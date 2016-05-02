Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
8,883 listings
- 121,412 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,495$1,331 Below Market
- 99,251 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977$1,380 Below Market
- 157,098 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900$1,390 Below Market
- 100,510 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
- 109,897 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,299$1,769 Below Market
- 104,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,994$1,891 Below Market
- 99,767 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,195$1,385 Below Market
- 121,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 118,553 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,299$1,442 Below Market
- 66,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,294$1,492 Below Market
- 98,636 milesTheft history, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,250
- 91,635 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,590
- 142,709 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,689$1,730 Below Market
- 96,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,400
- 107,616 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,240$651 Below Market
- 81,843 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,395$685 Below Market
- 165,571 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$466 Below Market
- 73,222 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$582 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra
Bradley Wood,02/05/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I've seen that some people have gotten lemons, but most buyers are satisfied. I drive over 90 miles a day very aggressively. Appreciate the gas mileage rebate, but the way I drive I wouldn't ever expect anything near 40 mpg.. The interior is noisy and lacks a cushion-like feel, but the sound system with nav. is great. At 70 thousand I needed new tires,wipers and brakes. I exceeded recommendations and had to buy rotors, but that was my fault. I change the oil about every 4500 miles because all my miles are on the highway. No mechanical issues that I can fairly complain about. Had the dealer replace the serpentine belt at 75 thousand just to be safe. Update- 96,000 miles. I did as recommended and allowed Hyundai dealer service dept. to change engine coolant and transmission fluid at 85,000 miles. Got slammed with a bill for 550 bucks! Feel like that was excessive. Still, no repairs have been required - not even a bad light bulb. Update- 104,000 miles. Had a taillight bulb burn out. Had brake pads checked for wear. I don't want to buy rotors again, like I did at 70,000 due to my neglect. Pads are still good. Had to get all the tire pressure sensors replaced - two recently. These are fifty bucks apiece plus labor. I don't appreciate having to spend so much for what I think is unnecessary technology. I can tell by looking if a tire is soft. I think this is a widespread inconvenience not unique to this make and model car. I will need new tires again, in the next 5 or 10 thousand miles. Update: 134,000 miles. Have had to replace battery, another brake rotor and all brake pads. One ignition coil pack. A bunch of light bulbs and long piece of brake line. The ice melt chemical the state puts on the roads in the winter rotted out the brake rotors and the brake line. I was able to replace most of these items myself, so the expense wasn't too bad. Still running great!
