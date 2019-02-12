  1. Home
2019 Editors' Choice Awards

Welcome to the inaugural Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards celebrating the top cars, trucks and SUVs of 2019. Our seven award winners stem from an exhaustive testing process. Every year, we scrutinize over 300 vehicles on road and track, driving over half a million miles. We're confident our testing regime is the most robust in the business and as a result, the winners are a true measure of excellence. I hope you enjoy the films. — Alistair Weaver, Editor-in-Chief

Sedan: 2019 Honda Accord

More people might buy SUVs these days, but millions of sedans are still sold in the U.S. every year and the quality's better than ever. Our winner must combine comfort, convenience and practicality with driving pleasure.

Luxury Sedan: 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Luxury sedans should offer something beyond the mainstream. We're looking for a combination of quality, comfort, technology and flair to justify the premium price.

EV: 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

Be in no doubt: Electric cars are here to stay and the technology is improving all the time. Our 2019 winner must combine a competitive price with a generous electric range while providing similar comfort, practicality and performance to a gasoline alternative.

SUV: 2019 Honda CR-V

The most popular sector of the market is also the most competitive.The winner of this award must offer an unrivaled combination of virtues, delivering the comfort, convenience and performance demanded by a modern family.

Luxury SUV: 2019 Lincoln Navigator

The top luxury SUV must be the master of all trades. We're looking for comfort, quality and capability beyond the norm, with an added dose of desirability.

Sports Car: 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Above all else, a sports car should be fun. It's an indulgent choice, so we're seeking a car that is great to drive, stylish and makes an emotional connection.

Truck: 2019 Ram 1500

Trucks remain the biggest-selling vehicles in the U.S. and our award winner must be a brilliant all-rounder. We're looking for a reliable, capable workhorse with the comfort, technology and convenience of a family car.

If you have any questions about our Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards, we'd love to hear from you at rankings@edmunds.com.

