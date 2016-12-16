I've owned this vehicle for seven months now, and so far it seems to be a good investment. Driving is easy, and acceleration is very smooth: engine RPMs barely get above 3k when accelerating from a stop light, and the car gets up to speed easily with very little struggle (compared to my previous 2013 hybrid that red lined while accelerating to 45 mph). The interior is very quiet and comfortable with good visibility. Love the Honda sensing with the camera on the passenger side - very helpful when passing vehicles on the highway or making sure you're parking close enough to the curb. I wish I had a camera on the driver's side as well! Adaptive cruise control works great - the furthest distance setting provides a very comfortable 3-second following range which is a bit far in some driving situations. The closest distance setting is also comfortable, giving about a one-second following distance. Love the lane keeping system - when off, it gives you a visual warning when you are departing your lane; when on, it helps to gently guide you to the center of your lane - the car almost drives by itself! And the lane departure is a gentle reminder - some cars I test drove nagged at you when you started to leave your lane, and the loud notification beeps were quite distracting. It has pretty good smartphone integration - if I plug my Android phone into the USB port, I can use Google navigation that's on my phone (and it automatically shows up on the console screen) - that saved me a few hundred bucks since I didn't have to buy the trim with navigation (and Google maps is generally more user-friendly than most car navigation systems). I also have access to music on my phone and Amazon music. You can also use Pandora or other streaming services or use Honda's "A-Ha" music app. I can get phone calls through the car speakers, and the system will even read texts & give me the option to provide a voice reply. Android Auto will also read my emails to me once the vehicle is parked. Overall, very good technology and integration that I've only just begun to explore. Other notes: - Fold down rear seats are only operable from the trunk, and you can't access the trunk from the back seat. This provides the opportunity to securely lock the trunk so the valet driver can't get in without the key. You can also lock out the glove compartment so you need the physical key to get in. - Rear seat room is comfortable, even for a 6'3" adult. - This trim level has two center dashboard screens - the upper screen cycles between music info, trip info, or an uploaded photo & clock. You also have the option to combine music info and trip info on the same screen. The lower touch screen displays music, cell phone, Android Auto features (e.g. navigation) & trip info (trip mph and duration, including previous trips) - seems a bit redundant though to have some of the same info displayed on both the upper and lower screens. - Below the bottom touch screen are simple, easy to operate dual-zone climate controls that keep the passenger compartment very comfortable. - Car has a number of driving modes. The transmission itself has "Drive" and "S" (which I assume means "Sport," but it's not defined in the owner's manual as such). "S" gives a little more power for faster starts, probably at the expense of fuel economy at highway speeds. "S" is also used for models with paddle shifters, for towing, for increased engine braking, or in hilly terrain. Drive, I assume, gives you the advertised 185 hp and 181 ft-lbs torque. You also have an "Econ" button: Econ mode restricts both the climate system and engine power to maximize fuel economy. The A/C doesn't blow as hard, and it takes a bit longer to cool the vehicle on warm days. I suppose you could drive in Sport mode with Econ activated, but it seems like it would be counter productive. I generally leave the car in drive with Econ mode activated, and it seems to do fine, even on the hottest summer days. I've had no problem with acceleration or speed while in Econ mode, though I've noticed that with cruise control on, the vehicle slows a bit when going up hills, and it doesn't return to the ordered speed as aggressively. I suppose if you want something a little more responsive, either don't use Econ mode, drive with the transmission in "Sport," or buy the V-6 or sport model. With about 5000 miles on the car, I'm getting about the advertised 30 combined mpg (advertised at 27/36 mpg & 30 mpg combined). Most of my driving is on the highway, and I've seem mpg up to 42 mpg. Yesterday, I turned off Econ mode and still got 36 mpg highway. Overall, a very good mid-size sedan. While it doesn't have all the luxury features that are out there, it is very well equipped, and very well made. And if buying a domestic vehicle is on your agenda, my previous Ford was built in Mexico, but this Honda was built in Ohio. I probably put more groceries on tables in America with this car purchase than with my "domestic" Ford.

