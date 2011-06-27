Close

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Our 2014 Honda Accord LX Sedan shown in beautiful Basque Red Pearl II is synonymous with comfort, and performance. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces a solid and responsive 185hp on demand while paired with an innovative CVT. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan rewards you with near 36mpg on the open road and has responsive acceleration not found in other brands in its class and continues to be the gold standard in form meeting function. Angular side sculpting and a bold grille give our Accord a sporty, yet sophisticated flair. Take a look inside our LX and notice the comfortable, well-appointed interior offers ample passenger space and a multi-functional 8-inch display communicates with the car's technology to be your official command center and to provide you with a personalized driving experience at your fingertips with steering wheel-mounted controls. You'll appreciate dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, and a sound system with iPod/USB integration and Pandora functionality. Thanks to Honda and its advanced compatibility engineering body structure, numerous airbags, and responsive braking, you can have peace of mind knowing your precious cargo will be kept out of harm's way in this solid sedan. The quality engineering behind the Accord LX makes it the obvious choice.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCR2F33EA280810

Stock: A280810

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-09-2020