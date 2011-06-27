  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(88)
2012 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ample passenger space
  • excellent visibility
  • good fuel economy in four-cylinder model
  • available coupe body style
  • high resale value.
  • Intrusive road noise
  • disappointing interior quality
  • so-so braking distances
  • V6 lacks the get-up of rivals.
Honda Accord for Sale
List Price Range
$7,688 - $17,590
Used Accord for Sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Honda Accord still has a lot going for it, but we think astute shoppers will find that several of its competitors are now more compelling.

Vehicle overview

If you want to make a successful product, you have to know your audience. It's a maxim that Honda takes to heart. In many ways, the 2012 Honda Accord illustrates what a keen understanding the manufacturer has of shoppers in the family-sedan segment.

True to form, the Accord certainly delivers in the qualities that matter most in this segment. Its king-sized cabin dimensions mean that there's plenty of room, and indeed the Accord has one of the roomiest rear seats in the family sedan segment. If fuel economy is your thing, the Accord has got you covered with a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine that delivers 34 mpg on the highway. Then there's reliability and resale, and these are areas in which Honda enjoys an excellent reputation.

At the same time, however, the Accord has some drawbacks that keep it from being the no-brainer choice it used to be. For one, the Accord no longer feels like the "right-size" choice in the family sedan class. While its steering remains responsive and tactile, the Accord has a tendency to feel super-sized when driven around corners or on tighter roads. Its acceleration is also a bit underwhelming, with a five-speed automatic transmission doing duty here when most competing models now offer snappier six-speeds. Overall interior quality also disappoints, as does the intrusive amount of road noise coming into the cabin at highway speeds.

The fact that the Accord is no longer the hands-down class leader it once was is testimony to how far family sedans have come in recent years. Choices like the Hyundai Sonata (and related Kia Optima) and Volkswagen Passat offer stylish, upscale cabins that make the Accord's look drab and low-rent in comparison. In terms of driving dynamics, the Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima are more engaging to drive, while still providing plenty of practicality. Then there's the Accord's nemesis, the Toyota Camry, which is fully redesigned this year with a better interior and improved fuel economy.

Overall, we still think the 2012 Honda Accord is a good pick for a family sedan. But we certainly suggest shopping the competition before settling for this Honda icon.

2012 Honda Accord models

The 2012 Honda Accord is available as a midsize sedan and coupe. The sedan comes in LX, LX-P, SE, EX and EX-L trim levels, while the coupe comes in LX-S, EX and EX-L trims.

The base LX trim comes equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable manual driver seat and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The LX-P trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat. For the Accord SE, Honda adds leather upholstery, power-adjustable driver lumbar support and heated front seats. The EX adds to or supplants LX-P equipment with 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, a more powerful four-cylinder engine, a sunroof, heated mirrors, upgraded interior trim and a six-CD changer.

The EX-L adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a front passenger seat with four-way power adjustment, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, a seven-speaker upgraded sound system, satellite radio and the option of a navigation system with voice control and a rearview camera. A V6-equipped EX-L also gains driver seat memory settings.

The coupe's LX-S trim is equipped similarly to the LX sedan, but gets 17-inch wheels and a six-CD changer. The EX coupe adds the EX-L sedan's upgraded sound system without satellite radio. Both lumbar and satellite radio are added to the EX-L. Opting for the EX-L with a V6 also adds 18-inch wheels.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, a USB audio interface becomes standard on every Honda Accord.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Honda Accord LX, LX-P and SE sedan trims are powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine that produces 177 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. The LX-S coupe and all EX models have a modified version of this engine that produces 190 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. Both versions come standard with a five-speed manual transmission, while a five-speed automatic is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped LX-P sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds, which is on the slow side for this class. The EX version is a little quicker. With an automatic transmission, EPA-estimated fuel economy for four-cylinder sedans regardless of trim level is 23 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined. The LX and EX coupes get 23/32/26. Getting the manual brings the highway number to 33 mpg regardless of body style.

The Accord EX and EX-L can be equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 good for 271 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque (251 with the manual-equipped coupe). A five-speed automatic is standard on both body styles, with the coupe getting shift paddles; the coupe can also be equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. In Edmunds performance testing, a V6 sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds, whereas a manual-equipped coupe did it in 6.3. The V6 sedan achieves an EPA-estimated 20/30/24, while the V6 coupe gets 19/29/23 with the automatic and 17/26/21 with the manual.

Safety

Every 2012 Honda Accord comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the various Accords we've tested over the years have stopped from 60 mph in about 130 feet -- on the long side for this class of car.

In government crash testing, the Accord earned a top overall rating of five stars, with five stars being awarded for both front-impact and side-impact protection as well. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Accord a top score of "Good" for the car's performance in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions and a second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the roof-strength test.

Driving

The 2012 Honda Accord's nicely weighted and communicative steering is one of its strong points. In other areas, though, driving dynamics are a bit disappointing. The sedan's large dimensions cause body roll in corners (the coupe fares a bit better), and the ride quality isn't as comfortable as what you'll get from other top sedans. The Accord's cabin also lets in a relatively ample amount of road noise. Other picks in this segment are quieter.

The base four-cylinder engine is unremarkable, providing leisurely and rather raucous acceleration, but the upgraded 190-hp version is more refined and offers the same fuel economy. In the past, Accords have featured V6s worth bragging about, but the one seen in this model lacks bottom-end torque and feels noticeably less powerful than comparable V6s offered by the competition.

Interior

In years gone by, the Honda Accord's cabin set the standard for materials quality as well as fit and finish. This is no longer the case. These days, the car's interior features more hard plastics than you'll find in certain rivals, with construction quality that is a step down from the high bar set in previous generations. Design is also lacking; the cabin is rather plain, with an overabundance of buttons. The optional navigation system boosts the button tally further, but its voice commands, high-mounted screen and multipurpose knob are at least user-friendly.

The top-of-the-line leather seats generate responses on both ends of the spectrum. Some editors love their bold contours and firm support, while others complain of numbness after long trips and overly aggressive lumbar support. However, the backseat is universally praised. We've found it to be among the largest in the midsize class, with abundant leg- and headroom even for those taller than 6 feet. The 14-cubic-foot trunk is numerically on the small side, but it has a large opening and is thoughtfully shaped, making it seem usefully larger than it actually is. The coupe's backseat and trunk are obviously much smaller, but among coupes, the Accord is actually one of the most accommodating.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Honda Accord.

5(46%)
4(24%)
3(19%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.0
88 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent car!
cruncherblock,11/11/2011
Honda has become what Volvo used to be. A solid dependable, long lasting car. The Edmunds review is totally off base when it says that the Altima is more fun to drive. I had a 2008 prior to this and it handled awefully. The dash board looked like a used tire, and it felt like you were sitting in the bottom of an aluminum boat. There was nothing sporty about the way the car performed other than acceleration (just don't try to drive it in the rain, no traction due to the CVT transaxle) This car might not be stocked with options like the Hyundai's and Kia's, but what it lacks in options, it makes up in a ride and driving experience that the knock-off Kia and Hyundai cars will never know.
2012 Honda Accord SE 4 Dr
palmblue,04/09/2014
I love this car and have had it more than a year. I see other complaint like the seats but you can push the button for the lumbar to go all the way back so you dont feel and it is fine. I have driven for 5 hour trips and I am fine in this car and comfortable more than other cars I have driven and same with my wife. I also like the road feel of the car so it truly is a drivers car with great handling and responsiveness. The car is a sleeper and the vtech ready to unleash its inner beast anytime you have need for the extra punch and nice exhaust sounds. Honda's are just all around great cars and no issues and I drive rough and still cant break it.
Nice car ...
mikes2012honda,11/25/2012
...plagued with a high-speed front end shimmy. Our 2012 SE automatic runs and drives great at any speed except between 60-70mph (and above) ...the interstate cruising range. At 3500 miles our car went to the dealer to remedy a healthy 65mph shimmy but to no avail; it's going back again. Before you buy this car, check out the large number of '11 and '12 model year owners who are battling with Honda trying to get their cars to quit shimmying at freeway speeds. Check here on Edmunds ...there's a bunch ...and do an online search. I am hoping our car can be fixed. With the shimmy, the "fun to drive" quotient takes a big hit.
Five Month Update
zville46077,02/23/2012
Still running great. No problems. Have 5k miles now. Glad we bought it. Still only 25 mpg though - kind of dissapointed with gas mileage. Have gotten use to firm seats. Haven't had it on a long road trip yet.
See all 88 reviews of the 2012 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
177 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
177 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
177 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Honda Accord

Used 2012 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2012 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Honda Accord LX is priced between $8,000 and$14,497 with odometer readings between 19170 and118793 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $8,990 and$12,898 with odometer readings between 52770 and149754 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda Accord SE is priced between $9,995 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 52141 and124494 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $10,247 and$17,590 with odometer readings between 31666 and123113 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda Accord EX is priced between $10,270 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 68828 and102446 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda Accord LX-P is priced between $7,688 and$13,590 with odometer readings between 61119 and146189 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda Accord LX-S is priced between $10,997 and$10,997 with odometer readings between 61463 and61463 miles.

Which used 2012 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2012 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,622.

Find a used Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,854.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,388.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,755.

