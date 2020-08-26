Used 2013 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

162,000 miles- car still rides great, fors the bulk of my daily driving. Replaced a few piwer door lock actuators & driver side sun visor, but aside fron thise just routine service, CVT & timing chain are good. I had a 4 wheel alignment done with tge 3td set of michelins at 137,000 miles and all 4 were still within spec, they did tweak it to dial them in but didnt need much. The more miles this car gets, the more valuable it becomes to me! Original review- Really loving this car! It's been worry free and totally reliable! I have done routine maintenance without major issues. Full synthetic oil change every 5,000 miles, transmission fluid change every 30,000 miles, front brake pads/brake fluid changed at 75,000, K&N permanent air filter I clean & charge as needed, , cabin filter changes as needed, new battery at about 90,000 miles, and I started running Shell V power nitro+ 93 octane at about 80,000 miles. I was skeptical about the gas upgrade until I ran a tank and saw the difference in performance, as well as improved mileage, so I'm a believer now. For the extra cost of basically a small Starbucks coffee per tank, it's worth it IMHO. I don't drink Starbucks myself, but I will treat my car to a "Starbucks"! I got 652 miles on the last tank of gas, awesome! Currently on my 2nd set of tires. First set, Michelin MXV4's lasted 54,000 miles, now running upsized Michelin Premier 225/55-17 with almost 50, 000 on them. Will probably go back to 215/55/-17 size next go around, as mileage dropped off more than expected for new tire d/t increased surface area. As other probably have noted, the infotainment system sometimes gets hung up with my iphone, dealership said Honda tried to get Apple to help but no recourse due to "proprietary information", so no update. Eh, it's not THAT bad of an issue, usually just turn off and back on again to reset it and it's fine, plus it only happens occasionally with initial sync once you start the car. Not a big deal for me. I've had a rare "false" low tire pressure alarm, but guys at Discount Tire say that's not unusual for any TPMS during times of temp swings, which is when they've happened. Both sets of tires have worn evenly, steering is true, and this with never having performed 4 wheel alignment. I'm debating on actually doing the alignment with third set of tires, if for no other reason just to fine tune and keep things from freezing up where you can't adjust if need be. I've got a major service coming up at 105,000 miles, plugs, oil/filter, coolant change. Serpentine belt fine so far so Honda Specialist shop said will monitor. Also, it's nice having a timing chain so lifetime deal there typically. Update at 150,000 miles: Car still drives beautifully and is still very comfortable & mechanically reliable, have never needed a tow. Not bad! I did have to buy a new starter at 135,000 miles, little disappointing there as I’ve typically had honda starters last over 200,000. Also, power door locks have failed & need at least driver door actuator, $250 job each door and have put it off, using the actual key to open door. Honda has had issues with power locks before so hoping for a class action lawsuit/recall like they had for the CR-V. Driver side sun visior spring broke & now falls down repeatedly, thats not cheap at near $100, been sitting on that too. Still, while cheaper than a car payment, I’m disappointed in the longevity of these things mentioned.

Read more