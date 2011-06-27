  1. Home
1999 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good build-quality, spacious interior, peppy engine, and comfortable seats. We call it intelligent engineering.
  • Popularity. Bad guys steal them.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Honda Accord, a vehicle that is always on the short list of the most popular cars in this country. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering sprightly performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, the Accord would not break. Totally redesigned last year, the Accord is still a raging bargain.

The sixth generation Accord is available in new coupe and sedan bodies. A 3.0-liter V6 engine makes its debut in LX and EX models, marking the first six-cylinder VTEC in the Honda lineup. The standard 2.3-liter four-banger is also re-engineered, as is the chassis. And the new interior design creates more room inside than any of Accord's competitors.

However, the low price is accompanied by a low level of equipment. Fortunately what is included in the base price is good stuff. The seats are comfortable, front and rear. There is an immense amount of storage and passenger space inside the car. Ergonomics are nearly flawless.

The 200-horsepower 3.0-liter SOHC VTEC V6 is a model of refinement, revving smoothly and silently. Braking and handling are good, the transmission shifts smoothly, and the steering is light and effortless. The car is easy to drive, but doesn't reward the driver much for your efforts. Body roll is excessive and the tires fold over at the first available opportunity when running the Accord along a curvy road. The verdict? Fast, but not much fun. A Japanese Buick Regal but with a somewhat choppy highway ride.

As with the Toyota Camry, refinement and attention to detail are the Accord's strengths. Almost all interior materials are pleasing to the eye and touch, and are assembled with great care. Gap tolerances are about half what you'd find in American products. Storage room abounds; the Accord resembles a minivan with so many places to stash maps, drinks, change, and assorted detritus. Spacious, comfortable and quiet, the Accord will tote many happy campers for miles on end.

While not exactly spicy, the Honda Accord is a quality, fine-tuned car exhibiting remarkable design because it is so functional and user friendly. The bottom line is that Honda builds the ultimate midsize car. A low price, a high level of refinement, a cavernous interior, and a well-deserved reputation for reliability put the Accord at the top of the heap. Even a loaded EX model with leather, alloy wheels, power moonroof, automatic climate control, CD player, premium sound, and steering wheel radio controls stickers for less than $25,000. The Accord is the definitive family sedan or coupe, and it's the benchmark by which all other midsize cars are measured.

1999 Highlights

For the 1999 Honda Accord, coupes remain unchanged after their recent overhaul, but the sedans receive new seat fabric, and the LX and EX sedans now feature fold-away side mirrors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Honda Accord.

5(75%)
4(16%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
179 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's Alive!!!
Dave S.,12/18/2008
I bought this car new nearly ten years ago. It's my third Honda and by far the one I've owned for the longest. This car is a rock! I have over 215,000 miles on it and it still runs fantastic. The body and interior are in great shape, very solid. I'm shooting for 300k miles before I consider buying a new one.
just keeps on going flawlessly
mthurl,01/23/2011
I purchased this car new in 99, and have had very very little problems with it since. It now has 212k miles and still drives pretty close to new. I live in New England and this car has gone through some of the worst winters you could imagine...ice, snow, road salt, pot holes, sub zero temperatures. It still has the origanal engine, tranny, struts, starter, alternator, exhaust and steering components. I believe if I had lived in the south I would not of had to replace much of anything at all (rust has had me replace the brake lines and fuel tank). Aside from that, the only repairs made were; a ball joint, tie rod, evap solenoid and vtec solenoid. Not bad for 12 years and a total of $200.00
Not a Politician, But I Reached a New Accord!
Randy M,08/28/2016
LX 2dr Coupe
I took delivery of my Black Currant beauty in the Spring of 1999. It didn't take long to fall in love. The double wishbone suspension, coupled with a high-revving in-line four (which felt like it was hand-built by Swiss watchmakers), light weight and a responsive steering linkage made this car a ball to drive. The fact that it was reliable, durable, possessed an excellent degree of utility and didn't require a fortune to operate and maintain were just bonuses. Faced with its inevitable demise all these years later, it feels like losing a friend. True, the low-end torque was a bit tepid and a parasitic amp draw was never properly diagnosed, but I am distraught at having to say goodbye. Its style, the brilliantly laid-out dash and the aforementioned high-revving four and excellent suspension turned long drives into sprints. I'm 6'3" and could sit straight-up in the back seat. Such was the thoughtful engineering and design invested into this car by Honda. In its own quiet and sublime way, I feel it was one of the best cars ever built.
246,000 miles and still strong
hunter252,01/10/2010
We bought this car brand new with only 52 miles. The car has given us great service with just normal maintenance. The car is very reliable, and still drives almost 100 miles a day. The motor and transmission is still all original with no problems other than a stalling problem it just started having which looks to be just a cleaning of the throttle body,and idle control valve issue. I would recommend one of these cars to anybody, and plan to buy another one when this finally gives up. I think the odometer speaks for itself.
See all 179 reviews of the 1999 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1999 Honda Accord
More About This Model

After a recent discussion among Edmund's editors about the merits of two-door coupes versus four-door sedans, it was decided that a coupe's only real purpose is to make a statement about the vehicle's driver. A two-door car says, "Hey, look at me. I've yet to be burdened with baby seats, visiting in-laws or carpools." This, of course, assumes that the driver in question has no spouse, children or neighborhood co-workers. If he does, than a coupe says, "Hey, look at me. I'm a selfish bastard who refuses to grow up and accept my fate."

Whether you fall into category one or two, the important point to remember is that nobody needs a coupe. A four-door sedan will always offer more practicality and functionality than its two-door equivalent, which is probably what leads the majority of coupe buyers away from sedans. These people want to make it clear that the last thing on their minds is utility. At the same time, however, not even coupe buyers want a cramped interior with inefficient ergonomics and a lack of storage space. Remember the important point here is to appear carefree and impractical while still having a convenient place to store your appointment book and morning coffee on your way to work.

Honda's Accord coupe (completely redesigned in '98 and left unchanged for '99) answers the coupe-buyer's call with a healthy mix of pragmatic ergonomics and solid performance wrapped in a stylish shell. Sharing only its headlights, door handles and gauge cluster with the stodgy and unromantic Accord sedan, the coupe projects a crisp and purposeful image while retaining its familial heritage. The EX V6 model comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, leather interior with wood trim, and a four-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the Toyota Camry Solara, there is no manual transmission available with the 3.0-liter V6 engine. Within an hour of picking up our bright red coupe, we saw another, almost identical bright red EX V6 model with the dealer-installed rear spoiler, lower body kit and exhaust system. It surprised us that only a few modifications could so drastically improve a car's appearance. If you are already popping for the EX V6 model, and want to maximize your coupe's image, you should consider these Honda-certified add-ons.

As mentioned earlier, even a coupe has to offer more than just unencumbered looks. Honda applied its philosophy of functionality when designing the Accord's interior and came up with a roomy, comfortable and ergonomically correct passenger compartment. Highlighting the coupe's practical side are numerous storage compartments scattered throughout the interior. These include a large glove compartment, spacious center console, convenient dash bin, innovative sunglasses' holder and usable door pockets. With this level of interior storage, you could almost describe the Accord coupe as a two-door minivan (but remember, as a coupe buyer, you'd never want to admit to this). Complementing the coupe's interior storage is a trunk that can swallow 14.1 cubic feet of athletic gear, audio equipment, or baby clothes and diapers (Not that you, as a footloose individual, ever transport baby paraphernalia, right?).

From the driver's seat the Accord offers an excellent view of the road with its wide, sloped windshield and thin A-pillars. The rear view is equally expansive since the coupe's B- and C-pillars are relatively small and the rear window relatively large. The effective (and body-colored) side mirrors further add to visibility, making blind spots almost nonexistent.

Interior controls are thoughtfully laid out with only a few exceptions. For instance, we love the large dials on the radio and climate controls, but wish the temperature and fan-speed dials were more clearly labeled. The steering wheel-mounted radio and cruise-control buttons offer much-appreciated convenience, but the sunroof button is located in the last place you'd look (lower dash, left of steering-wheel column). The cupholder door, which is located in the center console and opens toward the passenger instead of the driver, also had us perplexed. Perhaps it's a leftover cue from the right-hand-drive Accords of Japan? Maybe, but since this Accord coupe is assembled in America, that seems like a stretch.

Overall, however, we have to commend Honda on putting together a simple and straightforward interior that leaves little room for confusion or consternation. The gauges are large and easy to read, the power window, seat and mirror switches have a solid feel, and the automatic shift lever provides a pleasing "snick-snick" when moved between gears. For those automakers who have grown tired of hearing Edmunds lambaste your interior design, please stop by your nearest Honda dealer and take note.

One area where we don't recommend copying Honda is on its choice of leather suppliers. Driving this Accord coupe provided our second opportunity in less than a week to experience Honda's version of cowhide. In both cases the material failed our "pleasing to the touch" test; feeling more like glorified vinyl than true leather. This is particularly surprising since our recently acquired 328i long-term car's interior, which is equipped with BMW's "leatherette" vinyl, feels much softer than this coupe's true leather material. If Honda is trying to control costs, maybe they should follow BMW's lead. We'll take less-expensive and "softer-than-expected" vinyl over "plasticky" leather any day.

Chances are you're probably not buying an Accord coupe just to rub the leather or fiddle with the strangely located sunroof switch. If driving is your primary concern (after appearing young and carefree, of course) than the two-door version of Honda's best-selling car has plenty to offer. The 3.0-liter V6 is probably one of the sweetest powerplants currently available. Honda has managed to provide both low-end torque and the requisite high-end, VTEC rush in one engine. With 200 horsepower and 195 foot-pounds of torque on tap, the V6-equipped coupe gets to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds. What that number doesn't convey is the seamless and refined behavior of this engine that can be appreciated only from behind the steering wheel.

The coupe's suspension and brakes are equally refined, showing adequate dampening and braking abilities in all but the most extreme cases. As a "sporty coupe" we'd like to see a bit less suspension movement when assaulting canyon roads. Also, the brakes displayed a less-appealing Honda-like characteristic when pushed into maximum stopping duty. Specifically, they chatter audibly while producing an excessive amount of ABS brake-pedal pulse. We've seen this same behavior in recent tests of the Acura TL, Honda Odyssey and CR-V, as well. Stopping distances appear unaffected with the car needing a tidy 135 feet to halt from 60 mph. Toyota's Solara coupe posts similar stopping numbers, but with far less drama. Perhaps, as with the leather issue, Honda might want to address this trait at some point.

A few traits we don't normally associate with Hondas made an unwelcome appearance on our test car. The most annoying was the coupe's factory tires that nearly neutralized its cornering ability. We're used to standard equipment tires that are somewhat noisy and squishy, but the MXV4 Michelins wrapped around this coupe's 16-inch alloy wheels were just plain useless in terms of adhesion. Driving with any amount of enthusiasm through tight corners resulted in exorbitant front-end plow as the tires gave up with little warning. The tire problem compounded yet another virtue we don't normally associate with Hondas: slow steering and inadequate power assist. When negotiating quick left-right transitions, it was possible to "over run" the power steering, creating a momentary spike in steering-wheel resistance that required a healthy increase in effort to overcome. This was an uncommon occurrence, but it happened more than once and, when combined with the slow steering ratio and slippery tires, greatly reduced the car's driving pleasure. Since we experienced no tire or steering problems when testing Acura's version of the Accord coupe (a '98 3.0CL) last August, we're not sure if the culprit is brand, model, model-year, or test-vehicle specific.

After one week and several hundred miles with Honda's Accord coupe, it's clear that the company has succeeded in creating something more than a two-door sedan. From a styling, comfort and interior design perspective, the coupe focuses on the driver first, leaving any passengers to fend for themselves and requiring the inevitable "SHOTGUN!" call if there's more than one. At the same time, it offers sufficient roominess and convenience to those coupe buyers who should probably be sedan buyers but refuse to go quietly into that night. Two full-sized adults and a child safety seat will fit in the back, adequately if not completely comfortably. And the trunk can hold plenty of groceries as well as the occasional diaper genie. For the individual needing more room and less performance than his sports car supplies, but who also dreads the thought of owning a sedan, the Accord coupe makes an ideal compromise.

Used 1999 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 1999 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, EX 2dr Coupe, LX 2dr Coupe, EX V6 4dr Sedan, EX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, EX V6 2dr Coupe, LX V6 4dr Sedan, and LX V6 2dr Coupe.

