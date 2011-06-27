  1. Home
2008 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient engines, ample passenger space, balanced approach to handling and ride comfort, striking coupe styling.
  • Center stack's button-riddled design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Honda Accord maintains and improves upon the aspects that have made past Accords so great. Plus, the sedan and coupe's eye-catching styling proves that reliable transportation doesn't have to be bland.

Vehicle overview

My, how the little Honda Accord has grown. He used to be this cute, compact sedan and now look at him -- a large, strapping lad that's bigger and more powerful than ever before. Mommy and Daddy Honda must be very proud. And they should be, because the 2008 Accord raises the bar in arguably the most competitive automotive segment -- midsize family sedans -- by striking a brilliant balance of performance, value and efficiency into a package that no longer blends into a crowd. The Accord has always been good and now it's even better.

Still available in sedan and coupe body styles, the all-new 2008 Honda Accord is most obviously highlighted by its slick new styling. The two-door is particularly striking, as it's mostly unchanged from the Accord concept car that debuted at the 2007 Detroit Auto Show. The sedan, meanwhile, has an eye-catching elegance that sets it apart from past Accords, which were mostly understated to the point of anonymity. Although, once the first 100,000 2008 Accords hit the streets, the sedan may start to seem pretty anonymous, too.

The biggest news lies under the hood, where Honda has devoted its considerable engine expertise to perfecting three power plants that deliver both performance and fuel efficiency. Available on EX sedans and all coupes, the midlevel inline-four-cylinder produces a best-in-class 190 horsepower -- by comparison, the 1998 all-new Accord featured an optional V6 that produced 200 hp. All that power comes at no fuel economy expense, as it matches the fuel economy estimates of the previous model's four-cylinder.

A new 3.5-liter V6 debuts as well. This engine equals the hefty horsepower and torque ratings of the Toyota Camry's V6, but falls a wee bit short of the Altima 3.5. New to this segment is Honda's cylinder-deactivation technology, which allows the engine to run on six, four or three cylinders depending on driving conditions for maximum fuel economy. The result is an improvement of 3 highway mpg over the last V6, despite 24 more horses. As a matter of fact, all 2008 Accord engines get better highway fuel economy than the 125-hp 1990 Accord and even come close to the tiny 68-hp 1977 edition. Now that's progress.

The outgoing Honda Accord managed to hold its own against the recently redesigned Altima and Camry sedans, and the all-new Accord should make Toyota and Nissan sweat even more. Although each of these three class leaders offers a slightly different take on the midsize segment, the 2008 Honda Accord is perhaps the best execution in terms of appealing both to people who prioritize comfort and those who desire a little fun in their daily driver. Plus, it's bigger, more powerful and definitely more strapping than ever.

2008 Honda Accord models

The 2008 Honda Accord is available in sedan and coupe body styles. The sedan comes in LX, LX-P, EX and EX-L trim levels, while the coupe comes in LX-S, EX and EX-L trims. The sedan's base LX comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, fold-down rear seats and a six-speaker stereo with a single CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. The sedan's LX-P adds 16-inch alloy wheels, auto up-down front windows and a power driver seat. The coupe's base LX-S trim includes the LX-P's equipment (minus the passenger-side auto-up window and power driver seat) and adds an in-dash six-CD changer.

The EX adds 17-inch wheels and a sunroof to each body style's upgraded LX trim level. The EX sedan gains the in-dash six-CD changer, while the EX coupe gets a premium stereo system with subwoofer. The EX-L trim level adds leather upholstery, auto-on headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and satellite radio. The EX-L sedan gains the premium stereo system, while the EX-L coupe gains the power driver seat.

The lone option is a navigation system available on the EX-L trim level that includes voice-activated controls and Bluetooth.

2008 Highlights

Honda Accord has been fully redesigned for 2008. It's bigger and roomier. New four- and six-cylinder engines are not only more powerful, they either match or surpass their predecessors in terms of fuel economy.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Honda Accord comes with a choice of powerful and fuel-efficient engines. The LX and LX-P sedans come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 177 hp and 161 pound-feet of torque. An upgraded version of that 2.4-liter engine that makes a class-leading 190 hp is standard on the EX sedans and all coupes. A five-speed manual is standard with the four-cylinder engines, with a five-speed automatic optional. Available on the EX trim levels is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is typically standard with this engine, though the V6 coupe is available with a six-speed manual.

The Accord's fuel economy is very impressive. Both four-cylinder engines with automatic transmissions achieve 21 mpg city and 31 mpg highway, while the six-cylinder with the automatic gets 19 mpg city and 29 mpg highway. These numbers match the current mpg champ, the Toyota Camry, and better everything else in its class. The V6 coupe with the six-speed manual gets a 17/25 mpg rating, as it lacks the V6's otherwise standard cylinder-deactivation technology.

Safety

All Accords come standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and full-length curtain airbags.

Driving

The 2008 Honda Accord maintains the car's traditional mix of both sporty handling and comfort. Handling is very good, with excellent steering that provides a tremendous combination of just-right feel and weight. While other sporty midsize sedans tend to thrive on twisty roads or city streets, the Accord does the best job of remaining consistently competent no matter the driving condition. "Well-rounded" is an adjective that applies to most Honda models and the new Accord is no different. The wonderfully smooth and powerful 3.5-liter V6 is an excellent engine, producing strong acceleration and fuel economy; however, the 190-hp four-cylinder provides more than enough motivation. The new Accord is also quieter thanks to additional sound-deadening materials and body-stiffening measures.

Read our 2008 Honda Accord Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The Honda Accord has always distinguished itself with interior quality that is a cut above the rest, and while the all-new 2008 edition hardly disappoints, the competition has largely caught up. Fit and finish remains very good. The overall design is simple, yet handsome -- even in lower trim levels. One of our few complaints with the Accord regards the center control stack, which is packed with buttons for the climate control, stereo and available navigation system. It's a setup you'll certainly get used to, but it looks cluttered.

This is the largest Accord ever made and as such, buyers can expect an ample supply of front and rear passenger room. The sedan in particular offers the most interior space available in the midsize segment (although the Altima, Camry and Sonata are awfully close). The sedan features 14 cubic feet of trunk space, which is at least a cube less than its major competitors. The coupe offers a respectable 11.9 cubes for similar two-door cars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Honda Accord.

Best car I've owned
Jason,05/12/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Well I thought I might try and inform future buyers of this car so that they can better understand what to expect from it. The only bad things about this car I can say is the exterior paint is very easily swirled and scratched and the "entertainment" of the car is very bland. It's a plain Jane car. However you very soon realize just how well built this car is and how reliable a Honda can be. I've put very little money into this car and when I do it's very cheap. I bought it with 83000 miles and we just hit 120000 and it runs as strong as a new accord. I plan to drive this car to the ground and I think it might stop running when it hits 500000 miles. Bottom line you can't go wrong with this car, everything is average or above average and certainly cost of ownership is the best in the biz.
This Car Helped Save My Life
macy1022,03/01/2013
I bought this car used with 14,000 miles on it in 04/2009. With the exception of a brake repair fairly early on I had no problems with it. The interior did feel a little cheap compared to my two previous Honda Accords (1994, 2000), but it didn't bother me too terribly. I was driving this car home when I was rear ended by a distracted driver. I was stopped in traffic, and he hit me at around 50 MPH. The force of the crash deployed the airbags and totaled out the car. It was unrecognizable. Yet despite the severity of the crash, I had few injuries thanks to this Honda and its safety features. That car saved my life, and I will forever be grateful that I was driving it that day.
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4cyl 5-speed manual
carlostnc65,08/22/2014
I bought this car two years ago used with 71,000 miles. - Avg 25 mpg good for its time and size car. - I have not warmed up to the VTEC engine, all the power up top is great for a performance car, not so great for a family car. The car has three definitive power curves, 1000-3500 rpm for tooling around, 3500-5000 rpm for brisk acceleration like a freeway on ramp, then 5000-7200 rpm for all out pull. For what it is, in that top rev range, it has great power but waiting to get there is tiresome. - The car rides great and its obvious this car is well balanced for the front driver, but get in a curve with uneven pavement and you find the damping to be too soft and the car pitch uncontrol
2008 Honda Accorda, automatic trans.
JC,06/23/2016
LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
My car is used daily. Serviced at regular intervals. I have the 2.4 litre four cylinder engine. As a realtor, most of my business is conducted within the local county I reside in. I've read many negative reviews regarding the brake wear. My rear brake pads have been replaced at 36,000 mile intervals. This may be due to the small size of the brake pad design. The front brake pads are original and now have 93,000+ miles. There are blind spots to sides, so caution entering highways and changing lanes. Small after market mirrors are avilable to help. A very reliable and economical car. As with any car, preventative maintenance is important. "Be kind to your car and your car will be kind to you". I recommend the Honda Accord. Fuel economy 22-24 mpg local/33-35 mpg hwy.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
177 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
177 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2008 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2008 Honda Accord
More About This Model

To understand where the 2008 Honda Accord coupe comes from, we find it instructive to paraphrase the seminal art-house cinema classic and consummate guy movie, When Harry Met Sally:

Harry: With what did you have this great drive?
Sally: I'm not going to tell you that.
Harry: Fine, don't tell me.
Sally: The Accord coupe.
Harry: Accord coupe? Honda Accord coupe? No, no, you did not have a great drive with a Honda Accord coupe.
Sally: I did, too.
Harry: No, you didn't. An Accord coupe can do your income taxes. If you need a root canal, Accord coupe is your car...but humpin' and pumpin' is not Accord coupe's strong suit.

We transcribe, bastardize and shorten this quote not to smack down the Accord coupe specifically. Nothing in the Accord coupe's segment has been much for humpin' and pumpin', as it were. In fact, they've all been a little staid appearing and/or driving. From the blob-tastic Toyota Solara to the Pontiac G6 coupe to the Chevrolet Monte Carlo, the Accord coupe's competition has been as stolid as a guy named Sheldon.

But a coupe version of the Nissan Altima has just arrived on the market, and suddenly humpin' and pumpin' needs to be on every coupe's standard list of equipment. Honda saw the sea change coming and has properly equipped the new Accord coupe.

There's No Business Like...
When it goes on sale on September 20, the Accord coupe will look nearly identical to the Honda Accord Coupe Concept that shocked and awed the world at this year's Detroit auto show in January.

It's a genuine attention-grabber, in a sporty kind of way — something no previous version of the Accord coupe could be accused of. (There was that version back in the '90s with the triangular taillamps, but that was more just weird than anything else.) Have a gander at a current Honda Accord sedan and tell us it doesn't say, politely, "I'm an excellent all-around vehicle with industry-leading resale value."

With its sharply rising beltline, trim canopy roof and strangely tapered schnoz with turn signals that protrude like cysts, the '08 model also qualifies as weird. But look at the profile and you notice the BMW-style Hoffmeister kink of the C-pillar, and the superfast rear glass and taut rear section that calls to mind the potent Infiniti G37 coupe. Only the large front overhang hints that this sportster is based on a front-drive family sedan that carries its engine near the tip of its nose.

My, What a Large...Everything You Have
The other thing you'll notice upon your first real-world glance of the '08 Accord coupe is that it looks really big. Part of that impression is an illusion perpetrated by the taller, longer nose of the new model. "Presence," as Honda would describe it.

But the Accord coupe is larger than the model it replaces. Its wheelbase and overall length grow by about 3 inches. It's wider by an inch and a half and taller by half an inch. Even the wheels get bigger — the standard rims for V6-powered coupes are huge-for-Honda 18-inchers. (Four-cylinder models come with 17-inch wheels.)

There's more room inside, too. The passenger cabin grows by 5 cubic feet of space, with about an inch of additional legroom for the backseat passengers. And also like virtually all new cars, the Accord coupe weighs more than the car it replaces, specifically about 250 pounds more. The only thing to get smaller is the trunk, which loses 1 cubic foot.

For comparison, the Nissan Altima coupe is nearly identical in size and weight to the previous Accord coupe. The Toyota Solara is nearly identical in size and weight to the new Accord coupe.

Like the new sedan, the coupe rides on a double-wishbone front suspension, familiar from previous Accords and a newly designed multilink rear suspension, tuned to be slightly stiffer than the sedan. In our brief drive on smooth roads around Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the coupe felt plenty compliant. But we'll reserve judgment until we get the car on roads of our choosing.

The body is well controlled, but the Accord coupe, which carries more than 60 percent of its weight over its front axle, is still not a vehicle that will urge you to push it. It's more lively than it is lusty.

For fear of being rear-ended by vacationing East Coasters, we never got a chance to bury the brake pedal, but in casual driving, the coupe's brakes drew no attention to themselves. And that's generally a good thing. The coupe's steering is like that of basically all other Hondas, alert and linear of response.

Honda Accord CL Type-S?
The 268-horsepower V6 coupe we drove came with a six-speed manual (a five-speed automatic is also available) and felt almost exactly like the discontinued Acura CL Type-S coupe. Possibly this is because the CL was an Accord-based attempt at a sport coupe with almost as much power as this new Accord and sharing a six-speed manual and clutch mechanism that feels exactly the same.

This is to say: not entirely fantastic. The small-knobbed six-speed shifter is a little notchy and the clutch take-up is abrupt, making an Accord coupe with this powertrain difficult to drive smoothly.

We have no complaints about the power, though, despite the fact that Honda is narrowly outgunned by the 270-hp Altima coupe. But this engine — a 3.5-liter in place of last year's 3.0 — is far smoother than Nissan's vaunted VQ-Series V6. The V6 in the manual-transmission Accord coupes makes do without the cylinder deactivation system of other '08 Accords and consequently gets three fewer miles per gallon on the highway.

The base engine is a 190-hp 2.4-liter inline-4. In typical Honda fashion this motor, which spins out 34 more hp than the engine it replaces, provides more than adequate refinement and power — based on our sampling of the motor in an Accord sedan.

Still an Accord
Honda says it focused on making the interior of the coupe (and the sedan) a more luxurious place than in the previous generation of the car. OK.

The truth is, the Accord feels as it always has, like a very high-quality midsize, midprice vehicle — a segment that gets larger and more luxurious with each generation. We question whether ditching the well-liked touchscreen navigation system in favor of an iDrive-like control knob is really progress. And the array of more than 30 buttons that surround the control knob is intimidating.

And the Accord has a high level of standard gear and a full complement of safety equipment. All Accord coupes get side curtain and front-side airbags, active front head restraints and electronic stability control. All but the cheapest LX-S trim line get a 270-watt stereo with an auxiliary input and speed-sensitive volume control. Coupes powered by the V6 come standard with leather seats, power sunroof and dual-zone automatic climate control system.

The '08 coupe will see a modest price increase from last year's model. A base-level LX will set you back about $22,000 and an EX-L V6 with the six-speed and navigation system will start around $30,500.

Man, You're So Competitive!
So, all right: The Accord coupe is still not the car for serious humpin' and pumpin', but it's a little closer than before. At least the coupe now makes a case for itself with sporting — even daring — styling. And it is quick. The Altima coupe we tested recently, with the V6 and CVT, ran zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. We expect the Accord V6 with the automatic will be a little off that pace considering it weighs about 300 pounds more.

But front-drive coupes aren't dedicated drag racers and a run in the mid-6s is plenty quick enough. Besides, being smooth, handsome and dependable leaves a better lasting impression than just being a quickie.

Now if we can just figure out what to do with this stupid, wagon-wheel, Roy Rogers garage-sale coffee table.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2008 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2008 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Honda Accord trim styles:

  The Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $7,597 and$12,495 with odometer readings between 85829 and229362 miles.
  The Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $5,500 and$10,985 with odometer readings between 54663 and226699 miles.
  The Used 2008 Honda Accord EX is priced between $5,900 and$8,411 with odometer readings between 109884 and156882 miles.
  The Used 2008 Honda Accord LX is priced between $5,981 and$5,987 with odometer readings between 127769 and143355 miles.

