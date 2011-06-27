Estimated values
2012 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,857
|$7,362
|$8,612
|Clean
|$5,483
|$6,900
|$8,045
|Average
|$4,735
|$5,974
|$6,911
|Rough
|$3,987
|$5,049
|$5,778
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,916
|$8,774
|$10,311
|Clean
|$6,475
|$8,223
|$9,632
|Average
|$5,591
|$7,120
|$8,275
|Rough
|$4,708
|$6,017
|$6,917
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,176
|$7,866
|$9,262
|Clean
|$5,781
|$7,371
|$8,652
|Average
|$4,992
|$6,383
|$7,433
|Rough
|$4,204
|$5,394
|$6,214
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,575
|$8,366
|$9,846
|Clean
|$6,155
|$7,841
|$9,198
|Average
|$5,315
|$6,789
|$7,901
|Rough
|$4,476
|$5,738
|$6,605
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,504
|$8,269
|$9,726
|Clean
|$6,089
|$7,749
|$9,086
|Average
|$5,258
|$6,710
|$7,805
|Rough
|$4,428
|$5,671
|$6,525