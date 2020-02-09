Cars for Sale Near Ashburn, VA
$32,900Est. Loan: $590/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Jeep won't be on the lot long! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated steering wheel, power windows, and cruise control. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB4MT504441
Stock: 504441
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$33,145Est. Loan: $595/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2021! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! It includes heated seats, front fog lights, heated steering wheel, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB2MT504440
Stock: 504440
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$55,880Est. Loan: $1,010/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a new car at an affordable price? This Jeep won't be on the lot long! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! It includes heated seats, a built-in garage door transmitter, a trailer hitch, and a split folding rear seat. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEGXMW512477
Stock: 2300
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- ExteriorInterior3 mi away
$58,595Est. Loan: $1,058/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Don't miss this great Jeep! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: 1-touch window functionality, a built-in garage door transmitter, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFN5MW515879
Stock: 515879
Listed since: 09-02-2020
$55,880Est. Loan: $1,013/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This vehicle shines in its off-road ability while forging a new path toward value, efficiency and flexibility! Top features include air conditioning, heated steering wheel, cruise control, and power windows. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEG3MW512479
Stock: 2299
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$55,880Est. Loan: $1,010/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! This vehicle continues to deliver segment-leading versatility and all-terrain dominating performance! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: a rear window wiper, fully automatic headlights, and air conditioning. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEGXMW512480
Stock: 512480
Listed since: 09-02-2020
$33,145Est. Loan: $595/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Hurry and take advantage now! Check out this great low mileage vehicle! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: front fog lights, an overhead console, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB6MT504439
Stock: 504439
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$28,980Est. Loan: $520/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Jeep won't be on the lot long! You'll appreciate its safety and technology features! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated steering wheel, a roof rack, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDAB8MT512950
Stock: 512950
Listed since: 08-27-2020
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
How about this great vehicle! Here's a vehicle which packs big-league power and versatility in a midsize SUV package, set apart from the masses thanks to unmistakable styling. Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, power windows, a roof rack, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDABXMT512951
Stock: 512951
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$55,880Est. Loan: $1,011/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Both practical and stylish! All of the following features are included: an outside temperature display, heated door mirrors, and cruise control. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEG1MW512478
Stock: 512478
Listed since: 09-02-2020
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2021! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! It includes heated seats, a tachometer, heated door mirrors, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDAB1MT512949
Stock: 512949
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$29,225Est. Loan: $525/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! Jeep prioritized comfort and style by including: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a roof rack, and more. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDABXMT512948
Stock: 512948
Listed since: 08-30-2020
$27,725Est. Loan: $496/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Jeep prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: delay-off headlights, a roof rack, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJCAB0MT510961
Stock: 510961
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- ExteriorInterior3 mi away
$38,415Est. Loan: $691/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the midsize segment! Top features include rain sensing wipers, a power seat, a power rear cargo door, and voice activated navigation. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDDB6MT504437
Stock: 504437
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- ExteriorInterior3 mi awayHome delivery available*
$63,320Est. Loan: $1,147/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD Automatic Black Sapphire Metallic2.0L 4-Cylinder, AWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Adaptive M Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Ambient Lighting, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto High-beam Headlights, BMW Assist eCall, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Connected Package Pro, Driving Assistance Professional Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Executive Package, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Gesture Control, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight, LED Fog Lights, Lumbar Support, M Sport Brakes w/Blue Calipers, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio Control US, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Dashboard, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Sport Seats, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variable Sport Steering, Wheels: 19" x 8" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging, Without Lines Designation Outside.Factory MSRP: $63,320
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5P9C0XMFJ92044
Stock: B10008
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- ExteriorInterior3 mi awayHome delivery available*
$94,645Est. Loan: $1,668/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4D Sedan 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo AWD Automatic Dark Graphite MetallicAWD, Zagora Bge Nappa Lth, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Connected Package Pro, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Armrests & Steering Wheel, Multi-Contour Seats, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Premium Package, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 V-Spoke Style 642.Factory MSRP: $94,64520/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T4C09MCE54504
Stock: B10004
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- ExteriorInterior3 mi awayHome delivery available*
$85,945Est. Loan: $1,548/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW X4 M 4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 473hp AWD Automatic Alpine WhiteACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Android Auto Compatibility, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, BMW Assist eCall, BMW TeleServices, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Connected Package Pro, ConnectedDrive Services, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Extended Shadowline Trim, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Live Cockpit Pro w/Navi, M Competition Package, M Seat Belts, M Sport Exhaust System, M Sport Seats, Parking Assistant Plus, Radio Control US, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" Fr & 21" x 10" Rr V-Spoke, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $85,945
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW X4 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMUJ0C02M9E03435
Stock: B10087
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- ExteriorInterior3 mi awayHome delivery available*
$41,480Est. Loan: $727/mo
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sun/Moonroof,Leather Seats,3rd Row Seat,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,All Wheel Drive,GRAY; LEATHER SEAT TRIM,LUNAR SILVER METALLIC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H55MB009062
Stock: MB009062
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Home
- Cars For Sale
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.