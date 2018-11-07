2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
What’s new
- Engine updated with more power and a higher redline
- Previously unavailable rearview camera is now standard
- The steering wheel now telescopes
- New GT-S and 30th Anniversary packages for Grand Touring models
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Extremely fun and engaging to drive, even at low speeds
- One of the most fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy
- New telescoping steering wheel and advanced safety features
- Respectably compliant and smooth ride quality
- Limited cargo space in a tiny trunk
- Not much room to stretch out inside
- Cabin gets fairly loud at highway speeds even with the top up
Which MX-5 Miata does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
With the exception of the ultra-hardcore Alfa Romeo 4C, no vehicle on sale today represents purity of purpose as much as the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Like all Miatas throughout the last 30 years, the 2019 version is a two-seat roadster that prioritizes thrills over frills. You won't find massaging seats, high-tech features or generous trunk space here. But you will enjoy pure, unadulterated fun that no other cars in this price class can match. A bevy of upgrades for 2019 makes the Miata more enticing than ever.
Engine performance is at the forefront of 2019's enhancements. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine now produces 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque — an increase of 26 hp and 3 lb-ft over last year's model — and the redline is 700 rpm higher. We haven't tested its performance in the soft top yet, but our retractable hardtop MX-5 Miata RF tester zipped from 0 to 60 mph a half-second quicker than last year's model.
Convenience has improved, too. The steering wheel now telescopes, which improves the driving position for taller drivers. A previously unavailable rearview camera is now standard on every Miata, while the Grand Touring's advanced safety features are now available on Sport and Club models as part of the new i-Activsense package. And for drivers who want it all, a new GT-S package adds the Club trim's handling upgrades to the luxury-oriented Grand Touring model. Longtime Miata fans might also find the new 30th Anniversary package enticing. Every 30th Anniversary model features gunmetal gray wheels and exclusive Racing Orange paint. The theme continues inside, where orange accents complement the Recaro sport seats, which are upholstered in faux suede. This model even comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which is available via a separate dealer add-on for other trims. The 2019 Miata's changes should make it more appealing to enthusiasts and casual drivers alike.
Notably, the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
What's it like to live with?
Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews for the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth reporting from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata models
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a two-seat roadster offered in three trim levels: Sport, Club and Grand Touring. All Miatas are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 151 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic transmission with wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The Sport trim offers a more bare-bones motoring experience; the Club is for sport-oriented driving, with a number of mechanical upgrades and added interior features; and the Grand Touring trim focuses on providing comfort, convenience and technology.
Standard features for the Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, a manually retractable black soft top with a glass rear window, LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment interface with an auxiliary control knob, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth, voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with HD radio, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Club trim includes everything from the Sport but comes with different equipment depending on the chosen transmission. With the manual shifter, it's equipped with a sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers, a shock-tower brace, a limited-slip differential and an engine sound enhancer. Opting for the automatic negates these features.
Otherwise, all Miata Clubs get 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, a sportier front fascia, a rear lip spoiler, black mirror covers and roll hoops, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, red interior stitching, upgraded interior trim panels, heated seats, a nine-speaker Bose audio system and satellite radio.
Both Sport and Club models are available with the i-Activsense package, which adds lane departure warning and low-speed forward collision warning with automatic braking. The Sport with this package also gets blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Grand Touring loses the manual-transmission Club's performance upgrades except for the sound enhancer, which remains a manual-only feature. These features, along with the sport-tuned suspension, are available in the new GT-S package.
Grand Touring features include adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, the i-Activsense package, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, heated mirrors with body-colored covers, automatic wipers, a cloth-lined top, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a navigation system.
The Brembo/BBS package is offered on manual-transmission Club models, and it includes 17-inch forged BBS wheels, more powerful Brembo front brakes, an aero body kit, and heated leather seats. It can be ordered with or without Recaro sport seats. Those Recaro sport seats come standard with the new 30th Anniversary package, which also adds special badging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and exclusive orange paint and interior accents.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking9.5
Steering9.0
Handling9.0
Drivability9.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess5.5
Visibility8.0
Quality8.5
Convertible top9.0
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space5.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Technology8.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The new styling makes me think "Mazdarati", with hood sloping down to a low air intake and those curvaceous fenders, sloped for a more muscular look than the "Fiata" 124 version. The accommodations are marginal but adequate for those under 74 inches tall. The rocker boxes are small enough for reasonable entry and exit effort, so there is actually room for a center console, unlike other small mid- and rear-engine cars. The available package of BBS wheels, Brembo brakes, Bilstein shocks, Recaro seats, and an aero kit makes for a diminutive, lightweight car that means business. IMO, the MX-5 strikes just the right balance between driving excitement and creature comforts, and the quickdraw soft top is just more icing on that cake. It's perfect as a daily driver or as a weekend fun car. Mazda somehow managed to capture the essence of the classic roadster in a car that is also robust enough to handle modern roads full of aggressive SUV and pickup truck drivers.
This is my first car I look forward to driving every day. The small size makes it very agile and the car feels like an extension of the driver, and it's easy to ignore the compromises made. With the top down, visibility is great and the wind creates of a feeling of speed, even when driving moderately fast. With the top up the car feels cozy, but rear and side visibility are very limited and the noise from the soft top excessive at highway speeds. The addition of aftermarket wide-angle side mirrors and noise cancellation headphones helps. Acceleration is good with room for improvement. Fuel economy averages about 31 mpg although any savings are negated by the requirement for premium gas. The ride on my Sport trim is sporty but not hard, so I am glad I didn't go for the stiffer suspension of the club. Body roll is acceptable. The cloth seats are quite comfortable. Mazda apparently decided to punish buyers of the Sport by saving a couple of dollars on a padded armrest, but that wasn't enough for me to upgrade to the Club. Gear shifting is decent, with reverse and sixth needing improvement but the others good. Entertainment system is sub-par but usable. Using handsfree calling with the top down actually works, due in part to the location of speakers in the headrest. Overall, I am very happy with the car.
This 2019 is my 4th manual Miata sport. The new improved engine power, infosystem,new rear camera, side indication, lane indication and driving experience is awesome. The new 2019 model is faster, easy to manuver and safer. I have owned other much more expensive top brands but keep coming back to the reliable Mazda Miata. Anyone who has not driven a miata could never describe the excitement , speed and ground hugging fun. I find only 2 downsides but both are to be expected. The trunkspace is minimal but owners know how to fill it certain ways to accommidate much. The passenger side is smaller in the 2019 model with less leg room because of the larger engine. Price, driving experience and reliability is above all.
Athletic and sporty,This is a drivers car.Does everything you ask it to do, from quick starts to quick stops,not recommended for the tall burly type as seats,getting in and out are tight
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata video2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Best Sports Car | Edmunds Editors' Choice
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Best Sports Car | Edmunds Editors' Choice
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Sports cars should be all about making you feel good. Our Edmunds editor's choice for 2019 had a subtle refresh last year that made a simple, trusted formula even more compelling. It's the Mazda MX-5 Miata. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: In a world of ever-quicker 0 to 60 times, the refreshingly pure Mazda Miata highlights the most important attribute of a sports car-- fun. Miatas have always been available with a clever and quick-folding soft top. But the power-retractable hard top on this RF model adds a measure of security and style. Frankly, we'd take either roof. ELANA SCHERR: The Miata remains as nimble as ever. It's an automotive tiny dancer. The updated and higher-revving 2-liter engine is delightful. And the manual shifter is so good you'll change gears just for the joy of it. But the best thing about the Miata is that unlike most high-performance sports cars, it doesn't require a racetrack to do its thing. You can have a blast in a Miata without risking your license. JONATHAN ELFALAN: With prices starting just above $26,000, it remains a good value. And it's relatively inexpensive to upkeep, too. Sure, there are faster, more complex sports cars. But few, if any, are more fun. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Mazda MX-5 Miata and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The Mazda MX-5 Miata won Best Sports Car for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards because it prioritizes fun over everything else. There are faster and more complex sports cars out there, but few remind you of simple driving pleasure as readily as the Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Features & Specs
|Sport 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$25,730
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$30,780
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$31,855
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$29,590
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MX-5 Miata safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver of other vehicles in the Miata's blind spots with indicators mounted on the side mirrors.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver of cars approaching from either side of the Miata's rear bumper when in reverse.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you when you unintentionally drift out of your lane without activating a turn signal.
Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. the competition
Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Subaru BRZ
The Miata and the Subaru BRZ share a common commitment to the joy of driving. Although the BRZ is larger, heavier and packs a set of rear seats, it's still a relatively small, sporty coupe. It's undoubtedly more practical than the Miata, but the diminutive MX-5 is quicker and livelier.
Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Toyota 86
The Toyota 86 is almost identical to the Subaru BRZ — Toyota and Subaru jointly developed the cars' rear-wheel-drive platform — and shares most of the BRZ's characteristics. The differences mostly come down to styling and interior trim. The BRZ also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, while the 86 and the Miata do not.
Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Ford Mustang
The Miata is small and lithe, while the Ford Mustang is the opposite. Though this Mustang generation certainly handles better than previous models, the 'Stang is still obsessed with straight-line performance. It's more comfortable, roomier and more powerful than the Miata, but it's also much more expensive.
FAQ
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata:
- Engine updated with more power and a higher redline
- Previously unavailable rearview camera is now standard
- The steering wheel now telescopes
- New GT-S and 30th Anniversary packages for Grand Touring models
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata reliable?
Is the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
The least-expensive 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,730.
Other versions include:
- Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $25,730
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,780
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,855
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $29,590
- Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,080
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,190
- 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,495
- 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $34,995
What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata?
More about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is an entertaining and engaging convertible to drive and comes at an affordable price. The Miata was fully redesigned in 2016, and the new generation is lighter and quicker than the old one. Mazda's real trick, though, has been making the car lighter while adding more comfort, convenience and technology. There are only three trim levels for the MX-5, and all come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that drives the rear wheels through a standard six-speed manual or an optional automatic transmission. Power output is increased for this year (to 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque), along with a higher redline. Choosing the right Miata for you just requires deciding what convertible experience you want.
The entry-level 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport is meant for bare-bones motoring fun. The cloth seats are comfortable, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob feel good in the hand, but beyond that you don't get many extras. The Sport comes with keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth, a six-speaker stereo system and two USB ports.
Buyers looking to maximize the Miata's sporting character should seriously consider the Club trim, which adds not only a host of creature comforts but also plenty of mechanical upgrades. The 2019 MX-5 Miata Club gets sport-tuned Bilstein shocks and a limited-slip differential. BBS wheels, Brembo brakes and Recaro sport seats are available as optional extras for the Club. Beyond that, the Club adds a blind-spot monitor and a nine-speaker Bose surround-sound system.
The Grand Touring trim is meant for more comfortable cruising. It loses the Club's mechanical upgrades in favor of a more comfortable ride and steps up both interior comfort and technology. This top-of-the-line Miata gets leather upholstery and a handful of other interior trim upgrades, plus automatic adaptive headlights, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, automatic climate control and navigation.
The Mazda MX-5 Miata has always been a tremendous value in terms of fun per dollar, and the 2019 model just proves the rule. Even better, thanks to its light weight and efficient engine, it offers very good fuel economy for a sports car. You may already know which Miata is right for you, but be sure to check out our full review for more information. Edmunds also offers shopping tools to help you get the best deal on a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MX-5 Miata 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MX-5 Miata.
