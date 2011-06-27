I was going to buy the Accord coupe but the Sport was so much more car for the price. If Honda offered the Sport in the coupe I would have purchased it instead. The 2.4 engine is one of the best 4 cylinder engine made. Don't think it is too small and under power, it's not. I bought this new from a high volume dealer that had the best pricing in the state. For the price nothing comes close. After driving it for 6000 miles I like it more every time I drive it. I picked the CVT over the manual, both have their advantages but I didn't want to shift for the next ten years. The performance reviews for this class, Honda comes out on top. Many reviewer's pick the $6000 more Mazda 6 over the Honda. Update: 27000 miles later and I have no regrets. Got as high of 39 mpg and is rare to get below 30 mpg. This amazes me for how large the car is. Still fun to drive and when put on cruise control down the freeway it is so smooth and refine. This is not a track car but drives sporty in a nice way. The CVT transmission has operated flawlessly and I use the paddle snifters to quickly down shift, it amazes me that it's an economical 4 cylinder engine for the power it makes. I still admire how the car looks and how roomy it is. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles on it but has what most people would need and want. No rattles or weird noises and still drives like the first day but without the new car smell. This is a nice car and I look forward driving it for many more years. I change the oil earlier than what the indicator says, about every 5000 miles even though the indicator says I could go for 8000 - 9000 miles. This is a very good car. Update: 35,000 miles. I'm not sure but I think at times the car is getting faster. I still love this car and think that the value is excellent. The new Sports are even better but is basically the same car. UPDATE: 42,000 miles. No problems at all with the car. Drives like new. Still feel the same way about everything I said previously. Got caught in a 1 foot snow dump. The car got me home, 30 miles of the worst conditions with the original tires. Knowing how to drive in snow helped but the car did it's job, I was amazed. I would buy again without a second thought. The gas mileage is great and I didn't have to sacrifice a thing to get such great economy. I had great experience at multiple Honda dealerships also. Update: 50,000 miles. Not one problem with the car and I still love it. Drives like new. I had all the fluids flushed even though my Honda dealership said it wasn't needed. I'm having new tires installed next week. I'm amazed at the fuel economy and the great handling of this car and have no regrets at all. My next car will be a CR-V in about 4 years from now. UPDATE: 63,000 miles. I had a rear oxygen go out. It ran fine and I couldn't tell other than the check engine light came on. It was a $400.00 fix. Other than that nothing else has gone wrong with this car. It drives like new and performance great with fantastic gas mileage. The paint chips fairly easily on the front hood area. I really like the car and think it is worth every penny I paid for it. Update: 68,000 miles. The car runs great and I'm still amazed at the fuel mileage and the engine performance for a 4 cylinder. The car feels safe and handles well. I make sure I'm up on all the fluid changes. I plan on keeping this car for many more years and hopefully can get over 250.000 miles without any major issues. I am very pleased buying this car new and still have no regrets. The Honda dealerships that I have taken this car to for service have been a very good experience. I sure like the new 2L turbo but trading in a perfectly good car that I like would not be a smart buy at this time. The more I drive this car the cheaper it costs to own. UPDATE: At 74,000 miles I still think this car is car is great. Fuel consumption ranges from 30- 38 MPG. Runs flawlessly, still handles very competently and stops better than one would expect. These are the things I have spent while owning this car new: new tires at 50,000 miles, oxygen sensor at 60,000, new battery at 55.000. That's it besides normal service. I still enjoy driving this car as a daily driver and have no regrets buying this car new. I do change the oil at no less than 30%. The paint on the hood has some road chips on it but you can only see it if you are looking closely at it. The car still looks very nice and upscale. I was using the paddle shifters the other day at a couple of stop lights, having fun with the v-tech engine. I'm still very happy with the car.

Read more