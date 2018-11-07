  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Editors' choice 2019

What's new

  • Engine updated with more power and a higher redline
  • Previously unavailable rearview camera is now standard
  • The steering wheel now telescopes
  • New GT-S and 30th Anniversary packages for Grand Touring models
  • Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely fun and engaging to drive, even at low speeds
  • One of the most fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy
  • New telescoping steering wheel and advanced safety features
  • Respectably compliant and smooth ride quality
  • Limited cargo space in a tiny trunk
  • Not much room to stretch out inside
  • Cabin gets fairly loud at highway speeds even with the top up
Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$25,730
$25,730
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,916 with Edmunds

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which MX-5 Miata does Edmunds recommend?

We like all three MX-5 Miata trims, but we think most buyers will enjoy the sporty Club trim. It adds numerous mechanical enhancements to make the Miata even more fun to toss around tight curves. It also opens the doors to the Brembo/BBS package, which adds high-performance Brembo brakes, unique BBS wheels and an aero kit. You can get the Club's sporty upgrades on the Grand Touring model via the new GT-S package, but the Brembo/BBS package is not available on the Grand Touring.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

With the exception of the ultra-hardcore Alfa Romeo 4C, no vehicle on sale today represents purity of purpose as much as the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Like all Miatas throughout the last 30 years, the 2019 version is a two-seat roadster that prioritizes thrills over frills. You won't find massaging seats, high-tech features or generous trunk space here. But you will enjoy pure, unadulterated fun that no other cars in this price class can match. A bevy of upgrades for 2019 makes the Miata more enticing than ever.

Engine performance is at the forefront of 2019's enhancements. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine now produces 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque — an increase of 26 hp and 3 lb-ft over last year's model — and the redline is 700 rpm higher. We haven't tested its performance in the soft top yet, but our retractable hardtop MX-5 Miata RF tester zipped from 0 to 60 mph a half-second quicker than last year's model.

Convenience has improved, too. The steering wheel now telescopes, which improves the driving position for taller drivers. A previously unavailable rearview camera is now standard on every Miata, while the Grand Touring's advanced safety features are now available on Sport and Club models as part of the new i-Activsense package. And for drivers who want it all, a new GT-S package adds the Club trim's handling upgrades to the luxury-oriented Grand Touring model. Longtime Miata fans might also find the new 30th Anniversary package enticing. Every 30th Anniversary model features gunmetal gray wheels and exclusive Racing Orange paint. The theme continues inside, where orange accents complement the Recaro sport seats, which are upholstered in faux suede. This model even comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which is available via a separate dealer add-on for other trims. The 2019 Miata's changes should make it more appealing to enthusiasts and casual drivers alike.

Notably, the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

What's it like to live with?

Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews for the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth reporting from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata models

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a two-seat roadster offered in three trim levels: Sport, Club and Grand Touring. All Miatas are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 151 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic transmission with wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The Sport trim offers a more bare-bones motoring experience; the Club is for sport-oriented driving, with a number of mechanical upgrades and added interior features; and the Grand Touring trim focuses on providing comfort, convenience and technology.

Standard features for the Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, a manually retractable black soft top with a glass rear window, LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment interface with an auxiliary control knob, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth, voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with HD radio, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Club trim includes everything from the Sport but comes with different equipment depending on the chosen transmission. With the manual shifter, it's equipped with a sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers, a shock-tower brace, a limited-slip differential and an engine sound enhancer. Opting for the automatic negates these features.

Otherwise, all Miata Clubs get 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, a sportier front fascia, a rear lip spoiler, black mirror covers and roll hoops, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, red interior stitching, upgraded interior trim panels, heated seats, a nine-speaker Bose audio system and satellite radio.

Both Sport and Club models are available with the i-Activsense package, which adds lane departure warning and low-speed forward collision warning with automatic braking. The Sport with this package also gets blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The Grand Touring loses the manual-transmission Club's performance upgrades except for the sound enhancer, which remains a manual-only feature. These features, along with the sport-tuned suspension, are available in the new GT-S package.

Grand Touring features include adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, the i-Activsense package, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, heated mirrors with body-colored covers, automatic wipers, a cloth-lined top, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a navigation system.

The Brembo/BBS package is offered on manual-transmission Club models, and it includes 17-inch forged BBS wheels, more powerful Brembo front brakes, an aero body kit, and heated leather seats. It can be ordered with or without Recaro sport seats. Those Recaro sport seats come standard with the new 30th Anniversary package, which also adds special badging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and exclusive orange paint and interior accents.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mazda MX-5 Miata Club w/ Brembo/BBS Package (2.0L inline-4 | six-speed manual | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology8.0

Driving

9.0
Driving a Miata is what fun feels like. From its newly elevated power output to its handling poise and predictability, the Miata is an affordable paragon of balance. Weighing in at just 2,342 pounds, it reminds us how good a sports car can be.

Acceleration

9.0
Now with 181 hp, the Miata is not wanting for power or revs. The engine pulls strongly all the way to its 7,500-rpm redline. The next perfectly spaced gear — and more speed — is a short-shifter throw away. In Edmunds testing, we recorded a 0-60 mph sprint of 6.0 seconds, an impressively quick time for an affordable roadster.

Braking

9.5
The optional Brembo brakes feel sure and predictable in daily use and easily handle spirited driving. In our emergency panic-stop test, our test Miata stopped from 60 mph in a short 112 feet. The pedal remained firm and easy to modulate, even after repeated runs.

Steering

9.0
The steering effort is a tad lighter than we're used to from a Miata, and feedback is a little muted, too. Even so, steering response is immediate, and the car reacts accurately to driver input. The steering wheel has just the right grip-feel. It's one of the best systems available today.

Handling

9.0
The Miata responds best to smooth and deliberate inputs but is still supremely fun to toss into a corner with abandon. It's precise and predictable, and it's easy to catch the rear end if you get a bit overzealous. There's plenty of body roll (even with the Club suspension), but the only time that becomes an issue is during fast, aggressive driving.

Drivability

9.5
The MX-5 is capable of entertaining performance. Yet it's also easy to drive and enjoy in everyday commuting situations even when equipped with the manual transmission, which has a revelatory combination of a light, direct-acting clutch and a near-perfect shifter. Nothing short of a Porsche 911 GT3 does it better.

Comfort

7.5
Small two-seat roadsters aren't known for comfort, but the Miata's surprisingly compliant suspension and innovative seats help a lot, even on highway trips. On the downside, there's plenty of wind and road noise.

Seat comfort

8.0
The optional Recaro seats in our test car provided a surprising combination of support, breathability and comfort. However, the Recaro's elevated seat height compared to the standard seats will put off many drivers more than 6 feet tall.

Ride comfort

8.5
The Miata's ride isn't punishing despite the car's small dimensions and sporting mission. With the Club's Bilstein dampers, the ride is firmer and the body more controlled than a standard Miata, yet it still manages impressive compliance over rough roads. But bigger potholes can still send shivers through the chassis.

Noise & vibration

6.0
Road and wind noise is prevalent at highway speeds with the top up, but not to the point that the noise is overwhelming. Vibrations are kept at bay, even when the tach is at redline, and the exhaust note is a pleasant tenor that sounds special without being obnoxious.

Climate control

8.0
A classic three-knob layout suits the Miata's retro foundation, and it's also easy to use. The system cools the small cabin quickly, even on a hot day with the top down. The seat heaters work with similar urgency.

Interior

7.5
The cabin's elegant design makes the most of the tidy space and prioritizes the fun of driving. The excellent overall visibility and intuitive tech reinforce that standard, but space is at a premium. Taller drivers will still struggle to get comfortable behind the wheel.

Ease of use

8.5
The primary controls are well-placed around the driver. The infotainment screen can be read with a glance and is redundantly controlled by touch or with a knob controller. It's intuitive to use, even if the knob's placement isn't ideal. The compact cabin ensures that everything is within easy reach.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The average-size adult will have no problem slipping in and out, though this low-slung car might be difficult for those who don't bend as well as they used to. Taller drivers will have to curl themselves through the opening when the top is up. The short doors aid access in tight parking spots.

Driving position

7.5
The steering wheel tilts and telescopes, the latter of which is a new feature for 2019. Most drivers will find harmony considering the pedals, shifter and steering wheel placement, but taller drivers will dislike the high and non-adjustable seat bottom height (especially with the optional Recaro seats).

Roominess

5.5
The cockpit's snug feel positively bolsters the driver-to-machine connection for typical adults. Drivers around 6 feet tall will push the boundaries of head- and legroom, and anyone much taller than that might not fit at all. There's not a lot of space, but the Miata uses what it has very cleverly.

Visibility

8.0
Forward visibility is terrific thanks to the panoramic windshield positioning and slim roof pillars. With the top down, rear visibility is similarly excellent. With the top up, views out of your rear quarters are limited, but the close distance to the glass means you can easily compensate by looking over your shoulder.

Quality

8.5
Interior quality, as with all other current Mazdas, has improved significantly over the previous generation, and now it meets the expectations for the price. Fit and finish, even in the engine bay, is very good. It's also much nicer than the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ coupe alternatives.

Convertible top

9.0
There's no better manual top than the Miata's. The top can easily be opened from within the car in mere seconds and, if you're flexible, can be closed from inside as well. It's light and rigid enough that you can operate it from one hand or from one side of the car.

Utility

6.0
No one expects a two-seat convertible to be a utilitarian machine, so its shortage of space is hardly a serious drawback. A tiny trunk, no back seat, no glovebox and limited cabin space mean the Miata is poorly suited to hauling anything. Small items are more easily accommodated — just don't bring a lot of them.

Small-item storage

6.0
A tidy bin placed vertically between the seats serves as a less convenient glovebox (because there isn't one otherwise). It's your primary place for small items (wallets, phones), and it holds an average amount of stuff. The (thankfully) removable cupholders no longer obstruct shifting.

Cargo space

5.0
There's no way to sugarcoat it — the Miata's 4.6-cubic-foot trunk is small. Thankfully, the soft top doesn't get in the way. The trunk opening is relatively large, which facilitates packing somewhat. Use soft-sided duffels to get the most out of it. Three bags of groceries will fit with ease.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
There's sufficient room for one child or toddler in a forward-facing seat or booster only. There are no LATCH anchors or top tether, so the seat must allow seat-belt anchoring. The car's occupant sensor will disable the passenger airbag and illuminate a confirmatory indicator when a child seat is fitted.

Technology

8.0
The Miata must balance driving purity with a driver's desire for modern connectivity and safety tech. These things add weight and slow the car. But even with features such as blind-spot monitoring and a nine-speaker stereo, the MX-5 still retains its fun and lively character.

Driver aids

7.0
Thanks to the Miata's small size, you really don't need much in the way of passive safety features, but it has blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert anyway. A standard rearview camera is fitted for 2019.

Voice control

8.0
Voice commands are accessed through the steering wheel button and include standard commands for placing phone calls, navigating to destinations, and moving through music selections. It requires on-screen prompts but recognizes speech well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 11%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • transmission
  • engine
  • value
  • driving experience
  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • comfort
  • visibility
  • lights
  • handling & steering
  • safety
  • ride quality
  • acceleration
  • technology
  • warranty
  • seats
  • towing
  • emission system
  • fuel efficiency
  • doors
  • brakes
  • wheels & tires
  • sound system
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Sports Car Most Eligible to be an EV
Thom Moore,
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The new styling makes me think "Mazdarati", with hood sloping down to a low air intake and those curvaceous fenders, sloped for a more muscular look than the "Fiata" 124 version. The accommodations are marginal but adequate for those under 74 inches tall. The rocker boxes are small enough for reasonable entry and exit effort, so there is actually room for a center console, unlike other small mid- and rear-engine cars. The available package of BBS wheels, Brembo brakes, Bilstein shocks, Recaro seats, and an aero kit makes for a diminutive, lightweight car that means business. IMO, the MX-5 strikes just the right balance between driving excitement and creature comforts, and the quickdraw soft top is just more icing on that cake. It's perfect as a daily driver or as a weekend fun car. Mazda somehow managed to capture the essence of the classic roadster in a car that is also robust enough to handle modern roads full of aggressive SUV and pickup truck drivers.

5 out of 5 stars, an enjoyable ride
Chris N.,
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

This is my first car I look forward to driving every day. The small size makes it very agile and the car feels like an extension of the driver, and it's easy to ignore the compromises made. With the top down, visibility is great and the wind creates of a feeling of speed, even when driving moderately fast. With the top up the car feels cozy, but rear and side visibility are very limited and the noise from the soft top excessive at highway speeds. The addition of aftermarket wide-angle side mirrors and noise cancellation headphones helps. Acceleration is good with room for improvement. Fuel economy averages about 31 mpg although any savings are negated by the requirement for premium gas. The ride on my Sport trim is sporty but not hard, so I am glad I didn't go for the stiffer suspension of the club. Body roll is acceptable. The cloth seats are quite comfortable. Mazda apparently decided to punish buyers of the Sport by saving a couple of dollars on a padded armrest, but that wasn't enough for me to upgrade to the Club. Gear shifting is decent, with reverse and sixth needing improvement but the others good. Entertainment system is sub-par but usable. Using handsfree calling with the top down actually works, due in part to the location of speakers in the headrest. Overall, I am very happy with the car.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Miata the best
Sally Herman,
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

This 2019 is my 4th manual Miata sport. The new improved engine power, infosystem,new rear camera, side indication, lane indication and driving experience is awesome. The new 2019 model is faster, easy to manuver and safer. I have owned other much more expensive top brands but keep coming back to the reliable Mazda Miata. Anyone who has not driven a miata could never describe the excitement , speed and ground hugging fun. I find only 2 downsides but both are to be expected. The trunkspace is minimal but owners know how to fill it certain ways to accommidate much. The passenger side is smaller in the 2019 model with less leg room because of the larger engine. Price, driving experience and reliability is above all.

5 out of 5 stars, Special Feeling
Mark Wiedder,
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

Athletic and sporty,This is a drivers car.Does everything you ask it to do, from quick starts to quick stops,not recommended for the tall burly type as seats,getting in and out are tight

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata video

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Best Sports Car | Edmunds Editors' Choice

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Best Sports Car | Edmunds Editors' Choice

[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Sports cars should be all about making you feel good. Our Edmunds editor's choice for 2019 had a subtle refresh last year that made a simple, trusted formula even more compelling. It's the Mazda MX-5 Miata. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: In a world of ever-quicker 0 to 60 times, the refreshingly pure Mazda Miata highlights the most important attribute of a sports car-- fun. Miatas have always been available with a clever and quick-folding soft top. But the power-retractable hard top on this RF model adds a measure of security and style. Frankly, we'd take either roof. ELANA SCHERR: The Miata remains as nimble as ever. It's an automotive tiny dancer. The updated and higher-revving 2-liter engine is delightful. And the manual shifter is so good you'll change gears just for the joy of it. But the best thing about the Miata is that unlike most high-performance sports cars, it doesn't require a racetrack to do its thing. You can have a blast in a Miata without risking your license. JONATHAN ELFALAN: With prices starting just above $26,000, it remains a good value. And it's relatively inexpensive to upkeep, too. Sure, there are faster, more complex sports cars. But few, if any, are more fun. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Mazda MX-5 Miata and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]

The Mazda MX-5 Miata won Best Sports Car for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards because it prioritizes fun over everything else. There are faster and more complex sports cars out there, but few remind you of simple driving pleasure as readily as the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Features & Specs

Sport 2dr Convertible features & specs
Sport 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$25,730
MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all for sale
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible features & specs
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$30,780
MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all for sale
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible features & specs
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$31,855
MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all for sale
Club 2dr Convertible features & specs
Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$29,590
MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite MX-5 Miata safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver of other vehicles in the Miata's blind spots with indicators mounted on the side mirrors.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver of cars approaching from either side of the Miata's rear bumper when in reverse.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns you when you unintentionally drift out of your lane without activating a turn signal.

Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. the competition

Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Subaru BRZ

The Miata and the Subaru BRZ share a common commitment to the joy of driving. Although the BRZ is larger, heavier and packs a set of rear seats, it's still a relatively small, sporty coupe. It's undoubtedly more practical than the Miata, but the diminutive MX-5 is quicker and livelier.

Compare Mazda MX-5 Miata & Subaru BRZ features

Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Toyota 86

The Toyota 86 is almost identical to the Subaru BRZ — Toyota and Subaru jointly developed the cars' rear-wheel-drive platform — and shares most of the BRZ's characteristics. The differences mostly come down to styling and interior trim. The BRZ also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, while the 86 and the Miata do not.

Compare Mazda MX-5 Miata & Toyota 86 features

Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Ford Mustang

The Miata is small and lithe, while the Ford Mustang is the opposite. Though this Mustang generation certainly handles better than previous models, the 'Stang is still obsessed with straight-line performance. It's more comfortable, roomier and more powerful than the Miata, but it's also much more expensive.

Compare Mazda MX-5 Miata & Ford Mustang features

Related MX-5 Miata Articles

Edmunds Track Tested: 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

The current-generation ND Miata has always punched above its weight when it comes to acceleration, thanks to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with surprisingly ample torque. For many Miata fans, however, the ND's engine took a step backward from the previous NC Miata's motor in that its redline was notably lower. Midway through the NC generation, Mazda installed a higher-revving version of the old engine that redlined at 7200 rpm and actually kept revving to a 7600-rpm limiter. The ND's engine, by contrast, topped out at 6900 rpm and didn't sound particularly happy doing it.

We're using the past tense there because for 2019, Mazda has restored the Miata's upper register. The 2.0-liter four now spins to 7500 rpm, which Mazda says unlocks an additional 26 horsepower, bumping up from 155 hp to 181 hp. For reference, the pre-2019 ND Miata did 0-60 in 6.3 seconds and hit the quarter-mile in 14.6 seconds at 93.6 mph, per our test of a 2016 manual-transmission model. We couldn't wait to see if all of the 2019 Miata's 26 new horses would show up at our test track. Read on to see the numbers on the revved-up 2019 Miata, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club Performance Testing Results

Price as tested: $35,975
Date of test: 3/18/2019
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Odometer: 7,099
Powertrain: 2.0L Inline-4 | 6-Speed Manual | RWD
Horsepower: 181 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque: 151 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm

2019 MX-5 Miata Acceleration

Acceleration Test Result
0-30 mph 2.2 sec
0-45 mph 4.0 sec
0-60 mph 6.0 sec
0-75 mph 9.1 sec
Quarter-mile 14.5 sec @ 94.9 mph
0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 5.8 sec

"Turn off traction control and rev the engine to 4000 rpm. Once it stabilizes, drop the clutch. Use the throttle to keep the revs up until wheel speed can catch up to engine speed. Make sure you make the 1-2 shift as the needle passes 7000 rpm, and then progressively go deeper past 7k as the gears climb. There should be copious amounts of wheelspin in first, and it should chirp going into second."

2019 MX-5 Miata Braking

Braking Test Result
30-0 mph 28 ft
60-0 mph 112 ft

"Although there's some initial softness, it firms up quickly as you move through its travel. Brake pedal travel is short, as is appropriate for a sports car. Although inexperienced drivers may feel it's too sensitive, the short-travel pedal gives excellent control. Even when hard on the brakes, there's only mild brake dive, and stability remains high."

2019 MX-5 Miata Handling

Handling Test Result
Skidpad, 200-ft diameter 0.92 g

"Steering weighting is moderate, and there's even mild on-center numbness. But once loaded up, the steering feels absolutely heavenly. Weighting increases appropriately with load, but stability control errs toward understeer. When making big direction changes, you have to give the car a beat to settle down."

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club Vehicle Details

Drivetrain
Drive Type: Rear-Wheel Drive
Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline                                                                 
Engine Configuration: Inline-4                                                                 
Engine Displacement (liters): 2.0                                                             
Engine Induction Type: Naturally Aspirated 
Indicated Redline: 7,500                                                               
Actual Redline (rev limit): 7,500                                                               
Fuel Type: 91 octane                                                                    
Transmission Type: Manual                                                                    
Transmission Speeds: 6

Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
Curb weight as tested (lbs): 2,342                                                           
Weight L/F (lbs): 625                                                                    
Weight L/R (lbs): 550                                                                    
Weight R/F (lbs): 597                                                                    
Weight R/R (lbs): 570                                                                   
Weight distribution, front (%): 52.2               
GVWR (lbs): 2,745                                                                                 

Brakes
ABS Type: Full ABS                                                           
Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc                
Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented                                                                   
Brake Caliper Type - Front: Fixed                                                            
Brake Pistons - Front: 4                                                      
Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc                                                              
Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Solid                                                             
Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Sliding                                   
Brake Pistons - Rear: 1                                                                 
Parking Brake: Hand                            

Tires
Tire pressure spec - Front: 29                                                                 
Tire pressure spec - Rear: 29                                                                  
Tire Make: Bridgestone                                                                 
Tire Model: Potenza S001                                                             
Tire Tread: Asymmetrical                                                              
Tire Type: Regular                                                              
Tire Season: Summer                                                                   
Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 205/45 R17 84W     
Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 205/45 R17 84W                         
Spare Tire Type: Sealant plus inflator                                                                
Tire Treadwear Rating: 280                                                                    
Tire Temperature Rating: A                                                                     
Tire Traction Rating: A      

-Edmunds Test Team

FAQ

Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 MX-5 Miata both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Mazda MX-5 Miata fuel economy, so it's important to know that the MX-5 Miata gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the MX-5 Miata has 4.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda MX-5 Miata. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata:

Learn more

Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda MX-5 Miata is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MX-5 Miata. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MX-5 Miata's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 MX-5 Miata and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 MX-5 Miata is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

The least-expensive 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,730.

Other versions include:

  • Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $25,730
  • Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,780
  • Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,855
  • Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $29,590
  • Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,080
  • Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,190
  • 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,495
  • 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $34,995
Learn more

What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata?

If you're interested in the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the next question is, which MX-5 Miata model is right for you? MX-5 Miata variants include Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of MX-5 Miata models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is an entertaining and engaging convertible to drive and comes at an affordable price. The Miata was fully redesigned in 2016, and the new generation is lighter and quicker than the old one. Mazda's real trick, though, has been making the car lighter while adding more comfort, convenience and technology. There are only three trim levels for the MX-5, and all come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that drives the rear wheels through a standard six-speed manual or an optional automatic transmission. Power output is increased for this year (to 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque), along with a higher redline. Choosing the right Miata for you just requires deciding what convertible experience you want.

The entry-level 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport is meant for bare-bones motoring fun. The cloth seats are comfortable, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob feel good in the hand, but beyond that you don't get many extras. The Sport comes with keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth, a six-speaker stereo system and two USB ports.

Buyers looking to maximize the Miata's sporting character should seriously consider the Club trim, which adds not only a host of creature comforts but also plenty of mechanical upgrades. The 2019 MX-5 Miata Club gets sport-tuned Bilstein shocks and a limited-slip differential. BBS wheels, Brembo brakes and Recaro sport seats are available as optional extras for the Club. Beyond that, the Club adds a blind-spot monitor and a nine-speaker Bose surround-sound system.

The Grand Touring trim is meant for more comfortable cruising. It loses the Club's mechanical upgrades in favor of a more comfortable ride and steps up both interior comfort and technology. This top-of-the-line Miata gets leather upholstery and a handful of other interior trim upgrades, plus automatic adaptive headlights, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, automatic climate control and navigation.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has always been a tremendous value in terms of fun per dollar, and the 2019 model just proves the rule. Even better, thanks to its light weight and efficient engine, it offers very good fuel economy for a sports car. You may already know which Miata is right for you, but be sure to check out our full review for more information. Edmunds also offers shopping tools to help you get the best deal on a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MX-5 Miata 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MX-5 Miata.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MX-5 Miata featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Which 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Can't find a new 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,676.

Find a new Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,369.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

