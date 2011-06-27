  1. Home
2022 Ram Promaster City

MSRP range: $27,540
2022 Ram Promaster City Wagon Passenger Minivan Exterior
At a Glance:
  • 7 Colors
  • 4 Trims
2022 Ram Promaster City Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Higher payload rating than most rivals
  • Large and versatile cargo area
  • Engine provides respectable power and efficiency
  • Substantial body roll around corners
  • Transmission's shifting can be a bit clunky at times
  • SLT trim has been discontinued
  • Part of the first ProMaster City generation introduced in 2015
2022 Ram Promaster City pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ram Promaster City.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$27,540
MPG & Fuel
21 City / 28 Hwy / 24 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.1 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 9-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 178 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque: 174 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 187.5 in. / Height: 74.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 72.1 in.
Curb Weight: 3509 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
FAQ

Is the Ram Promaster City a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Promaster City both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ram Promaster City fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Promaster City gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram Promaster City. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Ram Promaster City?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ram Promaster City:

Learn more

Is the Ram Promaster City reliable?

To determine whether the Ram Promaster City is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Promaster City. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Promaster City's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ram Promaster City a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ram Promaster City is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Promaster City is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram Promaster City?

The least-expensive 2022 Ram Promaster City is the 2022 Ram Promaster City Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,540.

What are the different models of Ram Promaster City?

If you're interested in the Ram Promaster City, the next question is, which Promaster City model is right for you? Promaster City variants include Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A). For a full list of Promaster City models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Ram Promaster City

2022 Ram Promaster City Overview

The 2022 Ram Promaster City is offered in the following submodels: Promaster City Minivan. Available styles include Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A). The 2022 Ram Promaster City comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed automatic. The 2022 Ram Promaster City comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ram Promaster City?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ram Promaster City and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Promaster City.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ram Promaster City and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Promaster City featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ram Promaster City?

2022 Ram Promaster City Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2022 Ram Promaster City Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,235. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram Promaster City Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $79 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $79 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,156.

The average savings for the 2022 Ram Promaster City Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Ram Promaster Cities are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ram Promaster City for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ram Promaster City.

Can't find a new 2022 Ram Promaster Citys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ram for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,405.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ram Promaster City?

2022 Ram Promaster City Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), 9-speed automatic, regular unleaded
24 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/28 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG24
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.4 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase122.4 in.
Length187.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height74.0 in.
Curb Weight3509 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ram Promaster City?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

