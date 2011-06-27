  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. 2021 Audi A5

2021 Audi A5

MSRP from $41,800 - $53,750
2021 Audi A5 Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
+10
MSRP$42,845
Edmunds suggests you pay$42,845
What Should I Pay
1 for sale near you

2021 Audi A5 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Understated and classy interior
  • Strong overall performance
  • Plenty of standard and optional tech features
  • Limited interior storage
  • New 12-volt mild hybrid system adds 13 horsepower
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and lane departure warning are now standard
  • New A5 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro with less horsepower from 2.0-liter engine
  • Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Audi A5 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote,
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all A5 lease offers
2021 Audi A5 price drops
Shop used 2021 from $45,490

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi A5.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Audi A5
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008

    Features & Specs

    Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$46,700
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$44,000
    MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$53,750
    MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$41,800
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Audi A5 features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    Audi A5 for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008

    FAQ

    Is the Audi A5 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 A5 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi A5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A5 gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A5 has 21.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A5. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Audi A5?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi A5:

    • New 12-volt mild hybrid system adds 13 horsepower
    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and lane departure warning are now standard
    • New A5 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro with less horsepower from 2.0-liter engine
    • Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Audi A5 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi A5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Audi A5 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi A5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 A5 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi A5?

    The least-expensive 2021 Audi A5 is the 2021 Audi A5 Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,800.

    Other versions include:

    • Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $46,700
    • Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $44,000
    • Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $53,750
    • Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $41,800
    • Prestige 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $52,400
    • Premium Plus S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $48,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi A5?

    If you're interested in the Audi A5, the next question is, which A5 model is right for you? A5 variants include Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Audi A5

    2021 Audi A5 Overview

    The 2021 Audi A5 is offered in the following submodels: A5 Hatchback, A5 Coupe, A5 Convertible. Available styles include Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus S line 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium Plus S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Audi A5?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi A5 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 A5.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi A5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 A5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi A5?

    2021 Audi A5 Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Audi A5 Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Audi A5 Premium Plus S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2021 Audi A5 Premium Plus S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Audi A5 Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Audi A5 Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Audi A5 Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Audi A5 Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Audi A5s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi A5 for sale near. There are currently 36 new 2021 A5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,645 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi A5. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,999 on a used or CPO 2021 A5 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Audi A5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi A5 for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,752.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,173.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi A5?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Audi lease specials

    Related 2021 Audi A5 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles