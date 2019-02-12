2019 Editors' Choice Awards

Welcome to the inaugural Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards celebrating the top cars, trucks and SUVs of 2019. Our seven award winners stem from an exhaustive testing process. Every year, we scrutinize over 300 vehicles on road and track, driving over half a million miles. We're confident our testing regime is the most robust in the business and as a result, the winners are a true measure of excellence. I hope you enjoy the films. — Alistair Weaver, Editor-in-Chief

Sedan: 2019 Honda Accord

More people might buy SUVs these days, but millions of sedans are still sold in the U.S. every year and the quality's better than ever. Our winner must combine comfort, convenience and practicality with driving pleasure.