How to Have Your New Car Delivered to Your Home

Tips for Success

Be flexible: Don't expect a dealership to deliver a vehicle to you during peak business hours. It takes more than one person at a dealership to complete a deal. The salesperson, sales manager and finance manager all will be involved. It will also require an additional store employee to drive the salesperson back to the dealership. Getting a personal delivery on a busy weekend is less likely to happen than getting one during a slow time at the dealership, such as a Tuesday morning. If you can be flexible with your delivery timing, chances are much greater that the dealer can come to you.

Tell the dealership what's in it for them: Maybe you're not willing to make the deal contingent on delivery — perhaps it feels too confrontational to you. No problem. Instead, as you negotiate the deal, explain to the salesperson or manager with whom you're working that an at-home delivery would increase the chances of you doing business with them. If bringing you the car and paperwork would make you happy enough to refer the salesperson (and dealership) to your friends and family, be sure to tell the dealer that. If providing you with an off-site delivery would assure the salesperson a perfect customer satisfaction survey score, tell her so. In other words, do something to encourage the salesperson to come to you. Would you use the service department at the dealership? If so, be sure to mention that, too.

Be nice: Since an off-site delivery requires extra work, a salesperson will be more inclined to do it for a polite, friendly customer rather than one who barks orders and demands. The salesperson will need management's help and permission to do an off-site deal if such deals aren't standard procedure. Your salesperson won't go through all that for a customer who has been a jerk. He's more likely to say, "Sorry, we don't do that here." Being nice really can pay off.