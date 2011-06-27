1994 Toyota Corolla Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,123 - $2,652
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag added. Passenger seatbelts have automatic locking retractors. CFC-free refrigerant is added to air conditioning system.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
reese,07/27/2010
I love this car. It has loads of power for a 1.8 liter 4 cyl engine. Nice size. Can park anywhere easily. All my components work, ac heater Windows everything. Little rust at bottom my car has 701,456 miles. I also bought it new and I bought same size 14 inch rims for more winter traction. Overall it amazing uhhhh mazing. I hate my Camry
ryito11223344,01/12/2011
thank you 1994 toyota corolla for saving my life! i bought in 2009 with 165.000 on her. had untill today 1-11-11 and those were some of the best moments of my life! fun to drive, great maneuvering, awsome on gas $20 lasted 2weeks easy with the 10 gallon tank. very reliable, would of drove her cross country if i could. but today is the end of it all when somone didnt yeild at the end of the offramp, and cutting off a four lane st rt, which basicly means i t boned her in the side. i seen her coming and hit the brakes (with this ohio snow you dont stop so good) and its over. but after 17 yrs, the factory airbags did thier trick and saved our lives. thank you toyota for all the great times
judyc135,09/16/2010
I wrote a review in 2007 about how great this car is and it is just as terrific now. What a totally reliable vehicle, how do I get another one just like it, maybe I won't ever need another one? I have 187,000 miles on it now. I think the body style looks current and the seats/mats are better quality than the 2009 Civic. Plenty of acceleration for me, excellent mileage, great A/C and defrost, perfect usable size. I can't believe the resale value now is only $1,000, it is worth so much more.
Thairin,01/22/2010
My corolla I love it so much! He has been so faithful to me.. I bought it in January 2008, it had 180.000 miles.. Now it has 230.000 and still runs great. The air conditioning! oh my god it is the best.. can't discuss.. My husband has a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, and the car has already been broke 2 times.. and guess who has been there to take us everywhere?? My corolla!! The best car ever built! Thanks toyota..!!
23 city / 31 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5600 rpm
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5600 rpm
