What is the Charger?

The Dodge Charger is a large sedan with a style all its own. Much like its brethren the Challenger, the Charger shares its name with a muscle car that was introduced in the 1960s. Unlike the Challenger, though, the Charger is now a four-door family sedan. This sedan offers all sorts of practicality in the form of ample passenger room and a roomy trunk. Under the hood, it offers impressive powertrains too. On top of the standard V6, there are three available V8s to choose from, all of which offer a unique set of virtues. At the top of the lineup, though, is the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which is found in the SRT Hellcat Redeye for 2021 and can put out a jaw-dropping 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. All that power enables a 0-60 sprint in the mid-3-second range and a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds at 129 miles per hour.

On the inside, the Charger is spacious and comfortable with big, supportive seats. The infotainment interface is easy to use, and even though it hasn't been updated thoroughly in a few years, its look and feel are relatively modern. Since Ford has stopped making sedans and Chevrolet has stopped making cars such as the SS, the Charger is nearly in a class all by itself. Sure, there are some German rivals worth looking at, but the price difference is staggering. The Dodge Charger is impressive for a number of reasons — one of which is that it has fared this well for this long.