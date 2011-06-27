  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

2017 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Backseat is roomy enough for adults
  • The LE Eco's high fuel economy
  • A lot of standard equipment and safety features for the money
  • Smooth ride quality on the highway and in the city
  • Accelerates slower than its main competitors
  • It's just not that exciting to drive
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The Toyota Corolla marked its 50th anniversary last year, a continuous production milestone that places it alongside nameplates such as the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 911. Toyota has sold 43 million Corollas, through 11 generations, and claims it as the best-selling nameplate of all time.

And yet Toyota's small sedan still gets little respect from car critics. You'll often see it described as a soulless appliance, a vanilla steel cage for transport from point A to B. The 2017 Toyota Corolla doesn't make great strides in changing that narrative, but there's still a lot to like. The Corolla's interior has a fresh and stylish edge, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and loads of rear legroom compared with most compact sedans.

For 2017, the Corolla also makes a great leap with new safety features and driver aids on all models, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise control — features that aren't commonly standard even on luxury sedans. Add the Corolla's high fuel economy and great reputation for resale value, and you have all the ingredients for a car that pleases more than it disappoints.

But keep in mind that if you like cars with quick reflexes and that boost your mood on an open road, the critics aren't wrong. Between its softly tuned suspension, dull steering and "just-enough" power and speed, the Corolla is a bit of a snooze behind the wheel. Other sedans including the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 are more fun to drive and similarly fuel-efficient. You can also get plenty of value from the Hyundai Elantra and Kia Forte, while the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf are also strong all-around contenders.

Still, the 2017 Corolla does the most important things well. It's not a flashy pick, but it's a smart one, and it should serve you well in the years to come.

All 2017 Toyota Corollas come standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a passenger seat cushion airbag. A rearview camera is standard on all trims.

Also standard on all 2017 trims is the Toyota Safety Sense P system, a bundle of technology that includes forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist (to nudge you back into your lane) and automatic high beams.

Note that most 2017 Corollas get rear drum brakes, with only the SE and XSE trims upgraded to rear discs. In Edmunds brake testing, a Corolla LE Eco with the rear drums stopped from 60 mph in 130 feet, a longer than average result.

In government crash testing, the Corolla earned a top overall rating of five stars, including five stars for front impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Corolla its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, however, the Corolla received a Marginal score, the institute's second-lowest.

2017 Toyota Corolla models

The 2017 Toyota Corolla is available in L, LE, LE Eco, XLE, SE, SE 50th Anniversary edition and XSE trim levels.

Standard equipment on the base L model includes 15-inch steel wheels, bi-LED headlights, LED running lights, power mirrors, doors and locks, air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a six-way adjustable driver seat and four-way front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker Entune audio system with 6.1-inch touchscreen, voice controls, a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and, for iPhone users, the Siri Eyes Free voice control system. The Corolla's extra safety features are detailed in our Safety section.

The LE adds 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry, metallic cabin accents and automatic climate control.

The LE Eco starts with the LE's features and adds engine and suspension tuning designed for maximum fuel efficiency, 15-inch steel wheels with low-rolling-resistance tires, a rear spoiler and enhanced aerodynamics.

Upgrading to the XLE gets you keyless ignition and entry, upgraded headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery (Toyota's SofTex), heated front seats, an upgraded driver information display, and the Entune Audio Plus audio system that builds on the basic Entune features by adding a 7-inch touchscreen display, satellite and HD radio, and an app-based navigation system (Scout GPS Link).

The SE is the sporty Corolla, although we use that term loosely. The SE builds on the LE's features and can be had with either a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or a six-speed manual transmission. The SE features 17-inch alloy wheels, unique front-end styling with a black mesh grille, heated color-keyed side mirrors with turn signal indicators, a rear spoiler, a chrome-tipped exhaust, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters (for CVT models), sport front seats, a sport-style gauge cluster and, for manual transmission models, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and the upgraded Entune audio system.

The XSE takes the SE CVT features and adds a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat. There's also an SE 50th Anniversary edition that adds anniversary badging, gray-painted 17-inch wheels, and upgraded upholstery and trim with Black Cherry contrast stitching.

A few options packages are also available. LE and LE Eco models can select the Premium package, which adds 16-inch alloy wheels, bumper-integrated LED running lights and Entune Audio Plus. A sunroof can be added to this package for LE models (it's included with the package for LE Eco).

The Premium package for SE CVT models includes Entune Audio Plus and a sunroof, while XLE and XSE models can opt for Entune Premium Audio with an integrated navigation system and the Entune App Suite.

The 2017 Toyota Corolla comes with two versions of a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. In all trims except the LE Eco, the engine makes 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. The LE Eco's engine uses a more sophisticated valvetrain to maximize fuel efficiency and makes a little more power, with 140 hp and 126 lb-ft of torque.

Most Corollas come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The SE can be optioned with a six-speed manual transmission, though.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Corolla LE Eco accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds. This is a about a second slower than many other small sedans.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 30 mpg combined (27 city/35 highway) for the Corolla SE with the manual transmission. CVT models with 16-inch wheels achieve 32 mpg combined (28 city/36 highway); the larger 17-inch wheels extract a 1 mpg penalty at 31 mpg combined (28 city/35 highway). Topping the range is the LE Eco with 34 mpg combined (30 city/40 highway) with 15-inch wheels and 33 combined (29 city/38 highway) with the 16-inch wheels.

Driving

The Corolla's four-cylinder engine is tried and true but pretty underwhelming. Acceleration is adequate and not much more. The LE Eco's engine adds a few horsepower, but not enough to notice. The CVT has computer-simulated "shifts" to mitigate the constant rpm drone common to these types of transmissions. That drone can rear its head, however, when you switch into Sport mode.

The Corolla's handling, too, is familiar. Sporty SE trim touches notwithstanding, there's no real playfulness present. Any attempt at spirited driving on a twisty road is met with lifeless steering and noticeable body roll. On the upside, the Corolla is all about no-hassle commuting comfort. The ride is compliant and shakes off most of what the road can throw at you. A floaty luxury sedan it isn't, but for a compact car it's impressive. If that describes your daily driving needs, the 2017 Toyota Corolla can make the daily grind seem less onerous.

Interior

The current Corolla's interior is certainly its nicest one to date, with a stylish dashboard and un-Corolla-like flourishes like a sport-contoured steering wheel and an eye-catching asymmetrical shifter surround. But ease of use remains the priority, and rather than bury the most oft-summoned audio and climate functions in touchscreen menus, the Corolla smartly uses traditional buttons and dials for audio and climate functions.

That said, the touchscreen, regardless of size, is a pleasant surprise. With large virtual buttons, clear graphics, and quick response time to touch inputs, it's one of the easier infotainment systems to use in the economy car class. The available Entune App Suite integrates smartphone-connected services such as Bing, Facebook, Yelp and Pandora, as well as real-time traffic data, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration isn't available.

The Corolla's front seats provide generally adequate comfort, particularly with the firmer bolstering found in the SE and XSE seats, though some drivers might like more lumbar support. Longer-legged drivers might also wish for more extension from the telescoping steering wheel.

The Corolla offers more rear legroom than most small sedans, if not a commensurate amount of headroom, and the nearly flat floor makes the middle rear position more livable. Trunk capacity is average at 13 cubic feet, but the wide trunk opening facilitates loading and unloading.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Corolla.

5(40%)
4(15%)
3(18%)
2(7%)
1(20%)
3.5
60 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it
Seattle Driver,11/28/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I read all the reviews before purchase and I am really happy with this car. It is a great value. The safety features that come standard are awesome. I like the radar-responsive cruise control for highway commuting, as well as the lane alert. The design of the car is such that there are very few blind spots. The seat is very comfortable, and it is just comfortable to drive. The turning radius is great and it is very responsive. I live in a city with hills and I love the hill assist feature--no rolling back! It is also great for city parking. The temperature control and sound system are wonderful. The gas mileage is fantastic! And this is a car which holds its value and comes with years of mainteance support, keeping the mainteance costs lows. The only two areas that could be improved are consistent with what the fancy car reviewers say: 1) it could go from 0 to 60 a little faster. That being said, it is consistent with other value cars that I have driven. No better but no worse. 2) The gear shifts in lower gears are a little louder than they could be. There are quieter cars out there. But overall this is car is a great value! I needed a car at a good price, that would hold its value, had great fuel efficiency, high safety standards and low maintenance costs. This car wins in all those categories. And it is fun to drive. The bonus for us is that the trunk is big enough to take the two kids camping, and the 60/40 split means one person can sit in the back seat and we can still haul longer items. Very pleased!
Great Economy Car
Ian,07/25/2017
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I had a base (no cruise, crank windows, etc.) model Ford Fiesta that I bought new in 2012. I used the vehicle for pizza deliveries while I was in college. After 5 years and some 100,000+ miles I made the decision to get a new car that I'd be using to make the hour commute to my new job. After looking at my options in the $16-20K range I found that the Corolla is the only one that I could get with semi-autonomous features standard - which was very important to me. I live in a semi-rural area and find driving to me a necessary evil which is greatly alleviated by the adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, and pedestrian detection. As for the rest of the car, I find it does what it was designed to do - be basic transportation. It doesn't handle as well as the Fiesta, but for everyday driving in traffic, highway, and country roads I don't really find the desire to be driving like a motoring enthusiast. The car feels much more solid than the Fiesta and has plenty of room for four people. If you are the type of driver that likes to race to red lights, screech around parking lots, and generally be annoying to everyone around you this isn't the car for you. If you drive cautiously and carefully because you want to take care of your car and don't like to waste gas this car is perfect - basic transportation with modern features that historically has held it's value and requires low maintenance.
Like it so far
Rafayel Paremuzyan,01/05/2017
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
We have it for about one month. So far we like it. As a family car it is great. The thing I like most is, the Adaptive cruise control and line departure alert. Also LED lights great when driving in dark
They should not have changed it
1mobeau5104,10/15/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
My family has enjoyed the use of a 1998 Corolla that was purchased new. For the past eighteen years and more than 235,00 miles, problem free driving was ours with only routine scheduled maintenance. Two weeks ago we decided to purchase a new Corolla. We test drove the 2017 Corolla. The lack of comfort and the level of road noise in "that cabin", as compared to what we had become accustomed to in our 1998 model was no small matter. The noise especially, was so annoying that we decided to purchase a Camry after giving one a test drive that very same day. I had learned from the sales manager that a lot of owners of our generation Corolla had decided to upgrade to a new Camry instead of repeating their purchase of a new Corolla after test driving the new Corolla. The manager also mentioned that Toyota made certain design changes between the model years that probably contributed to the issues we had with the new Corolla.
See all 60 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota Corolla

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 50th Anniversary Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $10,495 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 8338 and101477 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Corolla SE is priced between $10,988 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 1863 and98335 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Corolla L is priced between $12,500 and$15,500 with odometer readings between 28506 and82695 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Corolla XLE is priced between $15,490 and$17,500 with odometer readings between 26701 and56357 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Corolla XSE is priced between $15,995 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 43862 and61417 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Corolla 50th Anniversary Special Edition is priced between $15,000 and$18,000 with odometer readings between 26619 and45395 miles.

Which used 2017 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,882.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,913.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,494.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,602.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

