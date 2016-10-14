Used 2017 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me
- 11,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$2,493 Below Market
North Shore Honda - Glen Head / New York
Experience the Difference at North Shore Honda, exclusive home of the NSHonda MVP Program that is included with the purchase of any New or Pre-Owned car (includes fee oil changes, tire rotations and much more!) This Honda Accord Sedan is Certified Preowned! Value priced below the market average! -Oil Changed -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -Only 11,233 miles which is low for a 2017 ! This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Aux. Audio Input -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Honda Accord Sedan gets 36.0/27.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 611 Glen Cove Rd, Glen Head, NY 11545. Visit nshonda.com for pricing details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F34HA270842
Stock: 14423
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 22,196 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,900$4,320 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr LX CVT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Modern Steel Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F39HA167769
Stock: 167769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 27,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,999$3,366 Below Market
Autopia Motorcars - Union / New Jersey
We Will Be Delivering Vehicles and Our Interest Rate Has Dropped
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F30HA177090
Stock: 177090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,992 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,800$3,755 Below Market
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F30HA111493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,100$3,675 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours. Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience. Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B79HA006620
Stock: 5006620C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- certified
2017 Honda Accord EX-L16,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999$3,003 Below Market
Braman Honda of Palm Beach - Greenacres / Florida
Red Metallic 2017 Honda Accord EX-L FWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V !! 1 OWNER W/ CLEAN CARFAX !!, ** NON SMOKER **, ** BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY **, ** ALL SERVICE RECORDS **, ** BEST COLOR COMBO **.Braman Honda of Palm Beach is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2017 Honda Accord. This EX-L Accord is beautifully finished in Red Metallic and complimented by and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience, wraps you in all the right creature comforts and does so along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. Recent Arrival!The Braman Way! No Smoke and Mirrors. Just You, Your New Car, and Your Friends at Braman Honda of Palm Beach. Trust. Transparency. Transformation. It's Your time, You're in Control. The Braman way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B82HA010288
Stock: 201741A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 24,988 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,800$4,271 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr LX CVT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Lunar Silver Metallic with a Gray interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F3XHA135641
Stock: 135641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- certified
2017 Honda Accord Sport17,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,491$2,430 Below Market
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
HONDA CERTIFIED! ONLY 17,709 MILES! *ONE OWNER* CLEAN CARFAX! PRICE DROP FROM $20,999. Leather, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Sport trim. Extra Clean. CARFAX 1-Owner, Honda Certified. WAS $20,999. Leather Interior, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax!, Low Miles!!, Carfax Certifed!!, newCarTestDrive.com explains "The Accord delivers an excellent ride and nicely balanced handling. Road manners rank as stellar. Unlike some electric power steering systems, Honda's inspires confidence, offering good centering and largely linear weighting.".KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax! Low Miles! Carfax Certifed!PRICED TO MOVEReduced from $20,999.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile WarrantyHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F58HA261188
Stock: P261188
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 21,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,718$3,059 Below Market
New Century Honda - Glendale / California
This Crystal Black Pearl 2017 Honda Accord LX-S might be just the coupe for you. We've got it for $16,718. Flaunting a charming black exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! Thank you for visiting New Century Honda in Glendale! Contact Information: New Century Honda, 1235 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA, 91204, Phone: 8337072506, E-mail: nchondaleads@host.udcnet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B36HA001016
Stock: 30984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 31,355 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,500$4,597 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr Sport SE CVT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is White Orchid Pearl with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F16HA202931
Stock: 202931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 29,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,300$4,004 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr LX CVT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is White Orchid Pearl with a Ivory interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F37HA185882
Stock: 185882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 33,083 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,800$4,574 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr EX CVT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Modern Steel Metallic with a Gray interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F77HA139259
Stock: 139259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 14,713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,449$2,849 Below Market
Honda of Staten Island - Staten Island / New York
Look at this 2017 Honda Accord Sedan LX. Its Variable transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Honda Accord Sedan has the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable w/Sport Mode -inc: shift lever position indicator, Tires: P205/65R16 95H AS, Systems Monitor, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. See it for yourself at S.I.H AUTOMOTIVE PARTNERS LLC DBA HONDA OF STATEN ISLAND, 1232 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F34HA254303
Stock: HA254303
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 25,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,985$2,959 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F15HA162194
Stock: 2893A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 25,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900$2,338 Below Market
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
HONDA CERTIFIED! *ONE OWNER* CLEAN CARFAX! WAS $17,999. Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Extra Clean. Champagne Frost Pearl exterior and Ivory interior, LX trim. "The Accord delivers an excellent ride and nicely balanced handling. Road manners rank as stellar. Unlike some electric power steering systems, Honda's inspires confidence, offering good centering and largely linear weighting." -newCarTestDrive.com. Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax! Low Miles! Carfax Certifed! WAS $17,999.CARFAX 1-Owner 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile WarrantyA GREAT VALUEReduced from $17,999.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda LX with Champagne Frost Pearl exterior and Ivory interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 6400 RPM*. *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax! Low Miles! Carfax Certifed!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F38HA262291
Stock: P262291
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 14,371 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,527$1,820 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Priced Top 10 in the State and has the LOWEST MILES 14,000 miles.Extremely Low Miles !! Showroom Condition.Just serviced and just detailed . We are the number pre owned dealer in Florida .. Red 2017 Honda Accord LX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F38HA193280
Stock: MU4379P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 16,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,490
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Low Miles, Recent Arrival!, Clean Carfax, Honda CPO, Honda Certified, Bluetooth, Backup camera, Alloy wheels, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 4 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 23041 miles below market average!Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details:* Transferable Warranty* 182 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $02017 Honda Accord LXWe offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F3XHA186380
Stock: HA186380A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 35,681 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,900$4,953 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr Sport SE CVT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is White Orchid Pearl with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F11HA213397
Stock: 213397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
