Edmunds' Expert Review
- Engines are both powerful and fuel-efficient
- Interior is cavernous and fitted with upscale materials
- Sporty handling makes it fun to drive
- Many advanced driver safety aids come standard
- Not as quiet as some other rival sedans
- Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
- Touring model is no longer available with 1.5T engine
- Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Overall rating8.3 / 10
No segment in the auto industry has seen more recent changes and updates than the midsize-sedan class. Nearly every model has been refreshed or redesigned over the last year, including the Honda Accord. The 10th-generation Accord debuted in 2018, and in our eyes, its healthy list of improvements and all-around excellence quickly vaulted it to the top of the class. The Accord stays the course for 2019 — the only change is that the top-trim Touring is no longer available with the base engine.
The Accord's all-around excellence makes it hard to pinpoint just one thing that sets it apart from the rest. It has the practical stuff locked down: The trunk is positively huge, as is the cabin. Honda has the tech front covered, too. A considerable number of advanced safety features are standard, and every model except the base LX comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Accord also retains the fun-to-drive personality of older models, especially when equipped with the larger engine and Touring-exclusive adaptive dampers.
If you're in the market for a midsize sedan, there's no reason the Accord shouldn't be on your short list. The field is stacked with solid choices, but the 2019 Honda Accord offers the best mix of value, practicality and personality.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Honda Accord as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars, Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
What's it like to live with?
When we first drove the 10th-generation Honda Accord, we knew it would be the bar by which all other midsize sedans were judged. We quickly added an Accord EX-L with the 1.5-liter engine to the Edmunds long-term test fleet and drove it for more than a year. To learn more about what the Accord is like to live with, read our long-term Accord test, where we covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort. Note that while we tested a 2018 Accord, all of our observations still apply to the 2019 model.
Honda Accord models
The 2019 Honda Accord is sold in five trim levels: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. The LX is the most affordable model but is still reasonably well-equipped. The Sport doesn't cost much more and comes with some visual upgrades, while the EX and the EX-L add more convenience features. The top-trim Touring loads up with every feature available.
A turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (192 horsepower, 192 pound-feet of torque) is standard on all trim levels except the Touring. It comes connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels.
If you're looking for a little more excitement, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (252 hp, 273 lb-ft) is available on Sport, EX-L and Touring models. A 10-speed traditional automatic is paired with this engine. A six-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option on the Sport model regardless of engine.
Standard features on the base LX model include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and running lights), automatic high-beam control, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port. Standard driver aids include lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Upgrading to the Sport adds 19-inch wheels, larger front brakes, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, chrome exhaust tips, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split rear bench, cloth and simulated-leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker audio system. CVT automatic-equipped models also come with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
The EX builds off the LX model, adding the Sport's interior upgrades (minus the Sport's unique upholstery, shift paddles and leather-wrapped steering wheel), 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring, heated front seats, rear air vents, an additional USB port, and satellite and HD radio.
The EX-L further adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable passenger seat, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery and a 10-speaker audio system. A navigation system is optional.
Models with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine are essentially the same as their 1.5-liter counterparts, but the Sport 2.0T is equipped with keyless entry, heated front seats and blind-spot monitoring. Models with the automatic transmission also come with shift paddles, and all are equipped with the Sport's larger front brakes and chrome exhaust tips.
At the top of the ladder is the Touring trim, which includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, chrome exterior trim, illuminated door handles, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, adjustable driving modes, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a wireless phone charger.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Honda Accord Touring (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD) and Honda Accord EX-L (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Accord has received some revisions, including the discontinuation of the Touring trim for the 1.5-liter engine. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Accord, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.3 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility9.0
Technology8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my first Honda ever and could not be happier! I have always bought domestic cars but did a lot of research before buying this car. Handling acceleration are second to none, rear visibility is a little obstructive but I went with the EX model with the blind spot detection and it really helps. The lane departure and autonomous features are a little over sensitive but it didn’t take long to get used to it. All and all a great car, we’ve had it about 3 months and have put about 6000 miles on and still happy. Gas mileage is excellent as well, I have actually been getting better than the 38 average on the highway, it’s closer to 40 mpg if you keep it around 65mph. I definitely recommend this car for a family sedan. My son even fits in the back seat and he is 6 foot and about 230, and that’s with his two sisters who are smaller.
Overall very nice car. Elegant interior, smooth yet sporty drive. Quick. Great safety features. Everything fine except for one BIG problem for me: I just can’t find a comfortable seating position. Because the seat is so low it gives me back pain. I sort of solved this by buying a cushion but now my right knee hits the bottom part of the dashboard and side of the console. And my head hits the roof. I just can’t seem to feel comfortable driving the car. If leg space and seating comfort is important to you, the look elsewhere. Or make sure you test drive taking that into account.
I have really enjoyed my 2019 2.0T Accord for 5 weeks and 1300 miles. And then my transmission warning occured, and it needs a replacement. Not sure if a batch of bad 2019 Accords are on the lots now or I am just unlucky. I would stay away from 2019's on the lot for a few months to see if more people have this issue. Otherwise a great car with poor support from Honda America.
I now have just over 1,000 miles on my new 2019 Honda Accord EX-L equipped with the strong 2.0 turbo motor and 10 speed auto transmission. This is a very impressive sedan, with a surprisingly roomy and well appointed interior. So, what's good, and what's not quite so good? The driving experience is excellent. The car tracks well, the steering is on the heavy side ... which I like ... but is a bit in the numb side. The 10 speed transmission shifts very smoothly in normal mode, but is not as smooth in the Economy mode, which shifts more often. My EX-L with its 17” tires is very smooth on most road surfaces, and handles solidly with very little body lean or dive and squat. The standard Michelin Energy tires are not noisy. The car tracks very well on center, and highway driving is relaxed. The leather seats are comfortable, but could use a bit more lateral support. Padding is thin, and the passenger side seat has neither a memory function nor a lumbar adjustment. Headroom is generous, and visibility is fine. I did remove the rear headrests to improve visibility out back. The display screen is large, clear, and bright. CarPlay is seamless, and I use Apple Maps as my default navigation. I did not opt for the upgraded, and more expensive, Touring model because CarPlay's navigation is simpler to use and always up to date. The upgraded sound system that comes with the EX and EX-L looks better on paper than it sounds to the ear. With the Surround option enabled, bass response is reduced to almost zero. Without Surround, the system improves and you can get a reasonably balanced sound out of it, but it is not going to impress an audiophile. Interior noise levels are better than I expected, only getting loud over coarse pavement. Wind noise is absent. Fuel economy with bigger 2.0T has been good. I am averaging about 28-30mpg in local mixed driving, and about 32-34mpg with mostly highway driving. Not bad for a high performance turbo that sips regular gas. The safety nannies all work fairly well, although I have grown to hate the Lane Keep Assist, which I keep off. I just can't get comfortable with the car taking over the steering wheel. High beam assist is well done, and you maintain the ability to engage the high beams manually, unlike some other cars. My only disappointment so far has been in the build quality, something I never would have expected in a Honda product. Although the interior is flawless, the outside panel fit borders on poor. Seam gaps are large and uneven, and panel fit is inconsistent. I had my dealer adjust both rear doors, since neither was even close to a flush fit with the rear fenders. A lower trim panel is a,so not aligned properly, but I'll have that adjusted later. I have also noticed that the windshield glitters with what looks like micro chips when hit directly by sunlight. There are no chips at all, and the car had less than 20 miles on it when I drove it off the lot, so these must be internal reflections of some sort. A little disappointing, I must admit. Overall though, I don't think you can find a better mid sized sedan out there. The Accord handles well, is comfortable, and is a comfortable and practical cruiser. Update: after one year, not a single service issue. The fact that the side mirrors do not adjust with the seat memory is annoying ... and sort of stupid. Fuel economy has gotten better, and highway runs have hit 40 mpg, which is incredible for the 2.0T engine.
2019 Honda Accord: The Best Sedan | Edmunds Editors' Choice
[FOOTSTEPS] ALISTAIR WEAVER: SUVs might get all the attention these days, but millions of sedans are still sold in the US every year. The quality has never been better, but one car stands above the rest. Our Edmunds Editor's Choice sedan for 2019 is the Honda Accord. MARK TAKAHASHI: A Honda Accord is packed with easy-to-use technology, is a pleasant drive, and its spacious interior is far more refined than its humble price suggests. ELANA SCHERR: A lot of people think they need an SUV, but the Accord proves you can get similar rear seat space in a sedan, and cars are just a better driving experience. Bonus-- it takes up less space in your garage. Speaking of space, the trunk is massive. The Accord has the most cargo room in the class. JONATHAN ELFALAN: There are several engine and transmission choices to suit a wide range of drivers. There is an economical base engine as well as an even more efficient hybrid model. We like the powerful 2-liter turbo engine ourselves. And here's the best part-- you can get it with a six-speed manual. That's old school charm. MARK TAKAHASHI: Technology is well-represented with a long list of advanced safety features, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keep you connected, but not distracted. The Honda Accord isn't just a great family sedan, it's a great car. SPEAKER 1: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Honda Accord and to find a great deal near you.
The Honda Accord won Best Sedan for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards due to its user-friendly technology features, pleasing road manners, upscale interior, and an intelligent use of space. The Accord isn't just a great family sedan, it's a great car.
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$26,180
|MPG
|29 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 5500 rpm
|LX 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$23,720
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 5500 rpm
|EX 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$27,620
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 5500 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$30,120
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Accord safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Scans the road ahead and alerts the driver if a front collision is deemed imminent. Automatically applies the brakes to lessen the impact.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Warns the driver if there's a vehicle in a blind spot, first with a light on the mirrors. It then beeps if the turn signal is activated.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a user-selected distance between the Accord and the car in front. Automatically speeds up and brakes as needed.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Accord vs. the competition
Honda Accord vs. Toyota Camry
The battle between the Accord and the Toyota Camry has been raging for decades and shows no sign of slowing down. Both were fully redesigned last year and are improved over previous-generation models. The Camry does many things right but can't match the Accord's near-luxury interior materials and more buttoned-down ride. To learn more about the Camry of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2018 Toyota Camry SE.
Honda Accord vs. Mazda 6
This Mazda 6 generation has been on sale for quite a while — it was last redesigned for the 2014 model year — but a recent face-lift breathed new life into one of the best midsize sedans on the market. The 6 has a high-class interior and powerful new turbocharged engine. The Accord and the 6 are evenly matched, with no obvious winner in a head-to-head comparison.
Honda Accord vs. Honda Civic
Though a size smaller, the Honda Civic doesn't feel that much smaller than the Accord. The Civic has one of the largest interiors in its class, and adults will have no problem sitting in the front and back seats. The Civic's spacious accommodations and nicely appointed cabin might make you question whether you really need to upgrade to the Accord at all. To learn more about the Civic of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Honda Civic Touring.
FAQ
Is the Honda Accord a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda Accord?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Accord:
- Touring model is no longer available with 1.5T engine
- Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Is the Honda Accord reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda Accord a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Accord?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda Accord is the 2019 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,720.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,180
- LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,720
- EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,620
- EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $30,120
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $30,710
- Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $35,950
- EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $32,120
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $30,710
- Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,180
What are the different models of Honda Accord?
More about the 2019 Honda Accord
2019 Honda Accord Overview
The 2019 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Honda Accord?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Accord and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Accord 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Accord.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Accord and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Accord featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Honda Accord?
Which 2019 Honda Accords are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2019 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,075 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Honda Accord. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,527 on a used or CPO 2019 Accord available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Accord for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,945.
Find a new Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,766.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Honda Accord?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Related 2019 Honda Accord info
