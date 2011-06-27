Overall rating

The Toyota Corolla marked its 50th anniversary last year, a continuous production milestone that places it alongside nameplates such as the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 911. Toyota has sold 43 million Corollas, through 11 generations, and claims it as the best-selling nameplate of all time.

And yet Toyota's small sedan still gets little respect from car critics. You'll often see it described as a soulless appliance, a vanilla steel cage for transport from point A to B. The 2017 Toyota Corolla doesn't make great strides in changing that narrative, but there's still a lot to like. The Corolla's interior has a fresh and stylish edge, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and loads of rear legroom compared with most compact sedans.

For 2017, the Corolla also makes a great leap with new safety features and driver aids on all models, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise control — features that aren't commonly standard even on luxury sedans. Add the Corolla's high fuel economy and great reputation for resale value, and you have all the ingredients for a car that pleases more than it disappoints.

But keep in mind that if you like cars with quick reflexes and that boost your mood on an open road, the critics aren't wrong. Between its softly tuned suspension, dull steering and "just-enough" power and speed, the Corolla is a bit of a snooze behind the wheel. Other sedans including the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 are more fun to drive and similarly fuel-efficient. You can also get plenty of value from the Hyundai Elantra and Kia Forte, while the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf are also strong all-around contenders.

Still, the 2017 Corolla does the most important things well. It's not a flashy pick, but it's a smart one, and it should serve you well in the years to come.

All 2017 Toyota Corollas come standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a passenger seat cushion airbag. A rearview camera is standard on all trims.

Also standard on all 2017 trims is the Toyota Safety Sense P system, a bundle of technology that includes forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist (to nudge you back into your lane) and automatic high beams.

Note that most 2017 Corollas get rear drum brakes, with only the SE and XSE trims upgraded to rear discs. In Edmunds brake testing, a Corolla LE Eco with the rear drums stopped from 60 mph in 130 feet, a longer than average result.

In government crash testing, the Corolla earned a top overall rating of five stars, including five stars for front impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Corolla its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, however, the Corolla received a Marginal score, the institute's second-lowest.