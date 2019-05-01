Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me
- 14,454 miles
$63,881$15,950 Below Market
- 20,176 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,995$12,337 Below Market
- 18,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,000$8,626 Below Market
- 72,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,000$14,863 Below Market
- 40,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,299$10,899 Below Market
- 21,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,985$8,560 Below Market
- 25,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$57,900$11,379 Below Market
- 21,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$93,991$17,942 Below Market
- 21,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,000$6,462 Below Market
- 31,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,596$10,268 Below Market
- 31,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,499$8,524 Below Market
- 23,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,500
- 26,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,997$5,300 Below Market
- 26,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$70,900$7,637 Below Market
- 49,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$61,678$8,802 Below Market
- 38,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,900$10,253 Below Market
- 50,416 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,985$8,477 Below Market
- 47,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,894$6,949 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover
JIM D.,01/05/2019
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
We have owned several premium SUVs within the last 20 years, mostly of German origin. In the past 24 months, we had the unusual situation of simultaneously owning 2-2017 RR HSEs ( a diesel and a V6 gas), a 2017 Escalade ESV (lwb), and a 4 year old MB diesel suv. The RRs were purchased to replace the Escalade and the MB. We had grown tired of MB vehicles, because of frequent warranty issues, maintenance schedules and dated styling. The Escalade was bought to pull a large boat and to be used for long trips. Even though it became one of our unexpected favorites. it's overall size turned out to be a negative for everyday use. Now addressing our RR diesel ownership..... we love the car.....the power of the high torque diesel engine, 22 mpg. in town, its rather compact exterior size and very lux/ comfortable interior has won us over. The gas RR is basically the same car, but the gas engine is no match for the diesel. The noise levels are basically the same, but the gas engine has never achieved its EPA ratings of 17/23. Those who have a hesitation of owning a car with a modern diesel engine, have probably never driven or owned one. Neither RR has had any warranty problems as of yet and the suggested maintenance schedules are better than most competitors. I've seen some criticism of the "build quality" not being competitive.....but in my opinion the build quality meets or exceeds all of its competitors. One suggestion....if you are ordering or buying an existing car, make sure it has the "surround view camera system".
