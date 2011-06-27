Vehicle overview

If you want to make a successful product, you have to know your audience. It's a maxim that Honda takes to heart. In many ways, the 2012 Honda Accord illustrates what a keen understanding the manufacturer has of shoppers in the family-sedan segment.

True to form, the Accord certainly delivers in the qualities that matter most in this segment. Its king-sized cabin dimensions mean that there's plenty of room, and indeed the Accord has one of the roomiest rear seats in the family sedan segment. If fuel economy is your thing, the Accord has got you covered with a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine that delivers 34 mpg on the highway. Then there's reliability and resale, and these are areas in which Honda enjoys an excellent reputation.

At the same time, however, the Accord has some drawbacks that keep it from being the no-brainer choice it used to be. For one, the Accord no longer feels like the "right-size" choice in the family sedan class. While its steering remains responsive and tactile, the Accord has a tendency to feel super-sized when driven around corners or on tighter roads. Its acceleration is also a bit underwhelming, with a five-speed automatic transmission doing duty here when most competing models now offer snappier six-speeds. Overall interior quality also disappoints, as does the intrusive amount of road noise coming into the cabin at highway speeds.

The fact that the Accord is no longer the hands-down class leader it once was is testimony to how far family sedans have come in recent years. Choices like the Hyundai Sonata (and related Kia Optima) and Volkswagen Passat offer stylish, upscale cabins that make the Accord's look drab and low-rent in comparison. In terms of driving dynamics, the Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima are more engaging to drive, while still providing plenty of practicality. Then there's the Accord's nemesis, the Toyota Camry, which is fully redesigned this year with a better interior and improved fuel economy.

Overall, we still think the 2012 Honda Accord is a good pick for a family sedan. But we certainly suggest shopping the competition before settling for this Honda icon.