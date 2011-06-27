Used 2014 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$8,991Great Deal | $2,961 below market
2014 Honda Accord LX90,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gettel Hyundai Of Charlotte County - Punta Gorda / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2014 Honda Accord Sedan LX, has a great Basque Red Pearl Ii exterior, and a clean Ivory interior! -Brand New Tires -New Wiper Blades This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Aux. Audio Input -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control -Wheel Alignment Completed Save money at the pump, knowing this Honda Accord Sedan gets 36.0/27.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1950 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Pricing includes Finance and Trade Assist credits. Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership’s assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F32EA185171
Stock: Y200037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- New Listing$10,980Great Deal | $2,731 below market
2014 Honda Accord Sport69,084 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
HENDRICK CERTIFIED! Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Sport trim. Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior, Extra Clean. Edmunds.com explains "The 2014 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance.".BUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda Sport with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 189 HP at 6400 RPM*. Low Miles!EXPERTS CONCLUDE"The 2014 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance." -Edmunds.com.MORE ABOUT USPlease call 866-886-8203. Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach is a premier Honda franchised dealership of the Fort Lauderdale - Miami area." A full service, state of the art automotive facility comprised of a new car sales department, pre-owned sales department, fleet sales department, and a complete automotive sales & service facility.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F50EA297968
Stock: L92016A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $9,395Great Deal | $4,402 below market
2014 Honda Accord LX72,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Our 2014 Honda Accord LX Sedan shown in beautiful Basque Red Pearl II is synonymous with comfort, and performance. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces a solid and responsive 185hp on demand while paired with an innovative CVT. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan rewards you with near 36mpg on the open road and has responsive acceleration not found in other brands in its class and continues to be the gold standard in form meeting function. Angular side sculpting and a bold grille give our Accord a sporty, yet sophisticated flair. Take a look inside our LX and notice the comfortable, well-appointed interior offers ample passenger space and a multi-functional 8-inch display communicates with the car's technology to be your official command center and to provide you with a personalized driving experience at your fingertips with steering wheel-mounted controls. You'll appreciate dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, and a sound system with iPod/USB integration and Pandora functionality. Thanks to Honda and its advanced compatibility engineering body structure, numerous airbags, and responsive braking, you can have peace of mind knowing your precious cargo will be kept out of harm's way in this solid sedan. The quality engineering behind the Accord LX makes it the obvious choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F33EA280810
Stock: A280810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- $11,900Great Deal | $2,089 below market
2014 Honda Accord Sport79,625 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Graven Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lebanon / Missouri
At Graven Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we offer an ever expansive inventory selection of Quality Competitive Pre-Owned Vehicles to choose from, like this 2014 Honda Accord Sport Sedan. Included Equipment and Options - Light Gold Exterior, Black Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Premium Audio, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels. Powered by 2.4L I4 Engine and CVT Automatic Transmission. Please give us a call at 888-736-1432 or visit us today!
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F57EA053833
Stock: 053833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $10,895Great Deal | $2,861 below market
2014 Honda Accord EX-L102,841 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Come see this 2014 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L. Its Variable transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Honda Accord Sedan features the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable w/Sport Mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS.
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F89EA094569
Stock: 8749A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- Price Drop$12,998Great Deal | $3,510 below market
2014 Honda Accord EX40,376 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
!!! Nationwide Lifetime Warranty !!! This vehicle has a clean CARFAX report. This vehicle comes equipped with sunroof, automatic transmission, power windows, and power locks. Also comes with the Honda of Ocala Advantage: One year of free maintenance and lifetime car washes! Also backed by our 1 year CARFAX buyback guarantee! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in and the price has just been reduced!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F71EA009845
Stock: A009845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $7,624Great Deal
2014 Honda Accord LX212,640 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Bluetooth Connection Gray; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Toyota Corpus Christi has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Honda Accord Sedan. This 2014 Honda Accord Sedan comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Honda Accord Sedan LX is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2014 Honda Accord Sedan: The Honda Accord is a mid-sized car, competing against some of the best-selling vehicles in America. Prime targets for the Accord include the Camry and the Altima. The Accord is a solid value, but with a capable and sophisticated chassis that can feel quite luxurious when properly optioned. This versatility allows it to be either a spacious alternative to many economy cars or a less expensive alternative to many luxury cars. There is even a stylish coupe available with performance that matches many sports cars. Interesting features of this model are long history of reliability, Fuel efficiency, variety of configurations available, and interior space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F33EA042875
Stock: EA042875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $12,618Great Deal | $1,726 below market
2014 Honda Accord LX49,525 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! JUST 49000 MILES! Power Group! LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this fantastic Honda Accord LX sedan! With it's 2.4L 4 cylinder engine matched with an automatic CVT transmission this Honda Accord LX sedan gets an EPA estimated 36+ MPG highway! Well equipped with power windows power locks power mirrors keyless entry AM/FM/CD stereo alloy wheels Bluetooth back up camera and MORE! LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! Extended warranties available. Call us at 724-387-1512 to set up a day and time to come see this one in person. Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F3XEA307615
Stock: 110490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,350Great Deal | $1,757 below market
2014 Honda Accord EX-L90,278 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1854761 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B86EA007647
Stock: c135859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- Price Drop$12,881Great Deal | $1,707 below market
2014 Honda Accord Sport68,882 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
Thank you for your interest in one of EMG Auto Sales's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Honda Accord Sedan Sport with 68,882mi. This 2014 Honda Accord Sedan comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2014 Honda Accord Sedan: The Honda Accord is a mid-sized car, competing against some of the best-selling vehicles in America. Prime targets for the Accord include the Camry and the Altima. The Accord is a solid value, but with a capable and sophisticated chassis that can feel quite luxurious when properly optioned. This versatility allows it to be either a spacious alternative to many economy cars or a less expensive alternative to many luxury cars. There is even a stylish coupe available with performance that matches many sports cars. Strengths of this model include long history of reliability, Fuel efficiency, variety of configurations available, and interior space
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F52EA192879
Stock: 9635A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $12,000Great Deal | $2,098 below market
2014 Honda Accord Sport81,835 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Checkered Flag Volkswagen - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2014 Honda Accord Sport Clean CARFAX. 26/34 City/Highway MPG Accord Sport, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, Automatic, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Free State Inspections, Front dual zone A/C, Includes 12 Months / 12,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Local Trade, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. This vehicle offered exclusively at Checkered Flag Volkswagen Virginia Beach!! We are located at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd off of North Lynnhaven Rd.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F51EA164605
Stock: V124506A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,998Great Deal | $1,456 below market
2014 Honda Accord LX106,432 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Acura Of Wappingers Falls - Wappingers Falls / New York
7 DAY BUY BACK GUARANTEE* CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $12,395!, $800 below NADA Retail! Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Black interior, LX trim. Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda LX with Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 6400 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says "The 2014 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance.".A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $12,395. This Accord is priced $800 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $22,800*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerMORE ABOUT USWe have an excellent selection of New Acura Vehicles. Please search our New & Certified Pre-Owned Acura Inventory to find the perfect Acura for you. Our Acura Service Department is committed to providing you with Superior Customer Service, and we also have an outstanding Acura Parts Department to help you find Quality Acura Parts in the Wappingers Falls Area. Call 866.413.6841 for your No-Obligation Internet Price Quote from our Internet Department. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/All pre-owned vehicles carry a 7 Day Guarantee.* All vehicle pricing excludes: License, Title, Registration Fees, Documentation Fee, State & Local Taxes, Bank Fees and Finance Charges if applicable. All prices shown online are Internet Specials only; vehBased on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age-condition and other factors.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F3XEA273594
Stock: T8601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,022 below market
2014 Honda Accord Sport63,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE.........................2014 HONDA ACCORD SPORT SEDAN, HEMATITE GREEN WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DRIVERS POWER SEAT WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, DUAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR SPOILER, TINTED GLASS, DUAL EXHAUST, 19 INCH PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 63K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F55EA171394
Stock: MAX18803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $8,600Great Deal | $3,430 below market
2014 Honda Accord Sport133,479 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Advantage Auto Direct - Kent / Washington
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F52EA275065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,999Great Deal | $2,882 below market
2014 Honda Accord Sport93,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F5XEA033608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,950Great Deal | $1,928 below market
2014 Honda Accord Touring V-645,779 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1396093 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord Touring V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR3F91EA038219
Stock: c152231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $12,853Great Deal | $1,477 below market
2014 Honda Accord Sport75,961 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Plaza Lexus - Creve Coeur / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2014 Honda Accord CVT *Sun Roof, *Back-Up Camera, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 21893 miles below market average!At Plaza Lexus we have a huge selection of New and Pre-owned Vehicles. We carry all Makes and Models to meet every Customers needs. Please call one of our Certified Sales Professionals at 877-475-8135 to schedule a test drive. We are located just east of 270 on Olive Blvd at 777 Decker Ln, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F58EA297894
Stock: EA297894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $8,988Great Deal
2014 Honda Accord EX140,699 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2014 Honda Accord EX Modern Steel 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V CVT FWD 27/36 City/Highway MPG Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim. As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F7XEA078761
Stock: EA078761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020