The dealer service reps say the 1992 model Accord is "built like a tank". Ours has less than109k miles and uses NO oil! Visibility is great. Road holding is great. The engine's eagerness is also great. We've just spent $12,800 for body work and complete paint thanks to an 'other driver at fault' minor hit on the rear quarter panel while in a stalled traffic lane. Throwing away a car otherwise in perfect condition would have been senseless and it provided an opportunity to fix every little ding and refresh the paint to factory new! We both think it is SUPERIOR to all the new cars on the road, including Honda Accords after 1993. I never get good gas mileage out of a car. I drive 'enthusiastically'. I LOVE driving. Maintained for 24 years at the same dealership. When my wife bought it she said it was her last car! Hoping for 24 years more! "Value" doesn't address this car's value to us, expressed clearly in our willingness to spend nearly 13 thousand to keep it in the family! We continue to maintain this gem. It now has 111000 miles. My Accord Sedan EX now has 121000 miles and is 26 years old. I am often asked about it and still have NO desire to replace it.

Read more