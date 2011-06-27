Vehicle overview

For more than 20 years, the top choices for a family sedan have been the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. These two favorites have been at the top of the heap, providing owners with safe, well-made and ever-reliable transport. Though virtually equal in popularity, they've traditionally catered to two different types of drivers. Those seeking a luxury carlike isolation from the road chose the Camry, while those wanting a more involving drive went with the sportier, though somewhat less refined, Accord. The two segment stars have grown in size over the years, resulting in the modern Accord becoming more accommodating but less fun to drive.

As such, the 2010 Honda Accord finds itself lagging behind sportier family car rivals such as the Nissan Altima, the Mazda 6 and the often-overlooked Ford Fusion/Mercury Milan twins. The latest Accord is well built and will likely furnish many years of trouble-free service for its owner, while providing a spacious and comfortable cabin for its occupants.

However, in addition to losing its sporty personality, it still carries on a few less-endearing Accord characteristics, those being elevated road noise at highway speeds and worse-than-average braking performance. Meanwhile, the base engine in the LX trims is merely adequate, and the top-of-the-line 3.5-liter V6 is outgunned by many rival six-cylinder engines.

Make no mistake -- the 2010 Honda Accord remains a very appealing car for several good reasons. It's got a big advantage over most rivals in the form of its sterling reputation for reliability, which not only makes for more enjoyable ownership but also gives the Accord one of the best resale values around. And when this upsized Accord debuted a few years ago, it moved up to the EPA's "large car" status, which is plainly evident when one experiences the commodious rear seat. The Accord's cabin also boasts excellent build quality and a premium look and feel that's noticeably a cut above the rival Camry's.

The Accord is also one of the few cars in this segment available in a coupe body style, which is substantially sportier than the workaday sedan -- particularly with the optional V6 and coupe-exclusive six-speed manual. You can't really go wrong choosing any Accord, but we suggest taking a close look at the aforementioned competitors -- particularly the Ford Fusion and Mazda 6 -- along with the value-oriented Hyundai Sonata and the stylish Chevrolet Malibu, before making your decision.