thank you 1994 toyota corolla for saving my life! i bought in 2009 with 165.000 on her. had untill today 1-11-11 and those were some of the best moments of my life! fun to drive, great maneuvering, awsome on gas $20 lasted 2weeks easy with the 10 gallon tank. very reliable, would of drove her cross country if i could. but today is the end of it all when somone didnt yeild at the end of the offramp, and cutting off a four lane st rt, which basicly means i t boned her in the side. i seen her coming and hit the brakes (with this ohio snow you dont stop so good) and its over. but after 17 yrs, the factory airbags did thier trick and saved our lives. thank you toyota for all the great times

