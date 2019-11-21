2020 Lexus IS 350
2020 Lexus IS 350 Review
For 2020, the IS 350 returns mostly unchanged. It gains a new Blackline edition that adds a number of dark exterior and interior styling elements. Otherwise, this IS generation has been around since the 2013 model year. It's meant to be the sporty small luxury sedan in Lexus' lineup, at least compared to the ES 350. But the reality is that the two have pretty similar performance. In general, the IS 350's dated design keeps it from being a truly compelling pick for a small luxury sedan.
This generation IS has been around since 2013. And for each new luxury sedan that comes out, the IS 350's flaws become more apparent. It has middling fuel economy and, at least in F-Sport guise, an overly firm ride quality. The clunky infotainment interface is particularly grating when you consider how many rivals offer more user-friendly systems. Build quality is still top-notch, but overall the IS 350 is outclassed by the Genesis G70, Mercedes C-Class and Volvo S60.
At our test track, our test IS 350 was able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. That's OK but significantly slower than rival sedans with six-cylinder engines — a BMW M340i rips to 60 mph in just 4 seconds, for example. The IS 350's power isn't always right at your disposal either since the eight-speed automatic can be slow to shift whether you're using automatic mode or the paddle shifters.
The IS 350 F Sport handles quick directional changes well, but longer sweeping corners reveal a lack of front tire grip. The steering is also noticeably vague. The braking performance is average. In our panic-stop test, we recorded a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet. In routine use, the brakes are smooth and easy to use.
We suspect the Lexus IS might be a bit more comfortable in standard form, but our F-Sport version came up a short in this area. The ride is stiff, with both small and large bumps easily making their way into the cabin. A sporty suspension and short tire sidewalls make this problem evident over all kinds of surfaces. The seats are decently comfortable for long drives and have sufficient bolstering to keep you in place during cornering.
There were no squeaks or rattles from interior panels in our test car, but there was quite a bit of road noise especially at highway speeds. We do like the climate control system. It cools and heats the cabin well. Heating or cooling the front seats is quick and effective.
While most of the cabin's controls are easy to spot and reach, the clunky controller for the infotainment screen puts a damper on the experience. As for interior space, the wide center console leaves little room to maneuver, and the steering wheel does not have much tilt-and-telescoping range. The armrests are nicely padded but positioned a little awkwardly, so some of our test drivers couldn't really take advantage of them.
Headroom is limited in the rear, and the transmission tunnel makes the middle rear-seat spot uncomfortable. Forward visibility is excellent, but the sloping roofline forces passengers to dip inside, and the thick rear roof pillars create blind spots that make it necessary to opt for the available blind-spot monitoring system.
Lexus' infotainment controller is a dated system. Moving through the onboard menus is a clumsy endeavor that can pull your attention away from the road. The IS still does not offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility — a major oversight on a modern luxury car. Instead, owners can connect with Siri Eyes Free, or opt for Lexus Enform Remote and access certain vehicle functions through their smartphones.
Voice controls are useful thanks to a well-laid-out menu of commands, but there isn't any use of natural language. Standard safety tech such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control work well, as do options including blind-spot monitoring, and rear-cross traffic alert. But overall this system needs a big update.
Cargo space is on the small side for this class. Folding down the rear seatbacks creates a step above the trunk floor, which makes loading long or big items less convenient. The opening to the trunk is shaped in such a way that requires a bit more bending to load bags in. In-cabin storage for small personal items is limited, leaving you with few options for your stuff.
For family duty, the IS 350 has four hidden yet easily accessible LATCH anchors and three handy upper tethers to make installing a child's safety seat easy. But you'll have to duck a bit to install them since the rear roofline dips down a bit, and space for bulky rear-facing seats is lacking.
The IS 350 F Sport gets an EPA estimate of 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway), which is on the lower side of average for vehicle with an upgraded engine in this class. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test car returned 23 mpg, which is also below what we'd expect and could indicate that matching the EPA's estimates could be a little difficult.
As we've come to expect from Lexus, the IS 350's interior is very well built with nice materials. You get a decent amount of features too. But the reality is that the competition is just better. Our test vehicle cost $50,940. For that money you could get a well-equipped Mercedes A-Class or a BMW 3 Series — both of which are more fuel-efficient and include more modern user interfaces.
Lexus offers a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty, which is comparable to others, and its six-year/70,000-mile drivetrain coverage is a bit better than average for the segment. Roadside assistance is included for four years/50,000 miles, and your first two scheduled maintenance services are free.
The IS 350 F Sport falls behind class leaders when it comes to all-around fun. Poor driver engagement, vague steering, and a lack of front-end grip mean a less thrilling drive around curvy roads. The styling is distinctive, but Lexus' big front grille design continues to be an acquired taste.
Lexus IS 350 models
The 2020 Lexus IS 350 is a five-passenger small luxury sedan that tops the IS lineup. It's only available with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque). It can be paired with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission or all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic.
This was my dream car in college back in 2014 when this body style first came out.. sadly I purchased a Mercades cla.. I knew my next vehicle had to be a IS350. It has tons of power on the express way, I love how the seats hold you.. very classy with the signature Lexus LED day time running lights.. I don’t really care for coming in every 5k for service.. since the Indicator has to be reset even though I’m told my first oil change will be at 10k miles.. none the less the car is perfect.. love the safety technology as well.
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting, and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus IS 350 vs. the competition
Lexus IS 350 vs. Audi A4
The Audi A4 is our top-rated pick in its class, with little to fault. It's far more engaging to drive than the Lexus IS, with sharp steering and sporty handling. It doesn't pack as much power, but most drivers should find the A4 adequate enough not to spend more for the sportier S4. The trade-off is that the A4's stiffer ride quality isn't as smooth as the IS 350's.
Lexus IS 350 vs. Volvo S60
The recently redesigned Volvo S60 is a joy to drive, and its Scandinavian design sets it apart from other sedans from Germany and Japan. We give it high marks for interior quality, Volvo's focus on safety, comfortable seats and strong overall performance. The infotainment system may take some getting used to, and the optional sport suspension could be too stiff for some, but otherwise the S60 is a commendable alternative.
Lexus IS 350 vs. BMW 3 Series
BMW essentially invented the luxury sport sedan class with the 3 Series, but the latest redesign wasn't enough to claim the top spot. Compared to the IS 350, the 3 Series has a higher ceiling for performance and offers more available technology features. But you'll probably end up paying more for the 3 Series.
