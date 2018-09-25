2019 Lincoln Navigator
What’s new
- The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is essentially unchanged
- Part of the fourth Lincoln Navigator generation introduced in 2018
Pros & Cons
- Lots of cargo room in both the standard and extended-length versions
- Easy-to-use tech interface
- Strong turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing
- Long options list full of available safety equipment
- Limited off-road ability
Which Navigator does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
Here's all you really need to know: The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is one of our favorite luxury SUVs. Last year's redesign enhanced the Navigator's already impressive capability to carry people and tow heavy loads. It also ushered in fresh styling and new features. This new Lincoln is at the head of the class against its American counterparts and likely earns front-row status with valet attendants, too.
We think the 2019 Navigator wears Lincoln's new design language well. It has both presence and style, even when parked next to SUVs from well-established marques such as Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover. Under the hood is an impressive turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that cranks out a stout 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. All that massive power gets to the ground via a 10-speed automatic transmission. And while 10 speeds may seem like overkill, you'll hardly notice the shifting, and the additional gearing helps improve both acceleration and fuel economy.
Inside, the Navigator uses top-notch materials on every panel. There are three rows of adult-size seating, a massive amount of cargo space, and modern tech behind the prominent infotainment screen. About the only downside is the care required in driving in crowded urban areas, but that's hardly a unique con for a full-size SUV. Overall, we think Lincoln's Navigator is one of the nicest — and certainly the most surprising — luxury SUVs on the market for 2019.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Lincoln Navigator as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars, Best Gas Mileage SUVs, as well as one of our Best Luxury SUVs for this year.
2019 Lincoln Navigator models
The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is available four trim levels: base, Select, Reserve and Black Label. All trims are powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (450 hp, 500 lb-ft) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard and four-wheel drive is optional for the first two trims. The Reserve and the Black Label come with 4WD standard.
The base Navigator trim level uses the standard wheelbase only. The Select, Reserve and Black Label trims are all available in the extended-wheelbase Navigator L that has additional cargo space. All Navigators have standard second-row captain's chairs and seat seven, but a three-person 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat is optional to boost seating capacity to eight.
Standard feature highlights on the base trim include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, a trailer towing package, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, first- and second-row leather upholstery (third-row vinyl), power-adjustable and heated front seats, power-folding second-row captain's chairs with heating, and a power-folding 60/40-split third-row bench.
Also included is a configurable gauge cluster display, 10-inch touchscreen display with the Sync 3 interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six USB ports throughout the cabin, navigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a 14-speaker surround-sound system.
The Select adds 22-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, power-folding running boards, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view parking camera system, and a wireless charging pad for personal devices.
Just a bit further up the ladder is the Reserve trim that adds a panoramic sunroof and upgraded front seats with ventilation. You also get the Technology package (optional on the Select) that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, a head-up display, lane keeping assist, an automated parking system and automatic high beams.
The Black Label Navigator adds the above options as standard plus additional chrome exterior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a 20-speaker stereo system. For 2019, Lincoln's 30-way multicontour front seats are standard equipment.
Some of the upper trim level items are available as stand-alone or packaged options on the lower trim levels. Other notable options include a rear-seat entertainment system, with dual headrest-mounted displays and wireless headphones, and power-folding and heated second-row seats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking7.5
Steering7.5
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Off-road6.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position9.0
Roominess9.5
Visibility7.5
Quality8.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage9.5
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing8.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.5
Voice control7.5
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln Navigator.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- driving experience
- value
- seats
- ride quality
- interior
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- oil
- lights
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
I moved from the Cadillac Escalade to the Lincoln Navigator and I am so happy I did. The seats are so amazingly comfortable, I feel like we all have more room (even though I went from extended version of Cadillac to the smaller sized navigator) and the technology is amazing! It drives so smooth and has so many wonderful features! Couldn’t be happier!
We’re a Ford family, a new Superduty every 3-4 years for towing and still have my 2003 F-150 for routine ranch duties. I can count on one hand the number of check engine lights in >15 years and hundreds of thousands of miles (and tons), on multiple trucks. That being said there was a lot of gripes for my last Navigator (‘08), wallowing with every breeze or rut, gutlessly, down the highway. Grudgingly we stuck with the always-something-wrong but more planted and fun to drive Escalade ESV’s—just never past the end of the warranty. Lincoln finally did it right and this is easily the most comfortable vehicle I’ve ever owned: the seats are unparalleled, ergonomics are perfect, great storage and it drives like a crossover. My only gripe is I miss the Caddy’s V8 punch. Although the speedometer climbs faster it just doesn’t feel as fast or confident during 2-lane highway passing. It linearly hurdles into, and calmly/quietly handles, speeds which get you one free phone call and maybe that’s why it doesn’t feel as fast but I really wish the turbos were blowing into two banks of 4 cylinders. Well and the rear TV’s can only be figured out by the kids. Of note we’ve averaged 16.6 MPG over ~8,300 miles of mixed driving, albeit we live in rural Texas so not much city and higher-speed highway.
I went from luxury sedans all of my life to a Black Label Navigator. By far the most comfortable vehicle I have ever driven. Just drive one first to see if if the size to too difficult to maneuver. It took me a couple of days but piece of cake now. At stop lights on lookers stare. It an awesome ride. Brosky
Shop before you buy. Look for best deals. Don't settle. Great SUV. Good Performance
2019 Lincoln Navigator video2019 Lincoln Navigator: The Best Luxury SUV | Edmunds Editors' Choice
2019 Lincoln Navigator: The Best Luxury SUV | Edmunds Editors' Choice
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Luxury SUVs really should offer the best of all worlds. And our Edmunds editor's choice for 2019 delivers with panache. It's the Lincoln Navigator. [MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: Powerful, capable, designed to make a statement-- the Lincoln Navigator is everything a luxury SUV should be. Its styling is uniquely American and a standout. The interior is elegant, functional, and packed with clever storage solutions. The available 20-speaker sound system is a masterpiece. And there's lots of other useful tech which help create a fantastic in-cabin experience. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: We love these seats, too. They're heated and ventilated. And they'll even give you a massage. Their positioning is just right so you don't end up with your knees around your neck. There's enough space inside for seven or eight full-size adults. And if that's not enough, there's a long version available, too. MARK TAKAHASHI: Despite its massive size, the Navigator is surprisingly easy to drive. The turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing yet returns decent fuel economy. Prices start just above $70,000, so this is no cheap Lincoln. But it's brilliantly well-rounded. That's why it's our favorite luxury rig for families. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Lincoln Navigator and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The Lincoln Navigator won Best Luxury SUV for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards. It's luxurious, modern and massive. Besides hitting the mark in regard to luxury, it also has some smart features and is surprisingly easy to drive.
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$85,205
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$88,405
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$99,595
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$96,395
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Navigator safety features:
- Surround-View Camera
- Provides a top-down view of the car on the center screen to help you navigate in tight spaces.
- MyKey
- Allows owners to specify speed limits and stereo volume limits for secondary drivers (think teenagers and valets).
- ACC with Collision Mitigation
- Adaptive cruise control follows at a set distance, and collision mitigation can bring the car to a complete stop in emergency situations.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.8%
Lincoln Navigator vs. the competition
Lincoln Navigator vs. Cadillac Escalade
These two full-size luxury SUVs have been slugging it out for years. Both offer distinctly American style and high towing capabilities. But because of the Cadillac's dated interior, solid rear-axle suspension, and subsequent harsh ride and too-high load floor, we think the Navigator is the better choice.
Lincoln Navigator vs. Ford Expedition
When fully optioned in its Platinum trim level, the Expedition rivals the Lincoln in quality leather, wood appointments, size and power. The Ford is powered by a slightly less powerful — but still robust version — of the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 found in the Lincoln. You give up a few features, but the Expedition is worth considering if you want to save a little cash.
Lincoln Navigator vs. Chevrolet Suburban
The Suburban is a corporate cousin of the Cadillac Escalade. The Suburban's a good choice, but it can't really compete with the luxury and sophistication of the Lincoln. You'd be better off getting the Ford Expedition Max if you want the Lincoln's capabilities at a lower cost.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln Navigator a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lincoln Navigator?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln Navigator:
- The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is essentially unchanged
- Part of the fourth Lincoln Navigator generation introduced in 2018
Is the Lincoln Navigator reliable?
Is the 2019 Lincoln Navigator a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln Navigator?
The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln Navigator is the 2019 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,205.
Other versions include:
- Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $85,205
- L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $88,405
- L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $99,595
- Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $96,395
- Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $77,555
- L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $80,755
- L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $83,410
- 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $75,860
- Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $80,210
- 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $73,205
What are the different models of Lincoln Navigator?
More about the 2019 Lincoln Navigator
Coming off a redesign last year, the 2019 Lincoln Navigator carries over its stylish looks, along with the turbocharged engine and all sorts of top-level tech equipment on the inside. The engine, an impressive turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. And the Navigator can be had in both two- and four-wheel drive.
Like Navigators of the past, this 2019 model is available in two lengths — standard and extended wheelbase. The extended-wheelbase Navigator — the L — provides additional rear cargo space that will certainly help on long trips with lots of people and lots of luggage. Both sizes come standard with three rows of seating and capacity for seven passengers. (A bench seat in the second row that expands capacity to eight is optional.) And much like previous Navigators, there are multiple trim levels and options to satisfy your need for luxury and available technology.
The base trim level has quite a bit of equipment including items such as a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front and second-row seats, power-adjustable pedals, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The midlevel Select and Reserve trims add a few desirable creature comforts such as adaptive suspension dampers, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof, all of which are sure to enhance the luxury experience.
The Black Label Navigator is the topped-out trim level of sorts, with safety features such as adaptive cruise control, active parking assistance and lane departure warning, as well as upgraded interior trim, full leather upholstery with 30-way power adjustable seats, and a 20-speaker stereo. Depending on the trim, there are a few stand-alone options such as bigger wheels and a rear entertainment system.
When it comes to full-size luxury SUVs, the distinct capabilities of each one can make it hard to focus on a best choice. But the Navigator's impressive power and towing capability, premium cabin, and extensive number of features appear to justify the Navigator's price as well as its place alongside offerings from Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz. It belongs in this class that demands unique character as well as style, sophistication and presence. If the 2019 Lincoln Navigator is on your shopping list, let Edmunds help you find the right one for you.
2019 Lincoln Navigator Overview
The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln Navigator?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln Navigator and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Navigator 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Navigator.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln Navigator and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Navigator featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lincoln Navigator?
Which 2019 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lincoln Navigator for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2019 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $84,705 and mileage as low as 100 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lincoln Navigator.
Can't find a new 2019 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln Navigator for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,665.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,331.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lincoln Navigator?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
Related 2019 Lincoln Navigator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Terrain 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014
- Used Porsche Panamera
- Used Toyota C-HR 2018
- Used Nissan Altima 2015
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 Navigator
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020