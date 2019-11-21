  1. Home
2020 Lexus IS 350

Lexus IS 350 F SPORT Sedan Exterior Shown
6.9/10 Expert Rating
Lexus IS 350 F SPORT Sedan Profile Shown
Lexus IS 350 F SPORT Sedan Exterior
Lexus IS 350 F SPORT Sedan Fender Badge
Lexus IS 350 F SPORT Sedan Exterior
+35
(1)

2020 Lexus IS 350
MSRP Range: $42,180 - $46,710

MSRP$42,180
Dealer Price

2020 Lexus IS 350 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Smooth V6 power
  • Advanced driver aids work well

For 2020, the IS 350 returns mostly unchanged. It gains a new Blackline edition that adds a number of dark exterior and interior styling elements. Otherwise, this IS generation has been around since the 2013 model year. It's meant to be the sporty small luxury sedan in Lexus' lineup, at least compared to the ES 350. But the reality is that the two have pretty similar performance. In general, the IS 350's dated design keeps it from being a truly compelling pick for a small luxury sedan.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

6.9 / 10
This generation IS has been around since 2013. And for each new luxury sedan that comes out, the IS 350's flaws become more apparent. It has middling fuel economy and, at least in F-Sport guise, an overly firm ride quality. The clunky infotainment interface is particularly grating when you consider how many rivals offer more user-friendly systems. Build quality is still top-notch, but overall the IS 350 is outclassed by the Genesis G70, Mercedes C-Class and Volvo S60.

How does the IS 350 drive?

7.0
At our test track, our test IS 350 was able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. That's OK but significantly slower than rival sedans with six-cylinder engines — a BMW M340i rips to 60 mph in just 4 seconds, for example. The IS 350's power isn't always right at your disposal either since the eight-speed automatic can be slow to shift whether you're using automatic mode or the paddle shifters.

The IS 350 F Sport handles quick directional changes well, but longer sweeping corners reveal a lack of front tire grip. The steering is also noticeably vague. The braking performance is average. In our panic-stop test, we recorded a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet. In routine use, the brakes are smooth and easy to use.

How comfortable is the IS 350?

7.0
We suspect the Lexus IS might be a bit more comfortable in standard form, but our F-Sport version came up a short in this area. The ride is stiff, with both small and large bumps easily making their way into the cabin. A sporty suspension and short tire sidewalls make this problem evident over all kinds of surfaces. The seats are decently comfortable for long drives and have sufficient bolstering to keep you in place during cornering.

There were no squeaks or rattles from interior panels in our test car, but there was quite a bit of road noise especially at highway speeds. We do like the climate control system. It cools and heats the cabin well. Heating or cooling the front seats is quick and effective.

How’s the interior?

6.5
While most of the cabin's controls are easy to spot and reach, the clunky controller for the infotainment screen puts a damper on the experience. As for interior space, the wide center console leaves little room to maneuver, and the steering wheel does not have much tilt-and-telescoping range. The armrests are nicely padded but positioned a little awkwardly, so some of our test drivers couldn't really take advantage of them.

Headroom is limited in the rear, and the transmission tunnel makes the middle rear-seat spot uncomfortable. Forward visibility is excellent, but the sloping roofline forces passengers to dip inside, and the thick rear roof pillars create blind spots that make it necessary to opt for the available blind-spot monitoring system.

How’s the tech?

6.0
Lexus' infotainment controller is a dated system. Moving through the onboard menus is a clumsy endeavor that can pull your attention away from the road. The IS still does not offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility — a major oversight on a modern luxury car. Instead, owners can connect with Siri Eyes Free, or opt for Lexus Enform Remote and access certain vehicle functions through their smartphones.

Voice controls are useful thanks to a well-laid-out menu of commands, but there isn't any use of natural language. Standard safety tech such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control work well, as do options including blind-spot monitoring, and rear-cross traffic alert. But overall this system needs a big update.

How’s the storage?

7.0
Cargo space is on the small side for this class. Folding down the rear seatbacks creates a step above the trunk floor, which makes loading long or big items less convenient. The opening to the trunk is shaped in such a way that requires a bit more bending to load bags in. In-cabin storage for small personal items is limited, leaving you with few options for your stuff.

For family duty, the IS 350 has four hidden yet easily accessible LATCH anchors and three handy upper tethers to make installing a child's safety seat easy. But you'll have to duck a bit to install them since the rear roofline dips down a bit, and space for bulky rear-facing seats is lacking.

How economical is the IS 350?

6.0
The IS 350 F Sport gets an EPA estimate of 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway), which is on the lower side of average for vehicle with an upgraded engine in this class. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test car returned 23 mpg, which is also below what we'd expect and could indicate that matching the EPA's estimates could be a little difficult.

Is the IS 350 a good value?

7.0
As we've come to expect from Lexus, the IS 350's interior is very well built with nice materials. You get a decent amount of features too. But the reality is that the competition is just better. Our test vehicle cost $50,940. For that money you could get a well-equipped Mercedes A-Class or a BMW 3 Series — both of which are more fuel-efficient and include more modern user interfaces.

Lexus offers a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty, which is comparable to others, and its six-year/70,000-mile drivetrain coverage is a bit better than average for the segment. Roadside assistance is included for four years/50,000 miles, and your first two scheduled maintenance services are free.

Wildcard

7.5
The IS 350 F Sport falls behind class leaders when it comes to all-around fun. Poor driver engagement, vague steering, and a lack of front-end grip mean a less thrilling drive around curvy roads. The styling is distinctive, but Lexus' big front grille design continues to be an acquired taste.

Which IS 350 does Edmunds recommend?

The IS 350 is only available in a single trim level, which leaves you deciding what options to add. Since the IS 350 represents the more powerful choice to the IS 300, there's a good chance that these shoppers are more performance-focused. For that reason, we suggest adding the F Sport package for sharper handling and sportier styling touches.

Lexus IS 350 models

The 2020 Lexus IS 350 is a five-passenger small luxury sedan that tops the IS lineup. It's only available with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque). It can be paired with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission or all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic.

Standard features highlights include LED headlights, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery (NuLuxe), a 7-inch color display, and an eight-speaker sound system. The IS 350 AWD also comes with heated front seats. Standard driver assistance technology includes lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a forward collision warning system with automatic braking.

The IS 350 offers a handful of option packages. You can boost the car's luxury and convenience features with the Comfort and Premium packages. The Navigation package replaces the standard infotainment control dial with Lexus' Remote Touch joystick-type controller, a bigger screen and a navigation system. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system can be added to this package.

For those who want to dial up the sporting factor, there's the F Sport package with revised styling, different wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a limited-slip rear differential (RWD only), and a few other upgrades. For strict aesthetics, you can opt for the new Blackline package that adds dark exterior and interior trim elements.

2020 Lexus IS 350 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 IS 350
F SPORT

msrp 

$42,180
starting price
2020 Lexus IS 350 price drops
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus IS 350.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, A true class act.💨🏎
    Lexus lover.,
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

    This was my dream car in college back in 2014 when this body style first came out.. sadly I purchased a Mercades cla.. I knew my next vehicle had to be a IS350. It has tons of power on the express way, I love how the seats hold you.. very classy with the signature Lexus LED day time running lights.. I don’t really care for coming in every 5k for service.. since the Indicator has to be reset even though I’m told my first oil change will be at 10k miles.. none the less the car is perfect.. love the safety technology as well.

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Used Years for Lexus IS 350
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006

    Features & Specs

    F SPORT 4dr Sedan features & specs
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan
    3.5L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$45,375
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.5L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$46,710
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    4dr Sedan AWD
    3.5L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$44,345
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    3.5L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$42,180
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2020 Lexus IS 350 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite IS 350 safety features:

    Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
    Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting, and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
    Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
    Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
    Intelligent High Beam
    Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Lexus IS 350 vs. the competition

    Lexus IS 350 vs. Audi A4

    The Audi A4 is our top-rated pick in its class, with little to fault. It's far more engaging to drive than the Lexus IS, with sharp steering and sporty handling. It doesn't pack as much power, but most drivers should find the A4 adequate enough not to spend more for the sportier S4. The trade-off is that the A4's stiffer ride quality isn't as smooth as the IS 350's.

    Compare Lexus IS 350 & Audi A4 features

    Lexus IS 350 vs. Volvo S60

    The recently redesigned Volvo S60 is a joy to drive, and its Scandinavian design sets it apart from other sedans from Germany and Japan. We give it high marks for interior quality, Volvo's focus on safety, comfortable seats and strong overall performance. The infotainment system may take some getting used to, and the optional sport suspension could be too stiff for some, but otherwise the S60 is a commendable alternative.

    Compare Lexus IS 350 & Volvo S60 features

    Lexus IS 350 vs. BMW 3 Series

    BMW essentially invented the luxury sport sedan class with the 3 Series, but the latest redesign wasn't enough to claim the top spot. Compared to the IS 350, the 3 Series has a higher ceiling for performance and offers more available technology features. But you'll probably end up paying more for the 3 Series.

    Compare Lexus IS 350 & BMW 3 Series features
