2020 Hyundai Sonata
What’s new
- Redesigned for 2020
- Sharp new look inside and out
- Several new technology features
- Kicks off the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Lots of helpful standard technology features
- Big trunk and lots of interior storage space
- Good value for the money
- Interior doesn't feel as luxurious as some rivals' cabins
- A more powerful engine upgrade isn't offered
2020 Hyundai Sonata Review
If you've seen Hyundai's TV spots for its fully redesigned 2020 Sonata, you'll likely know that Hyundai's highlighting the car's new technology features. But if you just happen to see a new Sonata on the road, you might just be equally intrigued with the car's styling. The new Sonata looks significantly sportier than it did before thanks to longer and lower dimensions, as well as an aggressively styled grille and daytime running lights that stretch up over the hood.
So about that new technology ... The first headlining feature is remote parking assist, which lets you be outside the car and direct it to move forward or backward using buttons on the key fob. The car even automatically makes minor steering adjustments, so you don't have to worry about being perfectly lined up with the space. The Sonata moves very slowly in parking-assist mode, so it's not a great solution for every parking lot. But in a pinch, it means you can use spaces that would be too narrow to allow you to get in or out of the car easily.
The second new tech feature is Hyundai's digital key, an app that lets you use your phone as a key. Unfortunately, this digital key feature isn't currently compatible with iPhones. Hyundai says it's working on partnering with Apple to enable its app, but for right now it only works on Android devices.
Hyundai has also completely reworked the interior. Climate controls are simple, the high-mounted touchscreen is easy to use, and the overall look is a little less cluttered thanks to a switch from a traditional transmission lever to buttons for park, drive, etc. The cabin is also spacious, with enough room for a 6-foot passenger to fit comfortably behind a 6-foot driver.
Put it all together and you've got a midsize sedan that has what it takes to compete with the luxurious Mazda 6, sporty Kia Stinger, popular Toyota Camry and, our current favorite, the Honda Accord.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Steering, handling and braking are matter-of-fact, though there are some strange traits. The firm overall ride doesn't net a worthwhile handling balance. And the brake pedal emits a slight pulsation under light, constant application, like when you're heading down a gentle grade. There's nothing particular to object to, but there isn't much to praise either.
How comfortable is it?7.5
On the upside, the climate controls, including heated and ventilated front seats, are quiet and effective. Overall the interior gets the job done, but it doesn't go any further.
How’s the interior?8.0
Interior size is excellent, matching interiors of larger vehicles in the segment and ensuring there's plenty of room inside for occupants of all sizes. On the other hand, even those of average height have to duck slightly while getting in and out. We'd like more driver's seat adjustment range, especially in seat height.
How’s the tech?8.5
The Sonata has a suite of safety features like most family sedans, but it betters rivals with its compressive surround-view camera system that makes parking much easier. But some of these features — such as blind-spot cameras that appear in the digital gauge cluster and the driver-free Smart Park — are gimmicks that are ultimately best ignored.
How’s the storage?8.5
The Sonata's center console is deceivingly capable. What looks like a mere open flat area has clever touches, such as a textured surface and a partition between the cupholders for a spare phone. The front passenger also has access to a small but nice storage area on the right side of the tunnel. When it comes to car seats, the lower car-seat anchor points are squished between seat bottoms and seatbacks, so you have to dig a bit to reach them.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.5
The trade-off is a driving experience and interior that don't relay the sense of quality promised by the style. Top performers in the segment do both better. The Sonata's interior has some non-uniform panel gaps and occasional cheap-looking bits of trim that contrast against the otherwise stellar-looking appearance.
Wildcard7.5
While riding the boost of a turbocharged engine is always enjoyable, there's little else in the Sonata to muster enthusiasm. Ride, steering and handling get the job done but lack the tactile satisfaction you'll find in more enjoyable sedans. Also, similarly priced sedans offer more powerful (and entertaining) engines, making them more compelling propositions.
Which Sonata does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Sonata models
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan sold in four trim levels: SE, SEL, SEL Plus and Limited. The SE has a solid list of standard features, including advanced driver safety aids. The SEL and the SEL Plus are reasonably priced upgrades that add significantly more convenience features. The Limited is fairly pricey but includes all options on lower trims, plus a handful of unique items such as ventilated seats and a remote parking feature.
The SE and the SEL are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. The SEL Plus and the Limited use a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine with 180 hp and 195 lb-ft on tap. There's no significant fuel economy or power gain by going with the turbocharged engine, so don't feel like you are missing anything by sticking with the base engine. All Sonatas come with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment highlights on the Sonata SE include LED headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane-centering assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The SEL adds a lot of extras such as heated mirrors, a hands-free trunk opener, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and heated front seats. The SEL offers two primary option packages. The first is the Convenience package, which includes a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad and a rear charge-only USB port. The Premium package brings a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Bose audio system.
In addition to the turbocharged engine, the SEL Plus comes with simulated leather and faux-suede upholstery plus the contents of the Convenience package. On this trim you can select the Technology package that further adds a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, the Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and an enhancement for the adaptive cruise control system that automatically matches the posted highway speed limit.
Step up to the range-topping Limited and you'll find all features listed above, plus an automated remote parking system, a digital key feature (lets you use your phone to enter and start the car), a surround-view parking camera, driver-seat memory settings, a head-up display, a power-adjustable passenger seat, and ventilated front seats.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought the Sonata Limited and I absolutely love it. I spent 3 months researching and driving different cars and selected the Sonata. So far it has exceeded all my expectations. I came out of a Nissan Maxima. Looked at the Maxima, Accord, and Camry. I chose the Sonata because the driver’s safety technology worked better in the Sonata. Cooled and heated seats. Surround cameras, Bose sound system, smooth 8 speed transmission, and it looks great. I am still pleased with my decision.
Having had a 2019 Accord EX, I had a high bar of what this vehicle needed to be. It exceeds my expectations. Tech: Well beyond the Honda Accord. The instrument cluster is top notch, the Highway Drive Assistance is far beyond the Accord's capabilities, the display screen for the infotainment system is far easier to see and use in my experience. The Bose sound system is wonderful.I actually had to turn it down a bit (below halfway mark) as the sound is so full and strong, compared to what I'm used to from the previous vehicle. Amenities: The panoramic roof is beautiful, the seats in my SEL Plus are supportive and, for my use, more comfortable than what I had in the Accord. The screen and controls are easier to reach, and the environmental controls simple and elegant. Performance: The 1.6T is certainly powerful enough for the day-to-day drive, equal or better in my experience to the 1.5T Accord, partly due to the use of an 8-speed transmission over the CVT. Shifts are clean and quick, the engine is quieter, sound isolation superior. The Accord had a whining noise from the turbo during acceleration which is completely absent in the Sonata. In a 60 mile drive that was mostly highway with 6 miles of city, I averaged 43.8mpg, well beyond the EPA numbers. This was obeying posted speed limits (65-70mph). My Accord under the same parameters topped out at 39-40mpg. All in all, the Sonata is a winner in my book. The Camry is dated, the Accord competent if generic, but is outclassed here. Hyundai did everything right here.
I had a 2016 Sonata Limited and loved it. I was not happy with the 2019 limited and was leaning toward a Tyota Camery. Once I saw the 2020 limited I took two test drives. Amazing. The safety features are excellent. The ride is a joy. I get compliments on the styling often. My MPG in city traffic is near 30. My trunk space is excellent. This car is outstanding.
2020 Hyundai Sonata videosHyundai vs. Honda: How the New Sonata Stacks Up Against the Accord Dollar for Dollar
Hyundai vs. Honda: How the New Sonata Stacks Up Against the Accord Dollar for Dollar
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS: The Honda Accord has long been our favorite family sedan. It's spacious, smart, and nice to drive. It even won our best sedan award two years in a row. SPEAKER: If anything is going to challenge it, it would be the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. It's entirely new and packed with usable features. Mostly usable. CARLOS: We've spent a lot of time evaluating these vehicles. We've done performance testing, static measurements. We've even taken them on our standardized road test loop. We've also lived with the cars, and commuted in rush hour, and ran all the family errands. SPEAKER: All of that sounds pretty thorough, so which one should you buy? CARLOS: That's what we're going to tell you in this video. But before we do, make sure you hit subscribe and visit Edmunds.com to find your perfect car. [MUSIC PLAYING] Yeah, these cars aren't evenly matched with regard to pricing and powertrain. But with that in mind, remember we've tested every variety of Accord over the past few years. We even had a 2018 as a long-term test car. So think of this red touring as a representative of our experience. SPEAKER: Mid-sized sedans have a reputation for being boring, but both the Sonata and the Accord are clearly making efforts design-wise. Now, it's pretty difficult to say which one has the best design because that is so subjective. But I think we can tell you which one has the most design. Carlos, do you have a giant grill? CARLOS: I have a chrome unibrow. SPEAKER: Not as good. Do you have light-up chrome strips? CARLOS: I have chrome, but they don't light up. SPEAKER: I'm taking that point. What about a full chrome greenhouse surround? CARLOS: Partial chrome? SPEAKER: Chrome door handles? CARLOS: Again, partial chrome. SPEAKER: Do you have speed nubbings on the tail lights? CARLOS: Are those fake vortex generators? SPEAKER: Do I look like an aerodynamicist? CARLOS: No, I don't have speed nubbings. SPEAKER: How cool is your hidden trunk release? CARLOS: Uh, not as cool, and my trunk's a little flaccid. SPEAKER: I think it's fair to say that these Sonata wins for most style. Whether you like it or not is up to you. CARLOS: Obviously the interior of a midsize sedan should be functional answer of the duties of a family commuter or both. But because you'll be spending a lot of time inside, it should make you feel good, too. SPEAKER: Based on specs, the interior dimensions are similar, but the Sonata has a few small advantages. It appears to favor the front seats more, especially with regard to leg room. The Sonata is currently telling me that my attention level is high, I think. I don't know. Also, it's saying that it's sunny, which is something I could have figured out by looking out the window. CARLOS: I think so, yeah. Yeah. SPEAKER: What do you think of the interior in the Sonata? CARLOS: I think this design is really strong, but it's ultimately let down by the materials. Like, the layout's really cool, and modern, and pleasant. But then you look at some of the materials they used to put it all together and the way it's kind of assembled, and it just doesn't match the design. The dash material right here and some of the gaps just aren't as uniform or as pleasant as they are in the Accord. SPEAKER: Yeah, I can't argue with that. I like the way that they laid out, like, these door handles that are insert in the door, like a 911 or something. And this is kind of cool and Star-Trekky. But you would never have this much hard black plastic in a real luxury car. CARLOS: Piano black trim across all cars-- this goes for luxury cars, too-- is the worst. It looks great when it's clean. But as soon as I put my gross oily hands on the shifter area, which I would do because I'm shifting while driving the car, look. Now, it's covered with my gross oil hand oil. SPEAKER: That is so gross. CARLOS: And now, you have to touch that. SPEAKER: I'm not touching. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS: OK. But design aside, the Sonata actually does some really nice things with storage, like this front cubby, right? SPEAKER: The cubby is so much better than the one in the Honda. And I'm actually very surprised to ever let a Honda lose in terms of small storage, because they normally do such a good job. But this cubby has more options for more different size phones. You could put things that aren't phones there. You can see what's there and reach it while you're driving without having to dig inside. And all of that cleverness applies all the way back, too. This is really nice in the cup holder. CARLOS: Yeah, yeah. It's really cool that you can have multiple phones in multiple places in the center console and have it not interrupt the functionality, whether you're in the wireless charger, whether you're in the center of the cup holders. Really nice, clever stuff. And then on the right here, I have an additional little cubby that you don't have on that side and the Accord doesn't have it all. And that's really nice just to have more options to put your things. SPEAKER: The other thing about the Sonata has over the Accord is charging ports in the back seat. CARLOS: At least one, yeah. At least one. It doesn't have heated back seats, but I think the power options for rear passengers is more important. And the car seat situation is more traditional, where the anchor points are just sort of wedged in between the seat bottom and the seat cushion. So you do have to reach into them. It's not bad. It's not something to not buy the car over. But just know the Accord pays a little bit more attention to that. SPEAKER: Yeah. I mean, Honda is just really good about thinking about moms and dads, you know, what they might need. CARLOS: Families, yeah. SPEAKER: Families. [LAUGHTER] [MUSIC PLAYING] I cannot reach the dead pedal in this car. CARLOS: And how tall are you with your shoes on? SPEAKER: Like 5'5" with these shoes on. So that's a normal height. I should be able to reach it. And it's, like, two, three inches away from me. So I don't know who their test driver is over at Hyundai, but they are very long-legged. I really like the way that the digital gauge cluster looks, even if it does give me information that I don't necessarily need. CARLOS: Like it's sunny? SPEAKER: Yeah, I know. CARLOS: Yeah, thank you. SPEAKER: And I absolutely adore the way that they integrated this into the dash. It just looks so pretty, and it's really easy to use. Even if you've never been in one before, you'll be able to figure it out. CARLOS: This is like 10.3 inches or something. It is the top of the line system in the Sonata, but you can option it on most Sonata trim levels, and it's just nice. It's powerful. It's high-resolution, definitely a higher resolution than the Accord, and it moves more fluidly, too. And it's a little bit easier to use. Not only that, but when you have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in use, you get the widescreen version of both those systems. And that's a really nice advantage when you have it, because that's the way I'd like to use those systems. SPEAKER: Yeah. There's a lot of little things in the Sonata that make it kind of cool or quirky. CARLOS: Accord's definitely more comfortable, but this has a lot more tech. Before we move on to functionality and all that, let's talk about overall style of the Accord. SPEAKER: OK. I think it's boring, but nice. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS: Well, here's the thing. When I hop in the Accord, I get a very obvious but kind of undefinable sense of quality. And I think that it has to relate to how the interior is assembled, and just sort of the quality of materials. It just seems nicer than most vehicles in this segment. SPEAKER: Yeah. I mean, if I was just looking into each of the vehicles that we have here, I think that the Sonata actually is a cooler interior. But once I get in, this one feels better put together. CARLOS: Yeah. Now, the backseat, you get heated seats in this car, for sure. But no power ports for backseat passengers? SPEAKER: Yeah, it's interesting. When you think about why people might choose a small SUV over a mid-sized sedan, I think that a lot of that has to do with the design of the seats behind the driver. CARLOS: Let's talk about the car seat hook-up. The upper anchor points are easy to find. You have the lower tether anchor points. I think that's the right term. They're kind of by little fabric blankets that you can fold in. And once you do, the anchor points are right there. You don't have to reach your fingers in and squeeze them in between seat cushions. That's a nice little touch on that in the Accord. SPEAKER: Yeah. Then, you don't have to fight your way through year old Cheerios to find the tethers. I think that if you were looking for a more family-friendly car, unsurprisingly, once again, Honda is the way to go. CARLOS: Now, up front, we can talk about the entertainment system, but I think you want to talk about seats, right? SPEAKER: I mean, I want to take a nap, because this is an extremely comfortable seat, and I'm enjoying sitting in it. CARLOS: The Accord has a nicer front seats, for sure. I mean, I've got a 12-way adjustable seat in the driver's seat. I think year is eight-way adjustable. And they are obviously so much more comfortable than the Sonata's. The Sonata's aren't bad. But for long driving, these are the seats I want to be in. And what's nice are these are the seats that you get across most Accord models, too. SPEAKER: Yeah. I think that there's, like, without question, the Accord has more comfortable. Really just across the board, but especially in terms of the seats. CARLOS: Now, the entertainment display, this is the biggest and nicest screen you can get in the Accord. SPEAKER: It's not that big and it's not that nice. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS: It's an adequate screen. Like, it gets the job done. But the upgraded screen in the Sonata, which you can option on most Sonata trim levels, is just not only bigger, but it's nicer to look at and it's nicer to use, too. SPEAKER: Yeah. It's glossy, and it's really clear, and the cameras are really clear, and it doesn't have these little fiddly buttons. CARLOS: The Accord is definitely the more comfortable car and the one that feels more nicely put together. But it does have some key disadvantages with, again, the entertainment display and interior storage. SPEAKER: Yeah It's also just less interesting, you know? Like, it doesn't have neat digital gauges or anything like that. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS: When it comes to performance measurements, we don't really care about outright speed. What we care about is how well you can keep pace with the flow of traction, control your position within traffic and make it up freeway on-ramps. But we can talk about overall drivability, too. SPEAKER: Just for the record, I do care about outright speed. But these things are surprisingly decent. CARLOS: Even for mid-sized sedans. This Accord is significantly faster than the Sonata and more enjoyable to drive because its turbo two-liter engine is simply more powerful than the Sonata's 1.6-liter four-cylinder. We should note, however, that the less expensive and more comparable Accord EXL comes with a 1 and 1/2-liter engine that's closer in performance to the Sonata's. On the other hand, you can option the two-liter turbo engine in the EXL Accord for about the same money as this Sonata Limited. It's a worthwhile upgrade. Also, currently the Sonata isn't available with a more powerful engine. Now, the big difference between the two is definitely ride quality. SPEAKER: It's not even a question. The Accord has so much more comfortable in every way. I mean, we already talked about how the seats are more comfortable. But it's also quieter, and smoother, and just feels more refined in every input. CARLOS: Absolutely. The Sonata's suspension is way more firm, not uncomfortably so. But in that car driving back-to-back with the Accord over the same stretch of road, you certainly noticed bumps and hear bumps in the Sonata that you didn't even notice in the Accord. And that adds to that Accord's overall sense of refinement that the Sonata just doesn't have when it comes to ride quality. And you're right about the noise, too. The Sonata is just louder inside, both wind, tire, and engine noise. SPEAKER: Yeah. I mean, it's not insane or anything, but it's noticeable. One place where the Sonata does have it over the Accord is turning radius, though. On paper, it doesn't look like a whole lot. But it was dramatic on the street. CARLOS: Yeah. I want to say the difference was, like, four or five feet. And that makes the difference on a tight busy street between making a three-point turn, not making the U-turn at all, just not attempting it, or making it like you can in the Sonata. I mean, on the same stretch of road, we could make tighter turns in the Sonata than you can in the Accord, and that's a real plus when you're commuting or running errands. SPEAKER: Definitely a better getaway car, if you're planning on committing some crimes. [LAUGHTER] [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS: When you talk about value, you often get into safety features. And the truth is it's pretty much the same between these two. They both have similar features. SPEAKER: Yeah. They pretty much match up feature for feature. I mean, they both have blind spot monitoring and collision mitigation. CARLOS: Adaptive cruise, and so on and so on. SPEAKER: Yeah. CARLOS: But the Sonata does have some advantages when it comes to tech features. A lot of them, though, we've classified as why tech. SPEAKER: Why do you call it why tech? CARLOS: We'll show you. SPEAKER: All right, why tech number one blind spot monitoring cameras in the digital gauges. Oh, look. It's showing me what's behind me in here. Except if I'm turning, I need to be looking over there. So, like, neat trick, Hyundai, but why? Why tech number two, sounds of nature. I mean, I like nature, but don't really need-- [CRUNCHING] --the sound of a snowy village while I'm driving. And even worse-- [WATER RUSHING] --I have to pee. [TRICKLING] Now, I really have to pee. Can we cut? CARLOS: You have the ability to record voice memos in the Sonata. It's nice, but it makes you wonder-- why would I ever use this feature? Smart Park is a neat idea that kind of falls apart in execution. You can drive the car forward and backwards with just the key fob, but it doesn't steer that much. And any parking spot that type is just a place where you're going to get a bunch of door dings. So unless you have a really tight garage, why? We have to point out the Sonata's his biggest feature, and that is warranty coverage. It simply has longer powertrain and basic coverage. SPEAKER: While we're on the topic of features, though, I just kind of want to remind everybody that a nice seat is a feature. A good engine is a feature. Ride quality is a feature. And I think they might be the most important features. CARLOS: Agreed, and that brings us quite nicely to our conclusion. The Sonata has some real advantages on paper. It has great tech features, a really cool surround system. We love the entertainment display and we really like the digital gauge cluster. SPEAKER: The Sonata is more fun, or at least it wants to be more fun. It's doing some kind of cool, silly things. But in the end, it might be more sprinkle than cake. CARLOS: The Accord wins this comparison. And that's because it has priority on the things that matter when you're driving. These are cars. You have to drive them. So we consider more carefully how comfortable the seats are, what the ride quality is like, what it's like from behind the wheel. And while there are some shortcomings versus the Sonata, like the entertainment system and a couple of other things, they don't add up to outweigh the upsides. And that's why the Accord is our best midsize sedan. SPEAKER: Again. [MUSIC PLAYING]
In this video, Edmunds' Carlos Lago and Elana Scherr find out how the new Hyundai Sonata compares to the Honda Accord. The Honda Accord has been Edmunds’ top recommendation to most shoppers looking for a midsize sedan, but the new Hyundai Sonata looks to be a competent challenger on style, value and features. In this comparison, we determine which one is worth your dollar.
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$25,700
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|191 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,500
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL Plus 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$27,650
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$23,600
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|191 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sonata safety features:
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-selectable distance between the Sonata and the car in front.
- Surround View Monitor
- Provides a bird's-eye view of the car for ultimate parking precision.
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Allows the driver to exit the vehicle and remotely guide it into a parking spot using a smartphone app.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Sonata vs. the competition
Hyundai Sonata vs. Kia Opttima
The Sonata and the Kia Optima are corporate twins, each offering a different take on the midsize sedan. But the Sonata is fully redesigned for 2020, while the Optima soldiers on for a little while longer in its current guise. The Kia is a solid pick for a midsize sedan, and its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is far more powerful than either Hyundai engine. But if you want the latest technology features, the Sonata is the way to go.
Hyundai Sonata vs. Honda Accord
The Sonata will have a tough fight ahead if it wants to unseat the Honda Accord at the top of our Best Midsize Sedans leaderboard. The Accord is an exceptional four-door, with a poised ride, thoughtful cabin layout and two peppy engine options. It has very few faults, though we generally prefer Hyundai's infotainment systems and the smoother operation of its advanced driver safety aids.
Hyundai Sonata vs. Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry stumbled a bit when this generation launched in 2018, but yearly improvements have made the 2020 model more full-featured than its predecessors. We appreciate the Camry's spacious cabin and its buttoned-down ride, at least in the sporty SE flavor. You can also get a strong V6 in the Camry. Overall, these two sedans are closely matched.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
