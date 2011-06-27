2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD
MSRP range: $38,800 - $54,600
|MSRP
|$40,495
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$40,406
What Should I Pay
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review
- Powerful diesel engine option
- Impressive towing camera system and other available in-cabin tech
- Variety of available models, including off-road-focused AT4
- Lag primary competitors in maximum towing and payload capacity
- Uninspired interior design
- Can get pricey with options
- No significant changes for 2022
- Part of the fourth Sierra 2500HD generation introduced for 2020
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $38,800
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 36.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 6 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 401 hp @ 5200 rpm
- Torque: 464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 240.5 in. / Height: 80.0 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 6421 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Sierra 2500HD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 2500HD. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD:
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD reliable?
To determine whether the GMC Sierra 2500HD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 2500HD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 2500HD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Sierra 2500HD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD?
The least-expensive 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,800.
Other versions include:
- SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,600
- Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,000
- SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,800
- SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,600
- Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,800
- SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,600
- SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,400
- SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,800
- SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,400
- SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,600
- Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,600
- Pro 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,800
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 2500HD?
If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 2500HD, the next question is, which Sierra 2500HD model is right for you? Sierra 2500HD variants include SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Sierra 2500HD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
