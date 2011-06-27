  1. Home
2004 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Tight build quality, quiet cabin, refined and powerful engines, reputation for quality and durability, high crash test scores.
  • Tepid handling doesn't match up to the 240-hp V6's promise of driving excitement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A perennial "most researched" on Edmunds.com, the 2004 Honda Accord's combination of refinement, interior space and features make it an excellent choice when shopping for a midsize family sedan or coupe.

2004 Highlights

As the model was fully redesigned for the 2003 model year, there are only a few changes on the 2004 Honda Accord. Availability of side curtain airbags has been expanded this year to four-cylinder EX models -- standard on those with leather, optional on cars with a cloth interior. All four- and six-cylinder EX models equipped with a leather interior now have XM Satellite Radio with three months of free service as standard equipment. And as with all Honda cars this year, a new seatbelt reminder system is standard. Accord models meeting California's stringent Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (PZEV) standards -- all four-cylinder sedans equipped with automatic transmission -- will also be sold in the states of New York, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda Accord.

5(83%)
4(12%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
954 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 954 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 Accord Coupe V6 6-Speed Nighthawk Black Pearl
flyvtec2004,01/31/2014
EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
UPDATE (JAN 2017) - My car has 215K miles now and still running great! I recently bought a 2015 Mustang GT, but my Accord continues to be my daily driver. I've replaced the water pump/timing belt since my last review. Replaced the hood struts. The headliner is starting to sag but I fixed it using glue. That's the update. I'm still in love with this car even though my Mustang 5.0 is a beast! Thankful I now own 2 great coupes! I bought my car new in Nov 2003. The car is approaching 190K miles (Jan2014). I modified my car a few months after purchasing. Basic mods to include cold air intake and catback exhaust, lowering springs, larger rear sway bar, 18" wheels/tires, speakers/sub. The car has been an absolute joy to drive and fun to own! The V6 is fantastic! Mated to a slick shifting 6-speed manual, it performs fairly well on the streets! The leather seats are still in great shape. Overall, I'm proud to say that I've taken great care of my car. I had a 1997 Prelude before trading it in for my 2004. I feel fortunate to have owned 2 of the best cars Honda ever produced! :)
My favorite car EVER, and I've had quite a few
Chris K,07/15/2015
EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
My first car was a 1981 Accord coupe. Later a Civic, then a Prelude, Another Accord Coupe (all were manual transmissions). This EX is an automatic. Luxurious, comfortable, fast with the V-6, and has only required normal maintenance aside from a power steering pump/hose (recall), starter, a couple of belts and tires. At 11-yrs-old and 96000 miles, it is still our chosen "road trip" car, although our other car is newer. Huge trunk, back seats that fold down, you can't beat it. I bought it at 3-yrs old from a friend and still just love driving it. Close to needing the brake pads and timing belt replaced, but so what! Drove a Saab for 3 years in the middle, and after all the breakdowns, sold it and went back to Honda.
THIS THING IS AWESOME THERE ARE NO BETTER CARS FOR THE MONEY! PERIOD!
jeffsmith888,04/25/2013
I have never been in a car that was so extraordinarily good at everything, and with an affordable price. I can not use words in my vocabulary to accurately describe how awesome this car is. These cars are very hard to find with manual transmissions. Keep on looking, and when you find one, DO NOT HESITATE! and buy it. SOMEONE ELSE WILL FIND IT FIRST AND BUY IT BEFORE YOU!. I can guarantee you will not be dissapointed. AT ALL... (I bought this car for $7200 from a dealer. my dad thought i was a [non-permissible content removed] for spending this much on my first car.. until he got a chance to drive it. He offered to trade me his 2006 accord v6 4 door because he loved the 6 speed manual that much.
310,000 miles running strong
Konstantin,12/11/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Car has 310,000 miles on it and running strong. I am the only owner. Changed starter only. I like the car. Do not want to sell it.
See all 954 reviews of the 2004 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2004 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Honda Accord

Used 2004 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2004 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and EX 2dr Coupe w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Honda Accord EX is priced between $3,900 and$6,500 with odometer readings between 105844 and236751 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Honda Accord LX is priced between $5,494 and$5,997 with odometer readings between 90618 and113940 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2004 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 90618 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2004 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,791.

Find a used Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,507.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,627.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,341.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Accord lease specials

