The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is an entertaining and engaging convertible to drive and comes at an affordable price. The Miata was fully redesigned in 2016, and the new generation is lighter and quicker than the old one. Mazda's real trick, though, has been making the car lighter while adding more comfort, convenience and technology. There are only three trim levels for the MX-5, and all come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that drives the rear wheels through a standard six-speed manual or an optional automatic transmission. Power output is increased for this year (to 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque), along with a higher redline. Choosing the right Miata for you just requires deciding what convertible experience you want. The entry-level 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport is meant for bare-bones motoring fun. The cloth seats are comfortable, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob feel good in the hand, but beyond that you don't get many extras. The Sport comes with keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth, a six-speaker stereo system and two USB ports. Buyers looking to maximize the Miata's sporting character should seriously consider the Club trim, which adds not only a host of creature comforts but also plenty of mechanical upgrades. The 2019 MX-5 Miata Club gets sport-tuned Bilstein shocks and a limited-slip differential. BBS wheels, Brembo brakes and Recaro sport seats are available as optional extras for the Club. Beyond that, the Club adds a blind-spot monitor and a nine-speaker Bose surround-sound system. The Grand Touring trim is meant for more comfortable cruising. It loses the Club's mechanical upgrades in favor of a more comfortable ride and steps up both interior comfort and technology. This top-of-the-line Miata gets leather upholstery and a handful of other interior trim upgrades, plus automatic adaptive headlights, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, automatic climate control and navigation. The Mazda MX-5 Miata has always been a tremendous value in terms of fun per dollar, and the 2019 model just proves the rule. Even better, thanks to its light weight and efficient engine, it offers very good fuel economy for a sports car. You may already know which Miata is right for you, but be sure to check out our full review for more information. Edmunds also offers shopping tools to help you get the best deal on a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

