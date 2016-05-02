Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    121,412 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,495

    $1,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    99,251 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,977

    $1,380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    157,098 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    $1,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    100,510 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    109,897 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,299

    $1,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV

    104,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,994

    $1,891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    99,767 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,195

    $1,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    121,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    118,553 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,299

    $1,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV

    66,959 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,294

    $1,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    98,636 miles
    Theft history, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,250

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV

    91,635 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,590

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    142,709 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,689

    $1,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    96,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,400

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    107,616 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,240

    $651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    81,843 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,395

    $685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV

    165,571 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV

    73,222 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $582 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra

Overall Consumer Rating
4132 Reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (4%)
104,000 miles- still pleased.
Bradley Wood,02/05/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I've seen that some people have gotten lemons, but most buyers are satisfied. I drive over 90 miles a day very aggressively. Appreciate the gas mileage rebate, but the way I drive I wouldn't ever expect anything near 40 mpg.. The interior is noisy and lacks a cushion-like feel, but the sound system with nav. is great. At 70 thousand I needed new tires,wipers and brakes. I exceeded recommendations and had to buy rotors, but that was my fault. I change the oil about every 4500 miles because all my miles are on the highway. No mechanical issues that I can fairly complain about. Had the dealer replace the serpentine belt at 75 thousand just to be safe. Update- 96,000 miles. I did as recommended and allowed Hyundai dealer service dept. to change engine coolant and transmission fluid at 85,000 miles. Got slammed with a bill for 550 bucks! Feel like that was excessive. Still, no repairs have been required - not even a bad light bulb. Update- 104,000 miles. Had a taillight bulb burn out. Had brake pads checked for wear. I don't want to buy rotors again, like I did at 70,000 due to my neglect. Pads are still good. Had to get all the tire pressure sensors replaced - two recently. These are fifty bucks apiece plus labor. I don't appreciate having to spend so much for what I think is unnecessary technology. I can tell by looking if a tire is soft. I think this is a widespread inconvenience not unique to this make and model car. I will need new tires again, in the next 5 or 10 thousand miles. Update: 134,000 miles. Have had to replace battery, another brake rotor and all brake pads. One ignition coil pack. A bunch of light bulbs and long piece of brake line. The ice melt chemical the state puts on the roads in the winter rotted out the brake rotors and the brake line. I was able to replace most of these items myself, so the expense wasn't too bad. Still running great!
