ride Pilot, including five radar sensors, eight cameras, 16 ultrasonic sensors, a lidar unit, and the software to control it. But the technology will still have to be approved by regulators before it can be deployed.

The XC90 was last refreshed in 2020 but has not received a full redesign since 2016, so it's getting a little long in the tooth. It's unclear what exactly Volvo plans to do with its biggest nameplate for the 2023 model year, but change is on its way.