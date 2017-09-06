  1. Home
2019 Honda CR-V

Editors' choice 2019

What's new

  • For 2019, the CR-V is essentially unchanged
  • Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged engine delivers a rare combination of thrift and zest
  • Roomy interior with cavernous cargo capacity for this class
  • Rides comfortably yet handles corners athletically
  • Plentiful and thoughtful storage areas
  • Touchscreen can be finicky to use and lacks a separate tuning knob
  • Underwhelming base engine on the LX trim
2019 Honda CR-V pricing

in Ashburn, VA

Build & price

Which CR-V does Edmunds recommend?

First and foremost, skip the base model LX. It's fine, but the EX is the one to get. Its engine is more powerful and fuel-efficient, and you get a lot of extra features for a relatively modest price premium. We'd actually stay right there on the trim ladder, but if you want a few extra niceties — especially leather upholstery — stepping up to the EX-L still keeps the price reasonable.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

Just because something sells in massive numbers doesn't mean it's the best thing to buy. When it comes to fast food, for instance, popularity doesn't necessarily equal quality. The 2019 Honda CR-V, however, is one example where the masses are definitely on the right track: Honda sold nearly 400,000 last year and it's one of our top-rated small SUVs.

The 2019 CR-V checks virtually every box on car shoppers' list in this increasingly popular vehicle segment. It makes family life easier with a cavernous cargo area, abundant back seat room, easily accessed LATCH anchors and more clever storage solutions than an Ikea. It will also keep you safe. Crash test ratings are flawless, and accident avoidance technologies are standard on all but the base trim.

Behind the wheel, the 2019 CR-V responds smartly to inputs and handles well, yet its comfortable ride and quiet cabin won't wake the kids. Under the hood, the turbocharged engine found in most trim levels provides best-in-class acceleration and fuel economy. Wrapping everything up is the CR-V's excellent reputation for resale value and reliability.

Quite simply, the CR-V makes a ton of sense. If anything, its greatest flaw might be that it makes too much sense. There are rivals that definitely offer more memorable styling and personality, such as the Mazda CX-5 and the new Toyota RAV4. Technophiles may also find Honda's touchscreen to be frustratingly behind the times. Yet those are minor quibbles. In general, joining the CR-V owning masses would be a pretty good idea.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Honda CR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars, Best Family SUVs and Best Small SUVs for this year.

What's it like to live with?

Want to learn even more about what it's like to own a CR-V? Edmunds bought a Honda CR-V EX-L to find out. It proved to be comfortable, roomy and practical, but not without its flaws. It even required a few surprising repairs. You can read our long-term test coverage to find out why this generation of CR-V became our top-rated small SUV. Note that while we tested a 2017 CR-V, the current 2019 model is fundamentally the same.

2019 Honda CR-V models

The 2019 Honda CR-V is offered in four trim levels and virtually no options. The base LX is decently equipped, but the EX comes with a substantial bump in desirability. It provides an abundance of equipment, including more advanced driver safety aids, and a better engine. The EX-L really just adds leather and a few choice niceties, while the more luxury-oriented Touring piles on the features.

Honda CR-V LX

The base LX comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (184 horsepower, 180 pound-feet of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Although the LX is a base model, equipment is still generous with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, a rearview camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a four-speaker audio system with a 5-inch color display. As with all CR-Vs, front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. Honda's various advanced safety technologies are not offered on the LX, however.

Honda CR-V EX

The EX ups the ante with a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine (190 hp, 179 lb-ft), remote start, 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, a retractable cargo cover, keyless entry and start, an upgraded driver information display, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat and heated front seats.

Infotainment features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Audio phone integration, satellite radio, an upgraded rearview camera and second-row USB charging ports. Numerous advanced safety features are also standard on the EX, including automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Honda CR-V EX-L

The EX-L's upgrades include a programmable-height power liftgate, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio. A navigation system can be added and is the only factory option.

Honda CR-V Touring

The top-of-the-line Touring boasts LED headlights, dual chrome exhaust tips, roof rails, automatic wipers, hands-free functionality for the power liftgate, ambient interior lighting, the navigation system and a subwoofer for the audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the Honda CR-V EX-L (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility9.5
Technology8.0

Driving

8.0
With capable acceleration, composed handling and confident highway manners, the turbocharged CR-V is a multidisciplined competitor. If you're looking for a small SUV that doesn't makes compromises for its size, this Honda fits the bill.

Acceleration

8.0
Small-displacement turbocharged engines can struggle in SUVs, but not the turbo 1.5-liter engine in the CR-V. It's powerful and provides good low-end oomph for scooting through city streets. You won't be nervous on a freeway onramp, and you won't need to slam on the gas to pass slowpokes. In our testing, the CR-V sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in a quick 7.5 seconds.

Braking

8.0
Drivers will find linear and progressive responses from the brake pedal during both light and hard stops. In our emergency braking testing, the CR-V's best stop from 60 mph took 116 feet, which falls in line with what we expect from small SUVs.

Steering

9.0
The steering resistance builds naturally as you turn the wheel, which gives you a useful feel of precision and confidence. The wheel also returns to center smoothly, ensuring stability on the freeway. A standout in the class.

Handling

8.0
The CR-V strikes an admirable balance between handling and ride quality. Midcorner bumps and other road irregularities don't upset it, and body roll is minimal. You can confidently snake up a curvy road without sickening your passengers or unnecessarily triggering the stability control.

Drivability

8.0
The nature of continuously variable automatic transmissions often seems strange to drivers used to traditional automatics, but the CR-V's is among the best. Accelerating from a stop feels natural. Only at full throttle does acceleration seem a bit odd as the engine speed remains constant. Cruise control doesn't manage speed going downhill, a potential annoyance.

Off-road

7.0
Though it isn't designed for challenging off-road driving, ground clearance of 7.8 inches (front-wheel drive) to 8.2 inches (all-wheel drive) means you won't have problems with the occasional unpaved road. Hill descent control is not available.

Comfort

8.0
The CR-V's ride is quiet and supple, and accommodations for front and rear occupants are spacious and inviting. You'll hear some engine noise while accelerating up a freeway on-ramp, but the sound falls on the pleasing side of the spectrum.

Seat comfort

8.5
The power driver's seat (EX models and up) provides eight-way adjustment, plus four-way lumbar, ensuring a fit for drivers of all sizes. You won't hear complaints during long trips from the back seat unless you have someone in the center. Alas, only the driver gets to adjust seat height

Ride comfort

8.5
The CR-V is composed and settled over almost any kind of surface. Impacts occur once and that's it. There's plenty of tire sidewall to absorb the bumps, resulting in a smooth ride.

Noise & vibration

7.5
You'll notice some wind and tire noise, but the engine is only noticeable when you step hard on the gas — and it doesn't sound bad either. None of it is loud enough to drown out conversations or force occupants to raise their voices.

Climate control

8.0
Drivers sensitive to temperature changes might need to fiddle with the controls more than they prefer since the system doesn't work as well at low settings. Heated front seats are standard on all trims except the LX. Rear passengers will appreciate having their own vents.

Interior

8.5
The CR-V's cabin is especially spacious and thoughtful. Owners will appreciate the nearly unmatched passenger room, ease of entry and superior visibility. There are also some nice touches such as the ability to vent all four windows on hot days by holding the unlock button.

Ease of use

7.5
Using the physical controls is very intuitive. But some on-screen buttons are difficult to locate and press while driving. The digital temperature and fuel gauges flanking the speedometer wash out in sunlight.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The wide front and rear door openings provide plenty of head and leg clearance on the way in. The CR-V is a little taller than past versions, but it remains just as easy to step inside — overlapping doors with narrow sills help. Occupants of all sizes will have little difficulty entering or exiting.

Driving position

8.0
It's simple to put the seat and steering wheel right where you want, and the gauge cluster is easy to see in its entirety. The armrests sit at equal heights. What looks like a pad for your right knee is actually hard plastic, which might be uncomfortable for the longer-legged.

Roominess

9.0
The CR-V's interior dimensions are generally larger than those of rivals, with exception of front head- and legroom. But even those are by no means tight. Rear seating space is the biggest you'll find in a small SUV. Four full-size adults will fit with zero problems.

Visibility

8.5
The windshield pillars don't obstruct your front view, and it's easy to sense the front bumper's location. Blind spots are minimal, and monitoring is standard on all but the LX. Rear headrests encroach slightly on the rear window but don't obstruct. The rearview camera covers a wide viewing angle.

Quality

8.0
Flowing interior panels and trim inserts exhibit convincing quality, as does the leather adorning the seats and steering wheel (on EX-L and Touring trim levels). It's a well-built vehicle in every respect.

Utility

9.5
The CR-V is a master of practicality. From its enormous and configurable storage capacity to its many clever compartments, this Honda makes you question if a larger SUV is necessary.

Small-item storage

9.5
The reconfigurable center console has a deep storage well and a sliding tray that's rubberized and textured. It also doubles as a cover for hiding small valuables. The CR-V also has large cupholders, a phone shelf and deep door pockets. There's a place for everyone's stuff.

Cargo space

9.5
At 39.2 cubic feet, the CR-V's rear storage space is among the biggest in the class, rivaling room in larger SUVs. The rear seats flip down easily and softly, expanding space to a massive 75.8 cubic feet. A clever height-adjustable cargo floor lets you choose between a flat loading surface or more space.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
All rear seats have easily accessible LATCH anchors. The large rear passenger area means car seats fit without moving the front seats. The outboard rear seats each have a tether anchor on the rear seatback. The center seat's tether anchor is in the roof, which can slightly obstruct rear visibility.

Hauling

7.0
The CR-V offers a 1,500-pound towing capacity, which is about the norm for the class. It cannot be towed behind a motorhome.

Technology

8.0
With smartphone integration and advanced safety features standard on the majority of trims (all but the LX), the CR-V makes a strong case on paper. Alas, the entertainment system and voice controls can be annoying. But that doesn't matter much if you plug in your smartphone, which is fully supported.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration are standard on all but the base LX trim. There are two standard USB ports up front, and all but the LX get another pair in the rear.

Driver aids

8.0
Lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are standard on all but LX trims. Collision monitoring throws the occasional false positive in congested city driving, but most systems are otherwise unobtrusive or easily disabled.

Voice control

7.0
The standard voice controls are somewhat cumbersome, such that it's often faster to rely on the physical or on-screen controls. Fortunately, a long press on the voice control button lets you engage the advanced Siri or Google Voice voice recognition system when your smartphone is plugged in.
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Touring, EX-L, EX

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Honda CR-V.

5 star reviews: 55%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 8%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 178 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • technology
  • safety
  • handling & steering
  • spaciousness
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • off-roading
  • interior
  • appearance
  • maintenance & parts
  • electrical system
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • seats
  • infotainment system
  • lights
  • doors
  • sound system
  • road noise
  • climate control
  • visibility
  • oil
  • transmission
  • steering wheel
  • brakes
  • wheels & tires
  • acceleration
  • warranty
  • emission system
  • dashboard
  • engine
  • towing

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Great...if it starts
PenL,
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

I have a 2 week old 2019 Honda CRV Touring. The battery was dead after 4 days being parked. Dealer says to expect this since the multiple computers use the battery during engine shut down. The battery was tested and CCA is well above rating. Also told TSB 17-032 which addressed 2017 CRV similar issues, does not apply. They did suggest installing a battery disconnect switch, battery tender, or getting a jumper pack. These are totally unacceptable solutions for a 2 week old vehicle that appears to have a design fault. Waiting for Honda Corporate response and it the meantime I am considering returning this 4 wheel 4 door box of computers and go looking for something I can drive when I need it. Technology...EEch!

3 out of 5 stars, Poor support
James Spencer,
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Purchased a new 2019 Honda CR-V Ex in January 2019, Shortly after purchasing the Vehicle battery was dead, dealership replaced the battery, after the vehicle sitts for 2 days battery dead again, I called the dealership to report the problem, said it may be a mouse chewed a wire in two, as after calling Honda road side assistance several times I go online and did some research, this is a common problem with the CRV, I called the dealership service MGR, stated he just found out, But Honda would have a upgrade by March 23, State he would pull my file to be placed on a waiting list for repair, I ended up calling American Honda, explained the problem, Stated dealership never reported it, And no there is no quick fix in the works, Asked how I resolve the problem, Don't know, when will it be resolved, don't know, So I bought a almost 30,000 vehicle, no one wants to take responsibility, nor how and when it will be resolved, At 12,000 battery trouble again, Honda replaced the battery for the second time, Spoke with American Honda case worker after she said she was working on a buy back, After stringing us along for 11 month, I phoned her and she said Honda was not going to do a anything for us. I still see numerous post with people having the same issue, Would I buy a Honda Again NO.

2 out of 5 stars, Research before you take the Leap!
Paulette Hanstine,
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

On 2-14-19 we purchased a 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L with 10 miles on odometer. It has 94 miles on it as of today 3-31-19. During the past 40 days we have had: * Dead Battery 6 x’s + * Jumpstarts 5 x’s + (AAA, HRA or Dealer) * Tows 1 x (HRA) * 15/40 Days at Dealership There is a parasitic leak on battery due to Emissions Scan/Test that runs after the car stops. There is a Recall in Canada but not in the US yet. Some buyers in US have been able to get the software update already but are now experiencing even worse problems. They are assuming it was due to update. There are many new CR-V buyers having this same problem. There are 131 Posts, on just one forum thread alone, regarding this issue. There are several Internet Forums where this is a heavy topic. Please do your research before purchasing. Even seasoned Honda owners are extremely angry and frustrated right now. On April 1, 2019, we were notified by our Dealer, that they have received the software update for our continuing dead battery issue. Not sure if this is considered a Service Bulletin or not. We are to call and schedule an install appointment. We are trying to decide whether to update or not considering the very negative experiences of some other buyers who have. Currently, the update has mixed reviews with more “nays” than “yeas” on the Forum we are part of.

2 out of 5 stars, beware of the collision avoidance system
John,
EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Overall a good car but my wife was driving it and the auto collision detector activated and brought the car to a halt with no cars on the road. Error came up said there was a problem with the anti-collision system. Scary. If she were on the highway and this happened with a semi behind her, I could only imagine what could've happened. We have owned this 2019 for four months. After it gets repaired, I'm getting something else- I can't trust this anymore.

Write a review

See all 178 reviews

2019 Honda CR-V videos

Honda CR-V vs. Subaru Forester ― Two Very Different Ways to Do a Crossover

Honda CR-V vs. Subaru Forester ― Two Very Different Ways to Do a Crossover

ELANA SCHERR: Ooh, what have we got here? Looks like more small SUVs. Seriously, don't any of you guys want to buy a station wagon? No? You know what? I get it, because SUVs have that up high driving position, and they carry a lot of people and cargo. They're very useful. But with so many of them out there, how are you going to pick one? We recently did a three SUV comparison of the Honda CR-V, the Toyota RAV4, and the Mazda CX-5. In the comments on that video, everybody was like, oh hey, guys, what about the Subaru Forester? Where does it fit in? So we thought we're going to take the winner of that comparison-- oops,spoiler-- and match it up with the Forester. Before we do, though, visit us at Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. The CR-V and the Forester are almost identical if you just go by the numbers-- horsepower, seating, fuel economy, price. It's all almost the same. Those specs are useful, but they don't really tell you about the personality of a car. And that matters. I mean, you're going to be using this thing almost every day for years. Don't think of it like an appliance. Think of it like a partner in crime or like a buddy. So here we are-- Honda CR-V versus Subaru Forester. Who will win? And why? The CR-V is sleeker, with a streamlined front end and a higher door line. It looks sort of like a smaller Honda Pilot. So think minivan adjacent, but not fully committed to the minivan lifestyle. It works as a family car. But it would be just as happy taking a group of adults to a wine tasting. The Subaru Forester has a totally different personality than the Honda. It's nowhere near as ruggedly oddball as it was when it was introduced in the late '90s. But it still has a bit of that raised up station wagon feel, especially from the side with that squared off nose and those big windows. Like the CR-V, it's great for family duties. But in its non-working hours, the Forester would like you to take it camping. The interior of the Forester, like the rest of it, is very user friendly. All of the controls and all the information are neatly divided up and easy to find. So whether you're looking at the steering wheel, at the gauge package in front of you, or at either of these two screens, you always know what you're going to find and where you're going to find it. I particularly like the bright, big screen here in the center stack and this clever third screen which sort of recaps all the information for you but keeps it out of your way so you can focus on driving. I was really surprised by the materials in the Forester. They're all soft touch, and there's a lot of interesting textures and cool stitching. It reflects the fun quality of the car. Honda does a good job on interiors. There's always plenty of clever storage options, a lot of room for the driver and passenger, and nice materials, especially in the CR-V. Look at this wood trim-- classy. One of the ways that the CR-V made so much room for storage is by moving the shifter up to the center stack. That's not actually something that I love. First of all, I think it's ergonomically weird. Especially if you're doing a three-point turn where you're going drive, reverse, drive, it's kind of awkward. But even worse, it takes up a lot of space that could be infotainment screen. So this is already a strange shape. And then the actual usable part is really small. I mean, it's about half of the physical screen. I don't know why they did that. And I don't like it-- B-minus. The CR-V does get some points back, though, because it's so family friendly. Check this out. If you're trying to keep an eye on whoever's in the back, got a wide-angle mirror. I can see you. Another place where the CR-V has a distinct advantage over the Forester is in cargo space. With 39.2 cubic feet compared to the Forester's 33, the CR-V just has more room for everything, which is great if three of your coworkers just had new babies. Congrats, guys. [CHEERING] The only real bummer about the Subaru is the power plant. The naturally aspirated 2.5 liter four cylinder makes 182 horsepower, which is only eight less than the CR-V, but it feels like 80. It's loud, and it's slow. Look. That's floored. Sad, Subaru. Sad. The transmission always feels like you woke it up from a nap if you ask for passing power. Oh, there you are. Did you have a good sleep? That said, if you're not looking for top speed, just cruising around town, the Subaru's quiet and comfortable. This is nice. I like the Forester's big windows. Makes the car feel smaller than it is. And the boxy shape makes it really easy to park, even if you didn't have camera technology to help you. But you do. Subaru has rally in its blood. And while I would not choose the Forester as my race entry, it does have 8.7 inches of ground clearance, hill descent, and a train selector that gives you options for mud and sand. It's not a rock crawler. But it's definitely more off-road savvy than most small SUVs. And it can get you to places like this. The Forester's tech is surprisingly good. I guess I wasn't expecting it to be, because it looked so much more analog than the Honda. But it comes with a long list of standard safety features and optional ones. And everything is easy to use. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Subaru's EyeSight, which is its driving aid, is really good. I didn't really know what to expect from that, because I hadn't ever been in a car that had it before. But it watches your face. And it can tell if you're not paying attention, looking away. And it reminds you to keep your eyes on the road. Occasionally, I do feel a little bit scolded. But it's not aggressive about it. And you can always turn it off. Adaptive cruise control is awesome in the Forester. It feels very natural. It'll bring you to a complete stop and then all the way back up to freeway speed. It's not herky-jerky. I really like it. They did a good job. Small turbo-charged engines can really struggle in big, heavy vehicles, but not the 1.5 liter turbo-charged four cylinder in the CR-V. It's a real surprise in terms of passing power and off the line performance-- way faster than the Forester. Even with only 190 horsepower, it really delivers. And you're never in a situation where you're shaking the steering wheel and on the gas and going, come on, come on. No, you got it. It's pretty quick. One of the things that makes the CR-V such a pleasant drive experience is that even though it has a CVT transmission, it doesn't do that sad vacuum cleaner thing where it goes, [GROAN], like makes more noise and no more power. Seems like the engineers at Honda have really figured out CVTs. Everything in the CR-V is nicely balanced-- so steering, braking, throttle response, the handling. It's all predictable and enjoyable. The CR-V is not sold specifically as an off-road vehicle. But it is available with all-wheel drive, and it has enough ground clearance that you can go off pavement. There is a physical volume knob in the CR-V. And honestly, that's the best thing about the infotainment system. And really, I mean, you don't know that you would miss one of those until they take them away. So Honda did put it back. But the rest of the infotainment, the screen and everything, is pretty disappointing. It's small, and it's slow. And the native nav isn't great. Luckily Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, both standard in all but the base trim. So just plug your phone in and call it good. Adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking are all standard on everything except for the LX trim. Don't you feel safe? Don't you feel cared for? The CR-V is our top-ranked small SUV on the Edmunds website, because it's just so good at so many things. If you want a car that has safety and convenience totally covered, the CR-V is your pick. The Forester has some flaws-- that loud, slow engine mostly. But it also has a sense of adventure that the CR-V is lacking. If you want a car with a little more personality, take a look at the Forester. Let me put it to you this way-- if I was hiring one of these cars for a job, I would call the CR-V. But if I wanted to invite one over for a barbecue, that would be the Forester. Visit us at Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. If you like this video, please subscribe, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Both the Subaru Forester and the Honda CR-V are competent family haulers with plenty of cargo space, high-tech safety features and available AWD for mild off-road driving. What makes them different, and which is the right one for you?

Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite CR-V safety features:

Collision Mitigation Braking System
Detects and warns of potential frontal impacts, and automatically engages the brakes to mitigate or prevent a collision.
Lane Keeping Assist
Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane with a camera and automatically corrects your course to prevent inadvertent lane departure.
Blind Spot Information System
Monitors your blind spots for cars lurking back there. Flashes lights and emits an audible warning if necessary.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Honda CR-V vs. the competition

Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 is completely redesigned for 2019 and represents a pretty significant departure from previous models. If you value the CR-V for its ultra-practical nature, the RAV4 may no longer have quite the same appeal. But it now has a bit more character and offers a greater diversity of model choices, such as the sporty XSE Hybrid and the rugged Adventure. Its efficiency and reliability should still impress.

Compare Honda CR-V & Toyota RAV4 features

Honda CR-V vs. Nissan Rogue

The wildly popular Rogue makes a great first impression with distinctively handsome styling, a massive interior and excellent EPA fuel economy estimates. It also offers a hybrid model. However, the more time we've spent with the Rogue, the less we're enamored with it. Its slow engine and droning CVT grow tiresome, it's dull to drive, and it's not as comfortable as rivals such as the CR-V.

Compare Honda CR-V & Nissan Rogue features

Honda CR-V vs. Subaru Forester

Like the RAV4, the Forester is all-new for 2019. But unlike the RAV4, it largely follows the same formula used by its popular predecessor. Its large utilitarian interior, exceptional visibility, abundant safety tech and user-friendly tech should appeal to those shoppers who are seriously considering the CR-V. It also comes standard with all-wheel drive and generally provides more equipment for the money than many rivals.

Compare Honda CR-V & Subaru Forester features

FAQ

Is the Honda CR-V a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 CR-V both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Honda CR-V fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CR-V gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CR-V has 39.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda CR-V. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Honda CR-V?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda CR-V:

  • For 2019, the CR-V is essentially unchanged
  • Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Honda CR-V reliable?

To determine whether the Honda CR-V is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CR-V. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CR-V's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Honda CR-V a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Honda CR-V is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 CR-V and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 CR-V is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda CR-V?

The least-expensive 2019 Honda CR-V is the 2019 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,450.

Other versions include:

  • EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $28,750
  • EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $31,250
  • EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,350
  • EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $29,850
  • LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,850
  • LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,450
  • Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $34,250
  • Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $32,850
Learn more

What are the different models of Honda CR-V?

If you're interested in the Honda CR-V, the next question is, which CR-V model is right for you? CR-V variants include EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of CR-V models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V Overview

The 2019 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Honda CR-V?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda CR-V and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CR-V 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CR-V.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda CR-V and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CR-V featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

