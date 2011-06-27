  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van

2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van

MSRP range: $25,175 - $28,600
2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT Cargo Minivan Exterior
MSRP$26,570
Edmunds suggests you pay$26,442
What Should I Pay
  • 2022
Save as much as $140 with Edmunds Click on the model you’re interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$25,175
MPG & Fuel
24 City / 27 Hwy / 25 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.8 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 162 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque: 144 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 174.2 in. / Height: 72.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
Curb Weight: 3581 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 104.8 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started

FAQ

Is the Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Transit Connect Cargo Van both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Transit Connect Cargo Van gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Connect Cargo Van ranges from 104.8 to 127.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van. Learn more

Is the Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Connect Cargo Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Connect Cargo Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Transit Connect Cargo Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van?

The least-expensive 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van is the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,175.

Other versions include:

  • XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,175
  • XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,175
  • XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,175
  • XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,175
  • XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,600
  • XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,600
  • XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,600
  • XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,600
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van?

If you're interested in the Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van, the next question is, which Transit Connect Cargo Van model is right for you? Transit Connect Cargo Van variants include XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), and XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A). For a full list of Transit Connect Cargo Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van

2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van Overview

The 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van is offered in the following submodels: Transit Connect Cargo Van Minivan. Available styles include XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), and XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A). Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 162 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Transit Connect Cargo Van.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Transit Connect Cargo Van featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van?

2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)

The 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,570. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $128 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $128 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,442.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)

The 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $140 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $140 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,855.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van for sale near. There are currently 7 new 2022 Transit Connect Cargo Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,385 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van.

Can't find a new 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,896.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van?

2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
25 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/27 highway MPG

2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
25 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/27 highway MPG

2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
25 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/27 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG25
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume168.0 cu.ft.
Wheelbase104.8 in.
Length174.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height72.0 in.
Curb Weight3581 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Related 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models