5 star reviews: 52 %

4 star reviews: 18 %

3 star reviews: 20 %

2 star reviews: 4 %

1 star reviews: 6 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 88 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I love this car!

Mike J , 06/29/2019

EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

This is my first Honda ever and could not be happier! I have always bought domestic cars but did a lot of research before buying this car. Handling acceleration are second to none, rear visibility is a little obstructive but I went with the EX model with the blind spot detection and it really helps. The lane departure and autonomous features are a little over sensitive but it didn’t take long to get used to it. All and all a great car, we’ve had it about 3 months and have put about 6000 miles on and still happy. Gas mileage is excellent as well, I have actually been getting better than the 38 average on the highway, it’s closer to 40 mpg if you keep it around 65mph. I definitely recommend this car for a family sedan. My son even fits in the back seat and he is 6 foot and about 230, and that’s with his two sisters who are smaller.

3 out of 5 stars, Good car but uncomfortable driver seat

Eduardo , 09/18/2019

EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Overall very nice car. Elegant interior, smooth yet sporty drive. Quick. Great safety features. Everything fine except for one BIG problem for me: I just can’t find a comfortable seating position. Because the seat is so low it gives me back pain. I sort of solved this by buying a cushion but now my right knee hits the bottom part of the dashboard and side of the console. And my head hits the roof. I just can’t seem to feel comfortable driving the car. If leg space and seating comfort is important to you, the look elsewhere. Or make sure you test drive taking that into account.

3 out of 5 stars, Transmission Failure on 2019 Accord 1300mi

SMLBOB , 08/06/2019

EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I have really enjoyed my 2019 2.0T Accord for 5 weeks and 1300 miles. And then my transmission warning occured, and it needs a replacement. Not sure if a batch of bad 2019 Accords are on the lots now or I am just unlucky. I would stay away from 2019's on the lot for a few months to see if more people have this issue. Otherwise a great car with poor support from Honda America.

4 out of 5 stars, An almost perfect mid-sized sedan ...

Stan in NH , 08/18/2019

EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I now have just over 1,000 miles on my new 2019 Honda Accord EX-L equipped with the strong 2.0 turbo motor and 10 speed auto transmission. This is a very impressive sedan, with a surprisingly roomy and well appointed interior. So, what's good, and what's not quite so good? The driving experience is excellent. The car tracks well, the steering is on the heavy side ... which I like ... but is a bit in the numb side. The 10 speed transmission shifts very smoothly in normal mode, but is not as smooth in the Economy mode, which shifts more often. My EX-L with its 17” tires is very smooth on most road surfaces, and handles solidly with very little body lean or dive and squat. The standard Michelin Energy tires are not noisy. The car tracks very well on center, and highway driving is relaxed. The leather seats are comfortable, but could use a bit more lateral support. Padding is thin, and the passenger side seat has neither a memory function nor a lumbar adjustment. Headroom is generous, and visibility is fine. I did remove the rear headrests to improve visibility out back. The display screen is large, clear, and bright. CarPlay is seamless, and I use Apple Maps as my default navigation. I did not opt for the upgraded, and more expensive, Touring model because CarPlay's navigation is simpler to use and always up to date. The upgraded sound system that comes with the EX and EX-L looks better on paper than it sounds to the ear. With the Surround option enabled, bass response is reduced to almost zero. Without Surround, the system improves and you can get a reasonably balanced sound out of it, but it is not going to impress an audiophile. Interior noise levels are better than I expected, only getting loud over coarse pavement. Wind noise is absent. Fuel economy with bigger 2.0T has been good. I am averaging about 28-30mpg in local mixed driving, and about 32-34mpg with mostly highway driving. Not bad for a high performance turbo that sips regular gas. The safety nannies all work fairly well, although I have grown to hate the Lane Keep Assist, which I keep off. I just can't get comfortable with the car taking over the steering wheel. High beam assist is well done, and you maintain the ability to engage the high beams manually, unlike some other cars. My only disappointment so far has been in the build quality, something I never would have expected in a Honda product. Although the interior is flawless, the outside panel fit borders on poor. Seam gaps are large and uneven, and panel fit is inconsistent. I had my dealer adjust both rear doors, since neither was even close to a flush fit with the rear fenders. A lower trim panel is a,so not aligned properly, but I'll have that adjusted later. I have also noticed that the windshield glitters with what looks like micro chips when hit directly by sunlight. There are no chips at all, and the car had less than 20 miles on it when I drove it off the lot, so these must be internal reflections of some sort. A little disappointing, I must admit. Overall though, I don't think you can find a better mid sized sedan out there. The Accord handles well, is comfortable, and is a comfortable and practical cruiser. Update: after one year, not a single service issue. The fact that the side mirrors do not adjust with the seat memory is annoying ... and sort of stupid. Fuel economy has gotten better, and highway runs have hit 40 mpg, which is incredible for the 2.0T engine.

