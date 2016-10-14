Used 2017 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

North Shore Honda - Glen Head / New York

Experience the Difference at North Shore Honda, exclusive home of the NSHonda MVP Program that is included with the purchase of any New or Pre-Owned car (includes fee oil changes, tire rotations and much more!) This Honda Accord Sedan is Certified Preowned! Value priced below the market average! -Oil Changed -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -Only 11,233 miles which is low for a 2017 ! This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Aux. Audio Input -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Honda Accord Sedan gets 36.0/27.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 611 Glen Cove Rd, Glen Head, NY 11545. Visit nshonda.com for pricing details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCR2F34HA270842

Stock: 14423

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-03-2020