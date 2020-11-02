What is the GV70?

The Genesis GV80 is just starting to show up on dealership lots, but Hyundai's luxury arm is wasting no time expanding its SUV lineup. The 2022 Genesis GV70 will slot below the GV80 and compete in the compact SUV space against such heavy hitters as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the BMW X3, the Audi Q5 and the Acura RDX. If our first impression of the GV80 is anything to go by, the established players will have plenty to worry about when the GV70 launches later next year.

We don't have a ton of information about the GV70 outside of the images shown here. Many of the GV80's signature design elements are carried forward to the smaller crossover, including the large shield grille and quad headlight cluster. There are, of course, aspects that differentiate the GV70 from its larger sibling. These include the body-colored rear roof pillar and a swoopy fastback profile enjoyed by the current crop of coupe-like SUVs.

Though far from a carbon copy, the GV70's interior features a strong familial resemblance to the GV80's. The pair share a two-spoke steering wheel, low dash and a large central display screen with a wheel/touchpad controller. Genesis is also introducing a Sport package for the GV70, which treats the wheel with a more traditional three-spoke design, along with racy bits like carbon-fiber trim and seats made from grippy faux suede. Engine choices have not been announced, but we expect the turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines from the GV80 will be available.