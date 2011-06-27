  1. Home
2010 Honda Accord Review

  • Ample passenger space, quality fit and finish, excellent visibility, high resale value, available coupe body style.
  • Intrusive road noise, below-average brakes, button-heavy center stack, some find the seats uncomfortable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Honda Accord offers an appealing combination of spaciousness, a relatively upscale feel and a reputation for reliability. However, its ride quality and overall performance are merely adequate for this segment.

Vehicle overview

For more than 20 years, the top choices for a family sedan have been the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. These two favorites have been at the top of the heap, providing owners with safe, well-made and ever-reliable transport. Though virtually equal in popularity, they've traditionally catered to two different types of drivers. Those seeking a luxury carlike isolation from the road chose the Camry, while those wanting a more involving drive went with the sportier, though somewhat less refined, Accord. The two segment stars have grown in size over the years, resulting in the modern Accord becoming more accommodating but less fun to drive.

As such, the 2010 Honda Accord finds itself lagging behind sportier family car rivals such as the Nissan Altima, the Mazda 6 and the often-overlooked Ford Fusion/Mercury Milan twins. The latest Accord is well built and will likely furnish many years of trouble-free service for its owner, while providing a spacious and comfortable cabin for its occupants.

However, in addition to losing its sporty personality, it still carries on a few less-endearing Accord characteristics, those being elevated road noise at highway speeds and worse-than-average braking performance. Meanwhile, the base engine in the LX trims is merely adequate, and the top-of-the-line 3.5-liter V6 is outgunned by many rival six-cylinder engines.

Make no mistake -- the 2010 Honda Accord remains a very appealing car for several good reasons. It's got a big advantage over most rivals in the form of its sterling reputation for reliability, which not only makes for more enjoyable ownership but also gives the Accord one of the best resale values around. And when this upsized Accord debuted a few years ago, it moved up to the EPA's "large car" status, which is plainly evident when one experiences the commodious rear seat. The Accord's cabin also boasts excellent build quality and a premium look and feel that's noticeably a cut above the rival Camry's.

The Accord is also one of the few cars in this segment available in a coupe body style, which is substantially sportier than the workaday sedan -- particularly with the optional V6 and coupe-exclusive six-speed manual. You can't really go wrong choosing any Accord, but we suggest taking a close look at the aforementioned competitors -- particularly the Ford Fusion and Mazda 6 -- along with the value-oriented Hyundai Sonata and the stylish Chevrolet Malibu, before making your decision.

2010 Honda Accord models

The 2010 Honda Accord is available in sedan and coupe body styles. The sedan comes in LX, LX-P, EX and EX-L trim levels, while the coupe comes in LX-S, EX and EX-L trims.

The base LX sedan comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, fold-down rear seats and a six-speaker stereo with a single-CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LX-P sedan adds 16-inch alloy wheels, auto up-down front windows and a power driver seat. The coupe's base LX-S trim includes the LX-P's equipment with the exception of the passenger-side auto-up window and power driver seat, and it adds an in-dash six-CD changer.

Upgrading to EX trim nets 17-inch wheels and a sunroof for both body styles, while the EX sedan gains the in-dash six-CD changer and the EX coupe gets a premium stereo system with a subwoofer. The EX-L trim level adds leather upholstery, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and satellite radio.

The EX-L sedan nabs the premium stereo system from the EX coupe, while the EX-L coupe gets the power driver seat. The lone option is a navigation system. It's only available on EX-L models, and it includes voice-activated controls.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Honda Accord gets a couple of minor upgrades for its range-topping EX trim levels, including rear seat ventilation ducts on sedan versions of the EX and EX-L, a trunk lid liner for all EXs and Bluetooth connectivity for EX-Ls.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Honda Accord offers three engine choices. The LX and LX-P sedans are motivated by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that generates 177 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. An upgraded 190-hp version of that 2.4-liter engine powers EX sedans and all coupes. A five-speed manual is standard with the four-cylinder engines, and a five-speed automatic is optional.

Available on the EX trim levels is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 271 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque (251 lb-ft on manual-shift V6 coupes). Sedans with the V6 can only be had with a five-speed automatic, but a six-speed manual is a no-cost option on V6 coupes. Acceleration is class-competitive with either of the four-cylinder engines, but the last V6 sedan we tested recorded a middling 7.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, well behind speedy competitors like the Mazda 6 s and Nissan Altima 3.5 SE.

In terms of fuel economy, four-cylinder Accords are about average, while V6-powered models receive slightly above-average ratings. Four-cylinder cars with automatic transmissions achieve 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined, while the manual transmission bumps those numbers up to 22/31/25. The six-cylinder returns 19 mpg city/29 mpg highway (28 in automatic coupes) and 22 mpg combined with the automatic, though the manual-shift V6 coupe drops to 17/25/20, as its version of the V6 lacks cylinder-deactivation technology. Notably, we had a hard time replicating the EPA's 29 mpg highway figure in a long-term test of a 2008 EX-L V6 sedan.

Safety

All Accords come standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Braking performance is underwhelming -- our last test of a four-cylinder Accord resulted in a longish 60-0 stopping distance of 137 feet, with excessive vibration transferred through the brake pedal. A V6-powered model was no better at 133 feet.

In government crash tests, the Accord sedan received a perfect five stars for front passenger protection in frontal and side impacts; however, it received just three stars for rear passenger side-impact protection. The Accord coupe was perfect except for its four-star side-impact protection for front passengers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Accord its top rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact crash protection.

Driving

The current Honda Accord sedan has lost some of the sporty edge once attributed to it. In particular, the body rolls too much in corners, though we admire the Accord's nicely weighted and communicative steering. Notably, the Accord coupe's handling is significantly better. Around town, the ride quality isn't as comfortable as in the Camry or even the more firmly sprung Mazda 6, but most buyers won't find it objectionable. Another concern is the greater amount of road noise than expected in this segment.

The base four-cylinder motor is unremarkable, providing leisurely and rather raucous acceleration, but the upgraded 190-hp version is more refined and offers the same fuel economy. Past Honda V6s have been something to brag about, but the 2010 Accord V6 lacks bottom-end torque and feels noticeably less swift than the V6-powered versions of many competitors.

Interior

The 2010 Honda Accord features a tightly constructed interior with generally high-quality materials, though it's no longer head and shoulders above the competition in this regard. The center stack looks sophisticated, but it's overly cluttered with identical-looking buttons, a contrast to the user-friendly layouts in past Accords. The optional navigation system boosts the button tally further, but its voice commands, high-mounted screen and multipurpose knob are at least user-friendly.

The top-of-the-line leather seats are polarizing -- some of us love their bold contours and firm support, while others have complained of numbness after long trips and overly aggressive (and nonadjustable) lumbar support. This is by far the largest Accord ever, so expect plentiful passenger room, particularly in the sedan's rear compartment. However, the 14-cubic-foot capacity of the trunk in the sedan is middling given the car's imposing overall size. The coupe's trunk offers 11.9 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Honda Accord.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buyer Beware!
tflower,04/16/2013
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I am a three time Honda buyer because of the reliability of the vehicles. This car has major issues with oil consumption due to poor engine design. At three years old and 50K the engine has to be replaced. I had the oil changed 4 weeks prior and the car started running rough and check engine light came on. There was not any oil on the dipstick! Honda knows there is a problem but has not issued any warnings or recalls. The fact that they are not forthcoming has really angered me. This is not Honda quality or reliability. Buyer beware and do your research before buying this vehicle.
Great car - avoid it anyway
welltraveled,12/03/2014
Bought this car used with 35,000 miles on it; the car burned a quart of oil in 1,000 miles consistently. Check engine light came on and the car began running rough on a long trip; stopped into a Honda dealership who told us that there was a class action lawsuit over this car, and Honda extended the warranty for this issue to 8 years / unlimited mileage. The piston rings fail and oil enters the engine. This fouls the spark plugs, and the engine fails. Remedy was to rebuild the engine with new rings, gaskets, etc. - four days worth of work. No guarantee that the issue won't recur, so I would avoid this car. This is my second Accord and third Honda / Acura. Disappointing.
Great car with minor faults
tominnh,02/27/2015
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I've owned my 2010 Accord Coupe EX-L V6 for 5 1/2 years. Outside of the rear brake issue that Honda had with this model, I have nothing but praise for this car. It's has smooth and quick acceleration. It's well put together and nothing has gone wrong mechanically. It's classified as a large car so there's plenty of room everywhere. Gas mileage is acceptable and on a 1400 mile trip I got 26.5 MPG thanks to the cylinder deactivation feature. My only real gripes are that the compass is useless. Whenever the car goes under an underpass that has electrical conduits under it, the compass goes haywire. Over the years, it seems to me that driver seats got so hard that a I had to get a cushion.
Ridiculously Dissapointing
Courtney,07/14/2015
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I am a first time Honda buyer. Purchased this vehicle with the knowledge that I commute 100 miles a day. Wanted something large enough to contain passengers comfortably and was reliable and going to give me a decent amount of years before needing to purchase a new vehicle. I have had nothing but problems from about 20k miles. It has had several "safety bulletins", basically Honda recognizes there is an issue and doesn't fix the problem until you are in the dealer complaining or broke down and have been towed in. I have broken down 7 times in the last 5 years, 4 times in the last 2 years since getting a new engine. I was breaking down on the freeway about 2x a year, everything was blamed on oil consumption after several fixes and "safety bulletin" fixes Honda agreed to replace my small block since I had purchased the extended warranty. Since receiving by new small block I have been stranded or limped my vehicle to the dealer 4x from a busy metropolitan freeway in the bay area and still received an oil consumption explanation. At one point I was told that I needed to be checking the oil in my 2 year old vehicle every time I pumped gas, umm NO I am not making a payment on a new vehicle to treat it like a 1970 Nova. Im now at 100k miles and am still breaking down. I know have unexplained engine issues that the codes will not translate. I feel like I am the one in a million people that hate Honda and have had a horrible experience. I am convinced it has to do with the fact that I got the V6 instead just the basic 4cylinder!
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
271 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Honda Accord

Used 2010 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2010 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $5,999 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 70839 and147737 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $8,150 and$10,500 with odometer readings between 78079 and130783 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Accord LX is priced between $6,431 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 61243 and133461 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Accord EX is priced between $8,495 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 60467 and146286 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Accord LX-P is priced between $4,900 and$9,894 with odometer readings between 87606 and217887 miles.

Which used 2010 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 31 used and CPO 2010 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 60467 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2010 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,395.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,320.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,385.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,348.

