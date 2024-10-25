Best Cars for On-Road Jobs

The best car for an on-the-road job depends on the kind of work you're doing. Jobs such as ride-share driving, delivery services and traveling sales might differ in the details, but all benefit from cars that are fuel-efficient and offer plenty of cargo space with a comfortable ride. If you're joining the ranks of those working behind the wheel, read on for our top picks of cars that pay the bills.

Ride-share driver/courier/small-item delivery person

Traveling salesperson

Real estate agent

General contractor

Musician/artist/craftsperson

One of the common jobs for people behind the wheel involves driving other people or delivering things to other people. If you're looking for the best car for ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft, you'll want a car with exceptional fuel economy, large cargo capacity and plenty of cabin space. The Honda Accord delivers on all three counts with nearly 41 inches of rear seat legroom, a 16.7-cubic-foot trunk and 32 mpg combined. That's ample space to keep customers in the back seat relaxed and happy, a trunk large enough to accommodate a few suitcases for airport runs, and fuel efficiency that helps keep more money in your pocket. The Accord's wide door openings also make it easy to get in and out.

The Accord comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to keep phone, navigation and voice-to-text messaging tools front and center, and its 192-horsepower turbocharged engine has plenty of muscle for city and highway driving, even with a few passengers on board. It's also pretty affordable, starting at around $29,500. For maximum fuel economy, consider the Accord Hybrid. It gets up to 48 mpg combined but costs about $5,000 more than a base trim Accord. That's a hefty premium that could take a few years to pay for itself, even if you drive around 30,000 miles per year. We think most drivers will find the regular Accord more than capable.