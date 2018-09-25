  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Editors' choice 2019

What’s new

  • The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is essentially unchanged
  • Part of the fourth Lincoln Navigator generation introduced in 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo room in both the standard and extended-length versions
  • Easy-to-use tech interface
  • Strong turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing
  • Long options list full of available safety equipment
  • Limited off-road ability
MSRP Starting at
$73,205
Which Navigator does Edmunds recommend?

While the base trim is appealing for its lower starting price, and the top-of-the-line Black Label trim comes with standard with almost everything, we say go with the midlevel Select trim. The Select has some appealing upgrades, such as an adaptive suspension, and still keeps the price reasonable. Just make sure to get optional Technology package that adds some useful advanced driver safety aids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

Here's all you really need to know: The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is one of our favorite luxury SUVs. Last year's redesign enhanced the Navigator's already impressive capability to carry people and tow heavy loads. It also ushered in fresh styling and new features. This new Lincoln is at the head of the class against its American counterparts and likely earns front-row status with valet attendants, too.

We think the 2019 Navigator wears Lincoln's new design language well. It has both presence and style, even when parked next to SUVs from well-established marques such as Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover. Under the hood is an impressive turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that cranks out a stout 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. All that massive power gets to the ground via a 10-speed automatic transmission. And while 10 speeds may seem like overkill, you'll hardly notice the shifting, and the additional gearing helps improve both acceleration and fuel economy.

Inside, the Navigator uses top-notch materials on every panel. There are three rows of adult-size seating, a massive amount of cargo space, and modern tech behind the prominent infotainment screen. About the only downside is the care required in driving in crowded urban areas, but that's hardly a unique con for a full-size SUV. Overall, we think Lincoln's Navigator is one of the nicest — and certainly the most surprising — luxury SUVs on the market for 2019.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Lincoln Navigator as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars, Best Gas Mileage SUVs, as well as one of our Best Luxury SUVs for this year.

2019 Lincoln Navigator models

The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is available four trim levels: base, Select, Reserve and Black Label. All trims are powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (450 hp, 500 lb-ft) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard and four-wheel drive is optional for the first two trims. The Reserve and the Black Label come with 4WD standard.

The base Navigator trim level uses the standard wheelbase only. The Select, Reserve and Black Label trims are all available in the extended-wheelbase Navigator L that has additional cargo space. All Navigators have standard second-row captain's chairs and seat seven, but a three-person 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat is optional to boost seating capacity to eight.

Standard feature highlights on the base trim include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, a trailer towing package, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, first- and second-row leather upholstery (third-row vinyl), power-adjustable and heated front seats, power-folding second-row captain's chairs with heating, and a power-folding 60/40-split third-row bench.

Also included is a configurable gauge cluster display, 10-inch touchscreen display with the Sync 3 interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six USB ports throughout the cabin, navigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a 14-speaker surround-sound system.

The Select adds 22-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, power-folding running boards, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view parking camera system, and a wireless charging pad for personal devices.

Just a bit further up the ladder is the Reserve trim that adds a panoramic sunroof and upgraded front seats with ventilation. You also get the Technology package (optional on the Select) that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, a head-up display, lane keeping assist, an automated parking system and automatic high beams.

The Black Label Navigator adds the above options as standard plus additional chrome exterior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a 20-speaker stereo system. For 2019, Lincoln's 30-way multicontour front seats are standard equipment.

Some of the upper trim level items are available as stand-alone or packaged options on the lower trim levels. Other notable options include a rear-seat entertainment system, with dual headrest-mounted displays and wireless headphones, and power-folding and heated second-row seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lincoln Navigator Reserve (twin-turbo 3.5L V6 | 10-speed automatic | 4WD).

Scorecard

Overall8.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0
Considering the size and weight of the Navigator, it does a surprisingly good job of keeping itself tidy. The drivetrain is quick and responsive, the steering is low-effort, and the suspension is relatively slop-free. The one caveat is it performs best on premium fuel, which may get expensive.

Acceleration

8.5
This is a great engine. It's flexible and offers plenty of top-end power to get you up to speed in a hurry. The twin-turbo V6 can run on 87 octane, but it's octane-sensitive and performs better on premium. Regular fuel is fine for daily use, but we'd recommend premium fuel for any towing needs.

Braking

7.5
Big vehicles tend to nose-dive or squirm around when you jam on the brakes suddenly, and the Navigator is no exception. That said, braking performance is perfectly adequate for the class. In typical driving, the brake pedal is light and effortless, and you can slow with limolike smoothness.

Steering

7.5
The light steering effort and quick ratio help make the Navigator feel a little smaller than it actually is. The trade-off is low amounts of feedback, but that's common in this class.

Handling

7.5
This big SUV is a decent handler for its size. It feels composed around town and even on tight roads. We wouldn't go so far as to call it sporty. But for the amount of comfort it provides, it's not the clumsy behemoth you'd expect it to be either.

Drivability

8.0
The engine stop-start system is unobtrusive. Some of the low-gear downshifts feel unrefined in this 10-speed automatic, but otherwise the readily available engine power makes the Navigator easy to wheel around. The paddle shifters make it easy to select a proper gear for a grade.

Off-road

6.5
The Navigator is available with four-wheel drive, but this big SUV isn't really meant to go off-road. It has big wheels, and the differentials don't have a locking feature. It does have hill descent assist, which is useful for going down steep, slippery slopes.

Comfort

8.0
You'd expect the Navigator to be comfortable, and it delivers. Seat comfort is excellent, and the adaptive suspension is good at filtering out sharp impacts. The climate control system works effectively to keep you delightfully cool or warm and toasty.

Seat comfort

8.5
Lincoln's Perfect Position seats offer more adjustments than seems necessary. It takes a while to find a setting you like. But once you do, comfort is sublime. Touchscreen controls for the seat adjustments minimize confusion. A massage function is also available.

Ride comfort

7.5
In the Normal and Comfort settings, the suspension is great at softening sharp bumps or pavement changes. On continuously undulating surfaces, there can be a lot of body movement, which borders on uncomfortable. In the Sport setting, the ride is noticeably busier but without much performance gain.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Wind and road noise is pretty minimal, and only a small amount of ambient noise sneaks through. The engine is quiet at cruise, only becoming obvious when you romp on it. There were no rattles or squeaks in our test vehicle, which is kind of remarkable in such a big SUV.

Climate control

8.0
You operate the climate controls with physical buttons for the most part, which we like. You don't have to dig through touchscreen menus to get what you want. The system is effective at moderating cabin temperature with low fan noise. The seat heaters and coolers are effective.

Interior

8.5
The Navigator has interior room in spades, and its smart design maximizes ease of entry. A lot of controls require some familiarization time, but ultimately they are easy to use. Cameras help you maneuver this large SUV in tight spaces.

Ease of use

7.5
Most controls are clearly labeled and easy to find with the exception of a few, such as the one for folding the rear headrests. The Sync touchscreen boots up quickly for near-instant access to the rearview camera.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The large door openings, well-placed grab handles, and retractable step rails that deploy as you approach the car make getting in and out a breeze. The second row tilts and slides, which makes for pretty easy access to the third row. It doesn't get much better for such a big SUV.

Driving position

9.0
The driving position is excellent thanks to adjustable pedals combined with a tilt-and-telescoping steering column. It helps extend the range of driver comfort, and of course the endlessly adjustable seats provide a fine degree of tailoring. The Navigator gives you a commanding view of the road.

Roominess

9.5
There's no shortage of space. The second row feels like another set of front seats, especially with the dual captain's chairs and a large center console. The third row has decent space for adults, and the seats are high off the floor, so your knees aren't level with your chest.

Visibility

7.5
Considering the Navigator's size, visibility is decent. The third-row headrests fold out of view, and there are good-size windows all around to help you see out. The sideview mirrors are adequate. But the chunky front roof pillars can obscure some objects from your view. When parking, the 360-degree camera system is quite useful.

Quality

8.5
The Navigator's classy interior design elevates this SUV's appeal to new heights. There are a few cheap-looking switches, and the wood trim looks synthetic, but otherwise all the touch points are pleasant and well-padded.

Utility

8.5
If it's space you want, it's what you'll get, even without the extended L Navigator model. There's an abundance of in-cabin storage for everyone's personal effects, and power-folding seats make loading longer cargo items a breeze. Need to tow something? The Navigator can handle up to 8,300 pounds.

Small-item storage

9.5
Cabin storage is excellent. The many cubbies include a wide, open rubberized space beneath the center console. The center armrest has a nice two-tier storage bin that's quite deep. The door pockets are large and multitiered. The third row has a couple of cupholders.

Cargo space

8.5
There's 19.3 cubic feet behind the third row, 57.5 cubes behind the second row, and 103.3 cubes with all rear seats folded. It's giant inside. All the rear seats fold flat electronically. The second-row center console sits higher than the seat bottoms, though, which prevents a fully flat load area.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The LATCH anchors are slightly tucked away in the seat creases, which make them a little hard to access. The top tethers are easy to access, and there's plenty of space to fit a rear-facing car seat.

Towing

8.0
The 4WD Navigator is rated to tow a stout 8,300 pounds. We'd recommend using premium fuel when towing — this EcoBoost V6 is octane-sensitive, particularly in hot weather.

Technology

8.5
With an excellent infotainment interface, superb sound-system quality, comprehensive driving aids and ample device-charging options, the Navigator has embraced the latest technology without reservation. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Wi-Fi hotspot are icing on the cake.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work well, except that CarPlay defaults to Apple Maps in the navigation when it's connected. Up front are two USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and a 12-volt socket. The second row has two USB ports and 12-volt and 115-volt outlets. The third row has two USB ports.

Driver aids

8.5
The driving aids are well-tuned. The adaptive cruise control comes to a full stop and is one of the better executions in a large, heavy vehicle. Lane keeping assist provides corrective steering but isn't completely reliable. Many of the collision warning systems have configurable sensitivity.

Voice control

7.5
The voice controls work OK, but they are relatively basic and do not understand natural language. We were able to input a destination into the navigation and change radio stations easily, but no real advanced features are offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln Navigator.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love! Love! Love it!!!
KAP,
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

I moved from the Cadillac Escalade to the Lincoln Navigator and I am so happy I did. The seats are so amazingly comfortable, I feel like we all have more room (even though I went from extended version of Cadillac to the smaller sized navigator) and the technology is amazing! It drives so smooth and has so many wonderful features! Couldn’t be happier!

5 out of 5 stars, No replacement for displacement
USN,
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

We’re a Ford family, a new Superduty every 3-4 years for towing and still have my 2003 F-150 for routine ranch duties. I can count on one hand the number of check engine lights in >15 years and hundreds of thousands of miles (and tons), on multiple trucks. That being said there was a lot of gripes for my last Navigator (‘08), wallowing with every breeze or rut, gutlessly, down the highway. Grudgingly we stuck with the always-something-wrong but more planted and fun to drive Escalade ESV’s—just never past the end of the warranty. Lincoln finally did it right and this is easily the most comfortable vehicle I’ve ever owned: the seats are unparalleled, ergonomics are perfect, great storage and it drives like a crossover. My only gripe is I miss the Caddy’s V8 punch. Although the speedometer climbs faster it just doesn’t feel as fast or confident during 2-lane highway passing. It linearly hurdles into, and calmly/quietly handles, speeds which get you one free phone call and maybe that’s why it doesn’t feel as fast but I really wish the turbos were blowing into two banks of 4 cylinders. Well and the rear TV’s can only be figured out by the kids. Of note we’ve averaged 16.6 MPG over ~8,300 miles of mixed driving, albeit we live in rural Texas so not much city and higher-speed highway.

5 out of 5 stars, The luxury SUV you’ll ever want to drive.
Brosky,
Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

I went from luxury sedans all of my life to a Black Label Navigator. By far the most comfortable vehicle I have ever driven. Just drive one first to see if if the size to too difficult to maneuver. It took me a couple of days but piece of cake now. At stop lights on lookers stare. It an awesome ride. Brosky

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve
DC,
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Shop before you buy. Look for best deals. Don't settle. Great SUV. Good Performance

2019 Lincoln Navigator video

2019 Lincoln Navigator: The Best Luxury SUV | Edmunds Editors' Choice

[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Luxury SUVs really should offer the best of all worlds. And our Edmunds editor's choice for 2019 delivers with panache. It's the Lincoln Navigator. [MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: Powerful, capable, designed to make a statement-- the Lincoln Navigator is everything a luxury SUV should be. Its styling is uniquely American and a standout. The interior is elegant, functional, and packed with clever storage solutions. The available 20-speaker sound system is a masterpiece. And there's lots of other useful tech which help create a fantastic in-cabin experience. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: We love these seats, too. They're heated and ventilated. And they'll even give you a massage. Their positioning is just right so you don't end up with your knees around your neck. There's enough space inside for seven or eight full-size adults. And if that's not enough, there's a long version available, too. MARK TAKAHASHI: Despite its massive size, the Navigator is surprisingly easy to drive. The turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing yet returns decent fuel economy. Prices start just above $70,000, so this is no cheap Lincoln. But it's brilliantly well-rounded. That's why it's our favorite luxury rig for families. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Lincoln Navigator and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]

The Lincoln Navigator won Best Luxury SUV for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards. It's luxurious, modern and massive. Besides hitting the mark in regard to luxury, it also has some smart features and is surprisingly easy to drive.

Features & Specs

Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$85,205
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$88,405
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$99,595
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$96,395
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Navigator safety features:

Surround-View Camera
Provides a top-down view of the car on the center screen to help you navigate in tight spaces.
MyKey
Allows owners to specify speed limits and stereo volume limits for secondary drivers (think teenagers and valets).
ACC with Collision Mitigation
Adaptive cruise control follows at a set distance, and collision mitigation can bring the car to a complete stop in emergency situations.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover20.8%

Lincoln Navigator vs. the competition

Lincoln Navigator vs. Cadillac Escalade

These two full-size luxury SUVs have been slugging it out for years. Both offer distinctly American style and high towing capabilities. But because of the Cadillac's dated interior, solid rear-axle suspension, and subsequent harsh ride and too-high load floor, we think the Navigator is the better choice.

Lincoln Navigator vs. Ford Expedition

When fully optioned in its Platinum trim level, the Expedition rivals the Lincoln in quality leather, wood appointments, size and power. The Ford is powered by a slightly less powerful — but still robust version — of the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 found in the Lincoln. You give up a few features, but the Expedition is worth considering if you want to save a little cash.

Lincoln Navigator vs. Chevrolet Suburban

The Suburban is a corporate cousin of the Cadillac Escalade. The Suburban's a good choice, but it can't really compete with the luxury and sophistication of the Lincoln. You'd be better off getting the Ford Expedition Max if you want the Lincoln's capabilities at a lower cost.

FAQ

Is the Lincoln Navigator a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Navigator both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. You probably care about Lincoln Navigator fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Navigator gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 19 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Navigator ranges from 19.3 to 34.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln Navigator. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lincoln Navigator?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln Navigator:

  • The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is essentially unchanged
  • Part of the fourth Lincoln Navigator generation introduced in 2018
Is the Lincoln Navigator reliable?

To determine whether the Lincoln Navigator is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Navigator. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Navigator's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lincoln Navigator a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lincoln Navigator is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Navigator and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Navigator is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln Navigator?

The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln Navigator is the 2019 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,205.

Other versions include:

  • Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $85,205
  • L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $88,405
  • L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $99,595
  • Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $96,395
  • Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $77,555
  • L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $80,755
  • L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $83,410
  • 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $75,860
  • Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $80,210
  • 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $73,205
What are the different models of Lincoln Navigator?

If you're interested in the Lincoln Navigator, the next question is, which Navigator model is right for you? Navigator variants include Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of Navigator models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lincoln Navigator

Coming off a redesign last year, the 2019 Lincoln Navigator carries over its stylish looks, along with the turbocharged engine and all sorts of top-level tech equipment on the inside. The engine, an impressive turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. And the Navigator can be had in both two- and four-wheel drive.

Like Navigators of the past, this 2019 model is available in two lengths — standard and extended wheelbase. The extended-wheelbase Navigator — the L — provides additional rear cargo space that will certainly help on long trips with lots of people and lots of luggage. Both sizes come standard with three rows of seating and capacity for seven passengers. (A bench seat in the second row that expands capacity to eight is optional.) And much like previous Navigators, there are multiple trim levels and options to satisfy your need for luxury and available technology.

The base trim level has quite a bit of equipment including items such as a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front and second-row seats, power-adjustable pedals, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The midlevel Select and Reserve trims add a few desirable creature comforts such as adaptive suspension dampers, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof, all of which are sure to enhance the luxury experience.

The Black Label Navigator is the topped-out trim level of sorts, with safety features such as adaptive cruise control, active parking assistance and lane departure warning, as well as upgraded interior trim, full leather upholstery with 30-way power adjustable seats, and a 20-speaker stereo. Depending on the trim, there are a few stand-alone options such as bigger wheels and a rear entertainment system.

When it comes to full-size luxury SUVs, the distinct capabilities of each one can make it hard to focus on a best choice. But the Navigator's impressive power and towing capability, premium cabin, and extensive number of features appear to justify the Navigator's price as well as its place alongside offerings from Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz. It belongs in this class that demands unique character as well as style, sophistication and presence. If the 2019 Lincoln Navigator is on your shopping list, let Edmunds help you find the right one for you.

2019 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln Navigator?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln Navigator and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Navigator 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Navigator.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln Navigator and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Navigator featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

