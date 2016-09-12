Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me
- 20,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,950$3,880 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1715197 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SM2HS562279
Stock: c1786197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 19,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,889
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, VISORS, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, 205/55R16 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system, (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation (Also includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio., SUNROOF, POWER, SLIDING, SUNROOF PACKAGE (CF5) power sunroof, (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting, SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (ZLA) Technology Package [includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio, (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system, (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation] and (ZLN) Sunroof Package [includes (CF5) power sunroof, (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting], SPOILER, REAR, SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER. This Chevrolet Cruze has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Cruze LT The Envy of Your Friends *RS PACKAGE includes (T43) rear spoiler, (T3U) front fog lamps, (BVG) sport body kit and (E38) RS lettering ornamentation, LPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (CAV) Cargo tray, LPO and (VAV) All-weather floor mats, LPO, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ATH) Keyless Open, (BTM) Keyless Start, (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (AH5) driver 8-way power seat adjuster, and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system [with automatic transmission only]; deletes (KTF) primary foldable key, BODY KIT, SPORT (Included and only available with (ZLH) RS Package.) , ORNAMENTATION, RS LETTERING, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, FRONT AND REAR, LIGHTING, INTERIOR, AMBIENT, KEYLESS START, KEYLESS OPEN, JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, INSTRUMENTATION, ANALOG, MILES/KILOMETERS SPEEDOMETER, GRAPHITE METALLIC, FOG LAMPS, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER, 4.2-INCH DIAGONAL COLOR DISPLAY, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (late availability Android Auto) and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include Pandora, iHeartRadio, The Weather Channel and more., AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 9-SPEAKER SYSTEM, Wipers, front intermittent, variable.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM4H7266382
Stock: PH7266382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 24,457 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,499$2,593 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5537 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SM2HS508531
Stock: C289085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 24,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,989
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, VISORS, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, 205/55R16 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system, (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation (Also includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio., SUNROOF, POWER, SLIDING, SUNROOF PACKAGE (CF5) power sunroof, (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting, SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (ZLA) Technology Package [includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio, (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system, (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation] and (ZLN) Sunroof Package [includes (CF5) power sunroof, (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting], SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD). This Chevrolet Cruze has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Cruze LT The Envy of Your Friends *CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ATH) Keyless Open, (BTM) Keyless Start, (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (AH5) driver 8-way power seat adjuster, and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system [with automatic transmission only]; deletes (KTF) primary foldable key , LIGHTING, INTERIOR, AMBIENT, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, KEYLESS START, KEYLESS OPEN, JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, INSTRUMENTATION, ANALOG, MILES/KILOMETERS SPEEDOMETER, GRAPHITE METALLIC, ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER, 4.2-INCH DIAGONAL COLOR DISPLAY, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (late availability Android Auto) and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include Pandora, iHeartRadio, The Weather Channel and more., AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 9-SPEAKER SYSTEM, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, USB charging port.* Stop By Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a reliable Cruze today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE5SM9HS574021
Stock: PHS574021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 2,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,487$2,240 Below Market
Banks Chevrolet Buick GMC - Concord / New Hampshire
6 Speaker Audio System Feature,Air Conditioning,Apple CarPlay/Android Auto,Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster,Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Front Fog Lamps,Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster,Heated door mirrors,Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat,Outside temperature display,Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen,Remote keyless entry,Remote Vehicle Starter System,Security system,SiriusXM Satellite Radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM7H7132983
Stock: C32983
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 19,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,999$2,021 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3664 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM8H7231800
Stock: C308784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 15,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,698$2,154 Below Market
Auto Plaza Ford Saint Genevieve - Sainte Genevieve / Missouri
- Backup Camera -- Bluetooth -- - - WE DELIVER NATIONWIDE - - -30 YEAR/300,000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AT NO CHARGE!!!!!!!! Price includes $1,000 trade assist (trade must be 2010 or newer). Your above price does not include our $199 admin fee. Tax,title, and license are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SMXH7204226
Stock: S0466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,247$2,147 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Kia - Palm Beach Gardens / Florida
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Pepperdust Metallic 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbo DOHC CVVT 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic **LOW MILES**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing, Priced to Sell Fast, **MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE**, **EXTRA CLEAN**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 28291 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 30/40 City/Highway MPGCall 561-619-6565 or stop by at Northlake Kia 3626 Northlake Blvd. West Palm Beach 33404. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified.Located in West Palm Beach and the South Florida Area! STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!!Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN THE FIRST 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay call today!! CALL US RIGHT AWAY!! Do not miss out on this low, low price opportunity. CALL US RIGHT AWAY 561-285-2325 vehicle price does not include dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED fee.INTERNET PRICE IS THROUGH DEALER FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BF5SM4H7222203
Stock: KPAH222203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 53,273 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,495$2,673 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2017 CHEVY CRUZE LS IS IN GREAT CONDITION IN AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! GOOD TIRES! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! RUNS GREAT! CD PLAYER! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS NICE VEHICLE VISIT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BC5SM8H7200200
Stock: 14242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,259$2,304 Below Market
Ed Martin Chevrolet - Anderson / Indiana
*LT* *Low Miles* *GM Certified* *Heated Seats*2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Kinetic Blue Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Great Vehicle History, GM Certified comes with 12mo/12k mile Bumper to Bumper, and 6 yr/100k Powertrain Warranty, Cruze LT, 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbo DOHC CVVT, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cargo Tray, Convenience Package, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. 30/40 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival!Certification Program Details: *Introducing our New and Improved CPO benefits package!* For starters, we've extended the Powertrain Limited Warranty to 6 years or 100,000 miles for greater peace of mind. Plus, every Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicle is inspected and reconditioned by authorized factory technicians to meet GM standards. There's more. We look out for you even after your purchase with our exclusive CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program with two included maintenance visits!*Altogether, you enjoy over $2,800 of Built-in Value-that's a greater value than ever before!!**New 6-Year/100,000-Mile1 Powertrain Limited Warranty*Exclusive CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program*12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty*24/7 Roadside Assistance and Courtesy Transportation*Vehicle Exchange Program*3-Month Trial of OnStar Guidance Plan and a 3-Month SiriusXM Trial Subscription!---Ed Martin The Only Name You Need to Know!!! 800-395-8014. Serving Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Anderson, Pendleton, Greenwood, Avon, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Muncie, New Castle, Bloomington, Ft Wayne, and Cincinnati.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM7H7264013
Stock: 4P2638
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 10,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,496$2,084 Below Market
Sunnyside Chevrolet - Elyria / Ohio
Take your place behind the wheel in Mosaic Black Metallic our One Owner, Clean CarFax 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Sedan that is a spectacular blend of performance, efficiency, and style! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 153hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Enjoy swift acceleration with plenty of power for passing and merging, while attaining near 40mpg on the highway in this Front Wheel Drive Sedan that has been sculpted to aerodynamic perfection and has a sporty appearance you'll praise each time you open the garage door. Designed to work hard for you, this LT offers a peaceful drive with plentiful amenities including cruise control, heated front seats, a sunroof, a center armrest, steering wheel mounted audio and phone interface controls and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks that offer ample space for all of your gear. Staying safely connected is a breeze with Bluetooth, OnStar with available 4G LTE connectivity/WiFi, MyLink infotainment with a prominent touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, available satellite radio, and more! Our Chevrolet doesn't miss a beat and provides confidence with stability control, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, a rear camera, advanced airbags, and even offers a Teen Driver feature. Delivering all the technology, efficiency, and style you crave, our Cruze is an outstanding choice you've got to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The most trusted Chevy dealer in the Cleveland area 'Sunny will save you money' Call 440-328-8485
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM8H7107784
Stock: C3607
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 14,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,688$3,215 Below Market
Davis Acura - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
NEW PA INSPECTION AND EMISSIONS!! WHAT A GREAT LOOKING CAR!!!!!!!! **RECENT OIL CHANGE!**, *#PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION#*, ***4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, 18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Front Fog Lamps, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Package, Rear Spoiler, Remote Start, RS Lettering Ornamentation, RS Package, Sport Body Kit, Sunroof/Moonroof. This vehicle is located at Davis Acura in Langhorne PA. Great Financing and extended service contracts available!! Davis Certified. 90 Day/3000 Mile Powertrain Warranty included or Balance of Factory Warranty. Free Vehicle History Report included. Easy 10 Minute Credit Approvals. Please contact dealer to verify price, options and other vehicle details.*All advertised prices do not include dealer installed options, dealer addendum, government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge. Feel the Davis Difference - You will receive Unlimited FREE Hand car washes, whether or not your vehicle is in for service and FREE PA State Inspection! Prices based on dealer financing. . Pricing assumes $1,695 Cash or Trade. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BF6SM8HS575793
Stock: 11894P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 35,360 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,499$3,333 Below Market
ALM Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
LT HATCHBACK..BACKUP CAMERA..SUNROOF..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 CHEVY CRUZE LT..RED ON BLACK..35K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-292-2000. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 300 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMROSWELL.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SM2HS575033
Stock: HFB57266A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 45,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,495$2,895 Below Market
Honda of Hackettstown - Hackettstown / New Jersey
WAS $11,995, EPA 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! LOW MILES - 45,335! Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI... TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (STD). Chevrolet LT with Silver Ice Metallic exterior and Jet Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 153 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $11,995. VISIT US TODAY: 7 DAY BUY-BACK GUARANTEE!* We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *See dealership for details. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/ Based on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM1H7238295
Stock: P9034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 16,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,495$2,203 Below Market
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
No PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!! RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BF6SM6HS505984
Stock: L7142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 27,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,799$2,463 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Valencia - Valencia / California
Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Engine; 1.4L Turbo Dohc 4-Cylinder Di Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Red Hot Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Tires; 205/55R16 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Valencia has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With less than 27,898mi on this Chevrolet Cruze, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze: The Chevrolet Cruze is a compact sedan competing with the Ford Focus, the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla, among others. It's a crowded segment, and any car looking to stand out needs to bring its A game. The Cruze does just that, with a class-leading wheelbase to improve interior room and a bevy of available features, including upmarket luxury items like heated seats. A new generation of MyLink smartphone integration is also standard, displaying through a seven-inch color screen mounted on the dashboard. Interesting features of this model are available high-end features, Lots of standard amenities, efficient turbocharged engine, roomy for a compact, and good smartphone integration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM2H7246499
Stock: H7246499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 42,681 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990$3,253 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our Accident-Free 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS looks fantastic in Silver Ice Metallic. Powered by a Turbocharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 153hp which is connected to a 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan offers a smooth ride, up to 39mpg on the highway, and aerodynamic styling enhanced by chrome accents and multi-spoke wheel covers.Inside our Cruze LS, you will find amenities such as air conditioning, power accessories, and supportive, cloth-trimmed seats. You will also enjoy the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, AM/FM radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs so you can rock out to your tunes in style.Chevrolet includes a back-up camera, Teen Driver Mode, multi-stage airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control to help make our Cruze safe and secure. Give yourself the security, performance, and style that come with owning our Cruze! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BB5SM8HS504616
Stock: 114130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 32,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,983$2,402 Below Market
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! INCLUDES LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, ONE OWNER, SIRIUS XM, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, RS Lettering Ornamentation, RS Package, Sport Body Kit.30/40 City/Highway MPGFor over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SMXHS560912
Stock: B44834A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
