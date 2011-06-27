  1. Home
2002 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great build quality, spacious interior, peppy yet clean engines, comfortable seats, excellent resale value, reputation for bulletproof reliability.
  • Everybody drives one, bland personality, stiff highway ride.
List Price Estimate
$1,018 - $2,389
Used Accord for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite renewed competition this year from Toyota and Nissan, the 2002 Honda Accord is still one of the best midsize sedans sold in America.

Vehicle overview

The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Honda Accord, a vehicle that is always on the short list of the most popular cars in this country. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering notable performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, it would never break.

This sixth-generation Accord is available in coupe and sedan body styles, equipped with basic DX (sedan only), mid-grade LX or loaded EX trim. There are also two new trim levels this year: SE and Value Package (VP). The standard 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine in the DX Sedan is worth 135 horses. LX and EX models come with a VTEC (Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control) engine, in your choice of 2.3-liter four-cylinder (which generates 150 horsepower) or 3.0-liter V6 (200 horsepower) configurations.

The spunky fours can be mated to a slick-shifting manual or four-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The V6, available only with the automatic, is a model of refinement, revving smoothly and silently.

Now that we've praised the living daylights out of this car, here's some bad news: The low price of the DX is accompanied by a low level of equipment. Also, the Accord is easy to drive, but it doesn't reward the driver much for the efforts. You won't mistake this for a performance car -- look to the Nissan Altima for competent canyon-carving. The Accord is suited more to daily driving in the urban jungle, featuring decent acceleration, strong brakes and light, effortless steering.

As with the Toyota Camry (which is all-new this year, incidentally), refinement and attention to detail are the Accord's strengths. Almost all interior materials are pleasing to the eye and touch, and are assembled with great care. Body panel gap tolerances are about half what you'd find in competing American products. Storage room abounds; the Accord mimics a minivan with so many places to stash maps, drinks, change and assorted detritus. Spacious, comfortable and quiet, the Accord will tote many happy campers for miles on end as long as they don't mind the rather stiff highway ride. The seats are comfortable, both front and rear, and ergonomics are nearly flawless.

While not exactly spicy, the Honda Accord is the definitive family sedan or personal coupe. A low price, a high level of refinement, a cavernous interior and a well-deserved reputation for reliability put the Accord at the top of the heap. Even a loaded EX V6 model with leather, alloy wheels, power moonroof, automatic climate control, CD player, premium sound and steering-wheel radio controls barely surpasses the $25,000 mark. Accord remains the benchmark by which all other midsize cars are measured.

2002 Highlights

Honda has added a new trim level for 2002, the SE. The Accord SE is based on the LX four-cylinder coupe or sedan trim level with an automatic transmission. Features setting the SE apart from LX models include an upgraded audio system, a driver seat power height adjustment, interior wood grain trim, antilock brakes, remote keyless entry and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Honda Accord.

5(63%)
4(21%)
3(9%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.4
391 reviews
391 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

300k and going
James Oldeen,04/05/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
Bought it new right after high school. Dogged it, romped on it and attempted something like e-breaking. Never missed an oil change or transmission fluid drain. Timing belt/water pumps lasted me about 100k miles. Air conditioner fan motor went out @ 150k Replaced upper/lower radiator hoses with that. Transmission went out @ 189k Replaced with remanufactured for $1500 + $790 for removal/install. Rotors resurfaced @ 200k and had quite a bit more break work done with that. Starter went out @ 250k Timing belt/water pump and tune @ ~278k Oil pan gasket failed @ 280k Radiator failed @ 285k Front passanger wheel bearing @ 290k.
Good Honda!
dowpwr,04/19/2014
2002 EX V6. Put 230,000 miles on it. I bought it new. This has been a good car overall. Yes, it did have some transmission issues, but over 230k, it never let me down. The issue was between 1st and 2nd gear, but if you don't beat on it, it will last. Still original Tranny! It is noisy on the highway as well. Never had an electrical problem with the car, and it has never left me stranded. I took great care of the car, waxing it twice a year, changing fluids, etc. The paint started to fade out a bit after 10 years. Car was garage kept most of it's life. I'd buy another honda accord.
Most reliable car I have ever owned
Erik E.,12/29/2015
EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this Honda Accord 3 years ago because I was sick of fixing my daughters peace of junk Kia to the tune of over $5000.00! This car has been nothing more than amazing to say the least. By far the most reliable car I have ever owned in my life. I bought it with about 90,000 miles on it and it now has 140,000 miles and I have only done regular maintenance on it like oil changes and transmission service etc. I have wanted to purchase another car because I am a bit tired of it, but how do you get rid of a bullet proof car that starts perfectly every time and gets 26mpg city and 38mpg highway along with perfect reliability. I have read many reviews that say there are transmission problems with automatic transmissions, mine has been flawless so far. I don't know if my lack of transmission problems has to do with the fact I am a perfectionist who has all service up to date before it's needed or it may have to do with the fact my Honda is a 4cyl and there are more problems with the 6cyl engine and the automatic transmission. I have read a few articles that blame the heat of 6cyl motor affecting the transmission failure, I don't know if there is any science in that theory though. Anyhow, the car drives smooth, plenty of power, does not burn any oil nor does it leak a drop of anything, built solid, interior still looks great, everything works as it should and its very easy to drive. If there was a down side to this car it would only be the clear coat is pealing on the roof, but heck its got 140,000 miles on it and sits outside 24/7. It is a great car and that is why you still see these old cars on the road after being 14 years old.
14 year owner shooting for 250000 miles
Ronnie,03/30/2016
EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Love my car===despite transmission replacement at 83g which after some discussion cost me 1100 instead of the full quoted cost of 2200. Brake rotors are basically a routine issue due to warping. This in turn quickly causes front end issues if not addressed as soon as you notice wheels shaking when you brake over 50 mph. I still enjoy driving it after 173G miles and will likely keep it till 250g if the transmission doesn't crap out again. I feel the rotor warping issue has been handled terribly by Honda. At very least they should turn the rotors at no cost for lifetime owners!
See all 391 reviews of the 2002 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2002 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2002 Honda Accord

Used 2002 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2002 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SE 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS and Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Honda Accord EX V-6 is priced between $4,800 and$4,800 with odometer readings between 148562 and148562 miles.
  • The Used 2002 Honda Accord SE is priced between $3,980 and$3,980 with odometer readings between 150012 and150012 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2002 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,980 and mileage as low as 148562 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2002 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Related Used 2002 Honda Accord info

