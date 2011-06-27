  1. Home
1994 Toyota Corolla Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag added. Passenger seatbelts have automatic locking retractors. CFC-free refrigerant is added to air conditioning system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota Corolla.

5(72%)
4(25%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.7
68 reviews
See all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

uhmazing
reese,07/27/2010
I love this car. It has loads of power for a 1.8 liter 4 cyl engine. Nice size. Can park anywhere easily. All my components work, ac heater Windows everything. Little rust at bottom my car has 701,456 miles. I also bought it new and I bought same size 14 inch rims for more winter traction. Overall it amazing uhhhh mazing. I hate my Camry
94 corolla
ryito11223344,01/12/2011
thank you 1994 toyota corolla for saving my life! i bought in 2009 with 165.000 on her. had untill today 1-11-11 and those were some of the best moments of my life! fun to drive, great maneuvering, awsome on gas $20 lasted 2weeks easy with the 10 gallon tank. very reliable, would of drove her cross country if i could. but today is the end of it all when somone didnt yeild at the end of the offramp, and cutting off a four lane st rt, which basicly means i t boned her in the side. i seen her coming and hit the brakes (with this ohio snow you dont stop so good) and its over. but after 17 yrs, the factory airbags did thier trick and saved our lives. thank you toyota for all the great times
Still loving this car
judyc135,09/16/2010
I wrote a review in 2007 about how great this car is and it is just as terrific now. What a totally reliable vehicle, how do I get another one just like it, maybe I won't ever need another one? I have 187,000 miles on it now. I think the body style looks current and the seats/mats are better quality than the 2009 Civic. Plenty of acceleration for me, excellent mileage, great A/C and defrost, perfect usable size. I can't believe the resale value now is only $1,000, it is worth so much more.
The best of the best!!
Thairin,01/22/2010
My corolla I love it so much! He has been so faithful to me.. I bought it in January 2008, it had 180.000 miles.. Now it has 230.000 and still runs great. The air conditioning! oh my god it is the best.. can't discuss.. My husband has a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, and the car has already been broke 2 times.. and guess who has been there to take us everywhere?? My corolla!! The best car ever built! Thanks toyota..!!
See all 68 reviews of the 1994 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Toyota Corolla

Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 1994 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan, Corolla Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Wagon, and LE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Toyota Corolla?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Toyota Corolla for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 1994 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,361.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,719.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,735.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,840.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

