Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

Front & Rear Seat Climate Comfort Package Drive Pro Package Vision Assist Package Radio: 825 Watt Meridian Premium Surround Sound Head-Up Display Sun/Moonroof Protection Package Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel Leather Seats Navigation System Ebony Morzine Headlining Wheel Lock Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Land Rover Car Care Valet Package Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony; Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim Grand Black Veneer Santorini Black This Land Rover includes: EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING RADIO: 825 WATT MERIDIAN PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND Premium Sound System LAND ROVER CAR CARE VALET PACKAGE FRONT & REAR SEAT CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C Seat-Massage Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Climate Control Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Rear A/C Bucket Seats SANTORINI BLACK PROTECTION PACK Floor Mats WHEEL LOCK PACKAGE Wheel Locks HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display VISION ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera HEATED WOOD Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY, FULL OXFORD PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats DRIVE PRO PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control Cross-Traffic Alert GRAND BLACK VENEER Woodgrain Interior Trim This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Land Rover Range Rover with a full CARFAX history report. The Land Rover Range Rover is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Take home this Land Rover Range Rover , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Land Rover Range Rover . Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover: The fourth-generation Range Rover retains everything customers loved about the previous model, and Land Rover has improved upon all of it. The result is a massively capable on- or off-road luxury SUV with loads of power, smart handling, extensive use of technology and more creature comforts than you can imagine. It rivals anything produced by Mercedes or Porsche, and in fact now weighs less than either the Cayenne Turbo or GL450, thanks to extensive use of aluminum. The result is the most refined Range Rover yet. Interesting features of this model are efficient diesel engine available, available supercharged V8 power, inspired handling characteristics, fantastic off-road capabilities, and All-aluminum body structure

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALGS5FE8HA321498

Stock: HA321498

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020