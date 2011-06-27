UPDATE (JAN 2017) - My car has 215K miles now and still running great! I recently bought a 2015 Mustang GT, but my Accord continues to be my daily driver. I've replaced the water pump/timing belt since my last review. Replaced the hood struts. The headliner is starting to sag but I fixed it using glue. That's the update. I'm still in love with this car even though my Mustang 5.0 is a beast! Thankful I now own 2 great coupes! I bought my car new in Nov 2003. The car is approaching 190K miles (Jan2014). I modified my car a few months after purchasing. Basic mods to include cold air intake and catback exhaust, lowering springs, larger rear sway bar, 18" wheels/tires, speakers/sub. The car has been an absolute joy to drive and fun to own! The V6 is fantastic! Mated to a slick shifting 6-speed manual, it performs fairly well on the streets! The leather seats are still in great shape. Overall, I'm proud to say that I've taken great care of my car. I had a 1997 Prelude before trading it in for my 2004. I feel fortunate to have owned 2 of the best cars Honda ever produced! :)

