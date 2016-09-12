Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me

driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas

WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, VISORS, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, 205/55R16 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system, (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation (Also includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio., SUNROOF, POWER, SLIDING, SUNROOF PACKAGE (CF5) power sunroof, (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting, SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (ZLA) Technology Package [includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio, (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system, (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation] and (ZLN) Sunroof Package [includes (CF5) power sunroof, (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting], SPOILER, REAR, SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER. This Chevrolet Cruze has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Cruze LT The Envy of Your Friends *RS PACKAGE includes (T43) rear spoiler, (T3U) front fog lamps, (BVG) sport body kit and (E38) RS lettering ornamentation, LPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (CAV) Cargo tray, LPO and (VAV) All-weather floor mats, LPO, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ATH) Keyless Open, (BTM) Keyless Start, (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (AH5) driver 8-way power seat adjuster, and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system [with automatic transmission only]; deletes (KTF) primary foldable key, BODY KIT, SPORT (Included and only available with (ZLH) RS Package.) , ORNAMENTATION, RS LETTERING, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, FRONT AND REAR, LIGHTING, INTERIOR, AMBIENT, KEYLESS START, KEYLESS OPEN, JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, INSTRUMENTATION, ANALOG, MILES/KILOMETERS SPEEDOMETER, GRAPHITE METALLIC, FOG LAMPS, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER, 4.2-INCH DIAGONAL COLOR DISPLAY, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (late availability Android Auto) and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include Pandora, iHeartRadio, The Weather Channel and more., AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 9-SPEAKER SYSTEM, Wipers, front intermittent, variable.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1BE5SM4H7266382

Stock: PH7266382

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020