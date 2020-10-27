The new system also features twin LTE modems, allowing the E-Pace to stream content and download over-the-air updates simultaneously. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard throughout the lineup, and a wireless charging pad is newly available. Also on the options list is a new feature that projects the image from the rear-facing camera into the rearview mirror. It allows the driver to see what's behind the vehicle even if the rear cargo area is packed to the roof. The typical advanced safety features and driver assistants expected of most premium luxury vehicles are also available.