2004 Honda Accord Review
Pros & Cons
- Tight build quality, quiet cabin, refined and powerful engines, reputation for quality and durability, high crash test scores.
- Tepid handling doesn't match up to the 240-hp V6's promise of driving excitement.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A perennial "most researched" on Edmunds.com, the 2004 Honda Accord's combination of refinement, interior space and features make it an excellent choice when shopping for a midsize family sedan or coupe.
2004 Highlights
As the model was fully redesigned for the 2003 model year, there are only a few changes on the 2004 Honda Accord. Availability of side curtain airbags has been expanded this year to four-cylinder EX models -- standard on those with leather, optional on cars with a cloth interior. All four- and six-cylinder EX models equipped with a leather interior now have XM Satellite Radio with three months of free service as standard equipment. And as with all Honda cars this year, a new seatbelt reminder system is standard. Accord models meeting California's stringent Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (PZEV) standards -- all four-cylinder sedans equipped with automatic transmission -- will also be sold in the states of New York, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda Accord.
Most helpful consumer reviews
flyvtec2004,01/31/2014
EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
UPDATE (JAN 2017) - My car has 215K miles now and still running great! I recently bought a 2015 Mustang GT, but my Accord continues to be my daily driver. I've replaced the water pump/timing belt since my last review. Replaced the hood struts. The headliner is starting to sag but I fixed it using glue. That's the update. I'm still in love with this car even though my Mustang 5.0 is a beast! Thankful I now own 2 great coupes! I bought my car new in Nov 2003. The car is approaching 190K miles (Jan2014). I modified my car a few months after purchasing. Basic mods to include cold air intake and catback exhaust, lowering springs, larger rear sway bar, 18" wheels/tires, speakers/sub. The car has been an absolute joy to drive and fun to own! The V6 is fantastic! Mated to a slick shifting 6-speed manual, it performs fairly well on the streets! The leather seats are still in great shape. Overall, I'm proud to say that I've taken great care of my car. I had a 1997 Prelude before trading it in for my 2004. I feel fortunate to have owned 2 of the best cars Honda ever produced! :)
Chris K,07/15/2015
EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
My first car was a 1981 Accord coupe. Later a Civic, then a Prelude, Another Accord Coupe (all were manual transmissions). This EX is an automatic. Luxurious, comfortable, fast with the V-6, and has only required normal maintenance aside from a power steering pump/hose (recall), starter, a couple of belts and tires. At 11-yrs-old and 96000 miles, it is still our chosen "road trip" car, although our other car is newer. Huge trunk, back seats that fold down, you can't beat it. I bought it at 3-yrs old from a friend and still just love driving it. Close to needing the brake pads and timing belt replaced, but so what! Drove a Saab for 3 years in the middle, and after all the breakdowns, sold it and went back to Honda.
jeffsmith888,04/25/2013
I have never been in a car that was so extraordinarily good at everything, and with an affordable price. I can not use words in my vocabulary to accurately describe how awesome this car is. These cars are very hard to find with manual transmissions. Keep on looking, and when you find one, DO NOT HESITATE! and buy it. SOMEONE ELSE WILL FIND IT FIRST AND BUY IT BEFORE YOU!. I can guarantee you will not be dissapointed. AT ALL... (I bought this car for $7200 from a dealer. my dad thought i was a [non-permissible content removed] for spending this much on my first car.. until he got a chance to drive it. He offered to trade me his 2006 accord v6 4 door because he loved the 6 speed manual that much.
Konstantin,12/11/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Car has 310,000 miles on it and running strong. I am the only owner. Changed starter only. I like the car. Do not want to sell it.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
