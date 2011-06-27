  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2014 Honda Accord
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(163)
Appraise this car

2014 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and high-quality interior
  • refined and efficient powertrains
  • quick acceleration
  • responsive handling
  • available coupe body style.
  • CVT's characteristics won't suit everybody
  • firm ride quality
  • rear folding seat doesn't have split feature.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Accord for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$8,995 - $19,990
Used Accord for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance.

Vehicle overview

After last year's complete redesign, which resulted in a slimmer, more fuel-efficient Honda Accord with a higher-end cabin ambience, you'd think the car line that sells about 1,000 units a day would stand pat. But there was still something missing from the lineup: a hybrid Accord. So the 2014 Honda Accord family grows even stronger with the addition of not one but two hybrids. One is of the plug-in variety (covered in a separate review) while the other is a standard hybrid, which will earn a 47 mpg combined EPA rating when it debuts later in the 2014 model year.

Accords have always been well-rounded vehicles, a trait that, along with their strong reputation for trouble-free ownership, has contributed greatly to this Honda's massive popularity. The latest Honda Accord continues that tradition. Even the volume-selling models with a four-cylinder engine and automatic transmission (technically, a continuously variable transmission, or CVT) provide a virtually unbeatable combination of performance and fuel efficiency. For proof, look at its swift 7.8-second 0-60-mph time along with an EPA combined fuel economy estimate of 30 mpg. Those would be impressive stats for a compact car, let alone a roomy, comfortable midsize sedan.

Comfort and value play into the Accord success story, too. Honda's midsize car has a roomy cabin with comfortable seating (its backseat is particularly impressive) and a quiet ride. And even the base LX trim level comes standard with plenty of features, including dual-zone automatic climate control, iPod/USB integration and a rearview camera -- amenities that are often optional even on pricier cars.

With its strong performance, outstanding fuel economy, precise handling, accommodating cabin and good overall reputation, the 2014 Honda Accord is one of our top picks in the hugely competitive midsize sedan segment. Yet, it's not the only excellent choice. The 2014 Nissan Altima is another of our favorites in this class, and it offers sportier handling, even better mileage from its base four-cylinder engine and impressively rich interior furnishings. Other good picks include the Mazda 6, which is by far the most athletic car in the family sedan class, along with the 2014 Toyota Camry and 2014 Volkswagen Passat, which match the Honda's interior space but give you a softer ride. There's also the value-packed Kia Optima and stylish Ford Fusion. (Meanwhile, the Accord coupe has the midsize coupe segment all to itself, as its only real rival, Nissan's Altima coupe, is discontinued for 2014.) Narrowing down your choices in this strong group won't be easy, but if you want a midsize sedan that does nearly everything right, the Honda Accord should be on your list.

2014 Honda Accord models

The 2014 Honda Accord is available as a midsize sedan and coupe. Four-cylinder sedans come in five trims: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navi. Opt for the Accord's 3.5-liter V6 and three trims are offered: EX-L, EX-L with Navi and Touring.

The Accord coupe with the four-cylinder engine comes in LX-S, EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navi, while the V6-equipped version comes only in EX-L and EX-L with Navi trims.

The base four-cylinder LX comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, an 8-inch video display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable manual driver seat, a folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB audio interface and Pandora functionality.

Opting for the Sport trim brings a bit more horsepower, 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles for the CVT. The Accord EX also builds off the LX, but here you get 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, the power driver seat, the leather-wrapped steering wheel, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot display and a six-speaker sound system.

The EX-L trim adds leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, forward collision and lane-departure warning systems, a more sophisticated rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium seven-speaker sound system with a touchscreen display, satellite radio and smartphone app integration (HondaLink). The EX-L with Navi adds, as you can likely guess, a navigation system with voice recognition.

The EX V6 feature content is similar to that of the four-cylinder EX models. The V6-exclusive Touring sedan tops the range, combining LED headlights and adaptive cruise control with the equipment from the EX-L with Navi.

For the coupe version of the 2014 Honda Accord, the base LX-S trim is similar to the LX sedan but comes with 17-inch wheels instead of 16s, while its audio system has six speakers instead of four. The coupe's EX trims are also comparable in terms of equipment, though the V6-powered EX-L has 18-inch wheels.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Honda Accord sees the addition of a pair of hybrids -- standard and plug-in -- to the family, while the LX trim level gets new fabric upholstery.

Performance & mpg

All 2014 Accords are front-wheel drive and most are fitted with the 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine, whether sedan or coupe. This engine is rated 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The Sport trim level's less restrictive dual exhaust boosts output to 189 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque.

The standard transmission for all four-cylinder Accords, except the EX-L trims, is a six-speed manual. Optional for those and standard on the four-cylinder EX-L trims is a CVT, which takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission. With the CVT, all Accords but the Sport trim earn an EPA estimate of 30 mpg combined (27 mpg city/36 mpg highway). The CVT-equipped Sport rates 29 mpg combined (26 mpg city/34 mpg highway). With the manual transmission, the four-cylinder Accord stands at 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/34 mpg highway).

The Accord's available 3.5-liter V6 is rated 278 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. Backed by a conventional six-speed automatic, the V6's fuel economy numbers are still quite impressive at 26 mpg combined (21 mpg city/34 mpg highway). On the coupe, the V6 is also available with a six-speed manual transmission, which drops fuel economy ratings to 22 mpg combined (18 mpg city/28 mpg highway).

Even with the base four-cylinder engine and CVT -- the most popular powertrain choice for Honda Accord buyers – performance is relatively strong. In Edmunds testing, a four-cylinder Accord EX sedan with the CVT sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, a very good time for the class. The V6 is also quick: An EX-L V6 sedan we tested accelerated to 60 mph in just 6.1 seconds.

Safety

Every 2014 Honda Accord comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard across the board. Blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure and forward-collision warning systems are available via upper trim levels.

Notable is the LaneWatch blind-spot system (EX trim and above), which instantly switches the 8-inch screen's display to a low and wide view of the passenger side of the car when the right turn signal is engaged. A camera in the right-side mirror provides the confidence-inspiring view, and acclimating to catching the view in the center-dash display is quick and natural.

In Edmunds testing, Accord sedans with both the four-cylinder and V6 engine braked from 60 mph to a standstill in 128 feet, a slightly longer-than-average distance for a midsize sedan.

In government crash testing, the Accord sedan received five out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. The coupe earned five stars across the board. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave both body styles the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the Institute's new "small-overlap" frontal-offset test, the sedan received a "Good" rating, while the coupe got a second-best "Acceptable." This is particularly noteworthy, as many vehicles in this class have scored poorly in this relatively new test.

Driving

Most Honda Accord buyers end up choosing the four-cylinder engine, and they won't be disappointed, as it revs willingly and delivers its power in a smooth and satisfying manner. Although CVTs don't have the best reputation for refinement, Honda's unit is the best of the breed, as it responds quickly for swift passing maneuvers and then lets the engine rpm drop back smoothly when the need for quick acceleration has passed. Of course, if you simply don't like CVTs, you could always get the V6 engine, which comes with a conventional six-speed automatic. Equipped with the V6, the Accord is downright quick.

The 2014 Honda Accord also manages to strike a near-perfect balance between a supple ride and engaging handling. Although the Accord has never been a truly sporty car, this latest version feels particularly well-balanced around turns. The Accord's electric-assist power steering might feel pretty light the first time you turn the wheel, but it is precise and has a crisp response that adds to the driving enjoyment. One potential downside is that the Accord's ride quality is on the firmer side. If you're accustomed to a softer ride, a Camry or Passat might suit you better in this regard.

Interior

With a few exceptions, the materials in the 2014 Honda Accord have a high-quality look and feel. The overall cockpit design is elegant, and the cabin's tight construction gives the impression of an entry-level luxury car, rather than a workaday family car. The dash design embraces the spirit of legibility with an effective three-tier layout. At the top is the crisp-looking 8-inch display that offers varying levels of information and, depending on the trim level, audio and navigation interfaces. Meanwhile, the main instrument displays provide enough information without being cluttered and overwhelming.

Both front and rear occupants will find plenty of legroom and shoulder room -- the sedan's backseat is arguably best in class with its combination of space and comfort. Road and tire noise -- which in previous generations of the Accord could be rather annoying -- are noticeably reduced now thanks in part to two active noise-cancellation systems. We're also fond of the clear outward visibility afforded by the Accord's design, which provides a fairly low beltline, relatively slim roof pillars and a generous amount of glass, all traits that are increasingly rare in modern automobiles. As a downside, though, we've found the Accord's front seats less comfortable on long drives than others in this segment.

At 15.8 cubic feet, the Accord sedan's trunk is about average, whereas the coupe's, at 13.4 cubic feet, is generous for a midsize coupe. Though it lacks a split feature, the one-piece rear seatback does fold down to increase the cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Honda Accord.

5(50%)
4(22%)
3(17%)
2(6%)
1(5%)
4.1
163 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 163 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Smart Buy
rac10,11/13/2014
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I was going to buy the Accord coupe but the Sport was so much more car for the price. If Honda offered the Sport in the coupe I would have purchased it instead. The 2.4 engine is one of the best 4 cylinder engine made. Don't think it is too small and under power, it's not. I bought this new from a high volume dealer that had the best pricing in the state. For the price nothing comes close. After driving it for 6000 miles I like it more every time I drive it. I picked the CVT over the manual, both have their advantages but I didn't want to shift for the next ten years. The performance reviews for this class, Honda comes out on top. Many reviewer's pick the $6000 more Mazda 6 over the Honda. Update: 27000 miles later and I have no regrets. Got as high of 39 mpg and is rare to get below 30 mpg. This amazes me for how large the car is. Still fun to drive and when put on cruise control down the freeway it is so smooth and refine. This is not a track car but drives sporty in a nice way. The CVT transmission has operated flawlessly and I use the paddle snifters to quickly down shift, it amazes me that it's an economical 4 cylinder engine for the power it makes. I still admire how the car looks and how roomy it is. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles on it but has what most people would need and want. No rattles or weird noises and still drives like the first day but without the new car smell. This is a nice car and I look forward driving it for many more years. I change the oil earlier than what the indicator says, about every 5000 miles even though the indicator says I could go for 8000 - 9000 miles. This is a very good car. Update: 35,000 miles. I'm not sure but I think at times the car is getting faster. I still love this car and think that the value is excellent. The new Sports are even better but is basically the same car. UPDATE: 42,000 miles. No problems at all with the car. Drives like new. Still feel the same way about everything I said previously. Got caught in a 1 foot snow dump. The car got me home, 30 miles of the worst conditions with the original tires. Knowing how to drive in snow helped but the car did it's job, I was amazed. I would buy again without a second thought. The gas mileage is great and I didn't have to sacrifice a thing to get such great economy. I had great experience at multiple Honda dealerships also. Update: 50,000 miles. Not one problem with the car and I still love it. Drives like new. I had all the fluids flushed even though my Honda dealership said it wasn't needed. I'm having new tires installed next week. I'm amazed at the fuel economy and the great handling of this car and have no regrets at all. My next car will be a CR-V in about 4 years from now. UPDATE: 63,000 miles. I had a rear oxygen go out. It ran fine and I couldn't tell other than the check engine light came on. It was a $400.00 fix. Other than that nothing else has gone wrong with this car. It drives like new and performance great with fantastic gas mileage. The paint chips fairly easily on the front hood area. I really like the car and think it is worth every penny I paid for it. Update: 68,000 miles. The car runs great and I'm still amazed at the fuel mileage and the engine performance for a 4 cylinder. The car feels safe and handles well. I make sure I'm up on all the fluid changes. I plan on keeping this car for many more years and hopefully can get over 250.000 miles without any major issues. I am very pleased buying this car new and still have no regrets. The Honda dealerships that I have taken this car to for service have been a very good experience. I sure like the new 2L turbo but trading in a perfectly good car that I like would not be a smart buy at this time. The more I drive this car the cheaper it costs to own. UPDATE: At 74,000 miles I still think this car is car is great. Fuel consumption ranges from 30- 38 MPG. Runs flawlessly, still handles very competently and stops better than one would expect. These are the things I have spent while owning this car new: new tires at 50,000 miles, oxygen sensor at 60,000, new battery at 55.000. That's it besides normal service. I still enjoy driving this car as a daily driver and have no regrets buying this car new. I do change the oil at no less than 30%. The paint on the hood has some road chips on it but you can only see it if you are looking closely at it. The car still looks very nice and upscale. I was using the paddle shifters the other day at a couple of stop lights, having fun with the v-tech engine. I'm still very happy with the car.
Home Run!
lji1,03/20/2014
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Waited a few months before reviewing, and Honda has hit a price-value sweet spot, especially with the LX model. Features at the entry price is amazing (see fav features). Compared against a Camry SE, Altima S, Mazda 6 and this was THE best bang for the buck. Love the handling, gas mileage, and the front end design. No complaints with the seats or the CVT (although I had some concerns before my purchase). After researching, found that the CVT judder was mostly relegated to the '13 MY Accords (TSB fix issued by Honda). This fix has been implemented on '14 MY Accords and I have no issues with the CVT (@6k miles now) 9/20/16 @ ~ 56k miles: Truly one of my best purchases. The car really is very low maintenance and it's easy to do maintenance on it yourself should you choose to. Would have liked the car to be a bit quieter, but I came from a Toyota and Lexus before this car, so it's subjective. Steering is absolutely fantastic, comfort strikes a good balance between sport and comfy (I personally haven't had any issues with the seats). No issues with the CVT, behaves just like a regular automatic transmission in normal driving. You only realize that it's a CVT when pushing the car hard on the highway. Just changed out the CVT transmission fluid as the maintenance system brought it up at 55,000 miles although I'll be changing the fluid out sooner the next time around (every 40k or so). The maintenance minder system isn't perfect as it only provides an estimate. The only "major" issue I have with the car is what's been one of Honda's weaker points over the years, the brake rotors. The braking function and distance is fine, but Honda seems to have used cheap rotors on this car (I have the LX, they have larger rotors on higher trims). I've had the rotors turned at ~12k miles due to steering wheel shake during some panic stops on the highway. It's still present now, but dealership has advised to turn the rotors again when the brake pads have to be replaced (don't reckon it'll be anytime soon as the original brake pads from the factory still have plenty of life left at last check - 55k miles). Another "minor" issue is with the bluetooth - folks on the other end of the line often say the sound is poor and I've had the system hang a few times over the years when the phone is paired after a while with the audio system. I've come to realize that the LX model is one of the better trim levels for gas mileage as it's the lightest model and I do prefer the audio layout with the large buttons than the two screen setup you get with EX-L and above. One of the highlights regarding mileage on this car was driving from Tuscaloosa, AL to Houston, TX on a single tank (tank size is 17.1 US gallons) of gas (over 600+ miles) averaging 35+ mpg with 4 people and a trunk full of stuff! 3/20/17 @ ~ 68k miles: This 2014 Honda Accord has been truly a great car for my needs. Gas mileage has gone up slightly (up 1 mpg over the life of the car) and there are no problems to speak of. I would recommend that owners of this vehicle change out the transmission fluid around 30k-40k depending on driving conditions as the maintenance minder waits a little too long (in my experience - mine came on at 56k or so). The car has been easy on wallet with regards to maintenance and I'm looking forward to the 2018 MY when Honda will put their turbo engines in these Accords. Looking forward to driving this car for 200,000+ miles. 9/22/17 @ ~ 81k miles At this juncture, nothing more to mention about the car than what's been said already. The original brake pads still have plenty of life left at 81k (amazing) - my drive is about 70/30 hwy/city. Thinking about replacing the rotors with the ones used in the Accord Sport as this is a much beefier rotor, but will have to check how it fits with the 16" wheels (Accord Sports come with 18" wheels). Noticed that the OEM battery that Honda supplies on the 4 cyl Accords is a piece of junk (type 51R). It was replaced under warranty originally in May 2015 and failed in Sept 2017 (each OEM battery lasted about 2 years). Replaced with a 24F type battery used in the V-6 Accords (aftermarket Diehard - rated highly in CR tests) and this should hopefully fare much better in the southern US weather. As predicted earlier, Honda is releasing the next gen Accords with turbo charged engines and a manual transmission. Mixed emotions as I've heard good things about the current gen V-6 and may go test drive the current V-6 and the next gen Accords to see how they differ. I saw how an infant car seat could be installed in 14MY Accord and the installation using the LATCH (ISOFIX) connectors and the access to the LATCH connectors in the rear seats are easily available (car seat installation ease depends greatly on the car seat is used). 9/26/19 @ 130k miles Going strong still, slight oil consumption, rides and drives like new. Last update since I've run of out of characters. Edmunds staff, can you fix this? I'd like to update this review.
It's only day one, but I think I'm in love
hondaluvrva,03/13/2014
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I have never posted a review on anything in my 38 years on Earth, but I had to throw my thoughts on this car out there in the universe. I purchased a 2014 Sport model with the 6 speed manual. It is a comfortable, precise, economical, and believe it or not, for a family sedan it's a hoot to drive. I will continue to purchase manual transmissions until they are phased out. I must say that the shifter in this car is the best I've ever had the pleasure to row. If Honda can only toss in a better sounding radio and a sunroof, I think it could create world peace. If you can't drive stick you owe it to yourself to get out of your comfort zone. It's that good. As of 3/27/2019: I can’t write enough accolades for this particular car. I’m a father of two small girls ages 6 and 4. With that comes the obligatory car seats, Cheez-it dry rub and enough finger prints to implicate either girl in any possible life of crime pursuit. This car has served witness to my inclusion into middle-agedom and my girls through their collective infancy. This machine has served as a faithful asphalt soldier through its last five years of service. I’ve been driving Honda products since my best friend bought a 1987 Accord LXi with 150k on the clock in high school back in 1992. My experience from that car has served as the basis for the majority of all of my car purchases since. This is not the perfect car by any stretch. It doesn’t have leather, heated seats, a sunroof, or brake rotors that aren’t prone to warping. Outside of that though I’m treated to a driving experience at this life stage that offers me more than its purchase price. This is a very refined, roomy, practical machine that offers 3 pedals and a shifter that is sublime. I still look for the long way no matter where I’m headed. It annoys my wife, but I get where I’m going with a smile on my face. This car has served me well in its almost 90k miles of faithful service. I will continue driving this amazing piece of engineering until it waves the white flag. I believe that to be a very long time in the future. I often joke that my almost 7 year old will learn how to drive with this car. At that time I’m sure the manual transmission will long have been phased out. I plan to buy a nice S2000 example before their price points hit 50k in the classic car market. Honda is a truly amazing engineering company. Everything I own with a internal combustion engine has the Honda logo on it. That includes a snow blower, generator, weed-trimmer, power washer, tiller, a lawn-mower, a 2012 Pilot thrown in for good measure. I have never been mechanically let down and I marvel at the fact at how incredibly well these machines run despite how old many of them are. I will continue to purchase Honda products and I can’t say enough of how well their products have treated myself and my family. They truly propel, move and enrich our lives. Thank you Honda.
2014 Honda Accord EX-L review
stockdox,06/17/2014
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I admit, I was a little bit reluctant to buy the V6 model Accord due to the negative press and some negative remarks on some chat boards. I really hope that Honda has really fixed the issues with VCM technology because it is quite amazing to get nearly the same gas mileage of the 4 Cylinder with the performance of the 6. I can tell you right now that my gas mileage is better than advertised. The car is packed with useful technology such as the side view camera and Collision avoidance and Lane Watch. The car is smooth and powerful. On balance, I am very happy with my choice. Update: After 2 years with the car, I still very happy with the car but did want to mention a couple of annoying things about it. When the car is in "ECO" mode, shifts sometimes are erratic or harsh under hard acceleration. Car seems to perform much better off of "ECO" mode. Never could get voice command to work properly on the car. Lastly, I had my battery go bad before the car was 2 years old. It was replaced under warranty but took 2-3 trips to the Honda dealer before they finally declared it dead. Otherwise, the car has been a complete joy to drive. Now I have 24,000 miles on the car and no other problems. VCM is not perfect I notice the switch from 3 Cylinder mode to 6 more so then the reverse.
See all 163 reviews of the 2014 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
189 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Honda Accord
More About This Model

When Honda introduced its first Accord Hybrid back in 2004, the company made a rare misstep by engineering and marketing the car as a performance hybrid instead of a fuel economy champion. It lasted just three model years and sales were dismal. That won't be the case with the second-generation car.

The 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid is EPA rated at 50 mpg in the city and 45 mpg on the highway. More importantly, the combined rating is 47 mpg, and Honda's new two-motor hybrid system (introduced last year with the Accord Plug-In Hybrid) aims to deliver those numbers to all but the incurably lead-footed.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

You Can Get Over 50 MPG, Sort of
Yeah, if your driving style is best described as "asleep at the wheel," or "featherfoot," you can get 50 mpg...or more. Drivers with lots of patience and no apparent reluctance to inconvenience others on the road, turned in 70-mpg-plus averages on a short city loop Honda set up during our test-drive in the suburbs outside of San Antonio. (That's miles-per-gallon as shown on the car's own fuel economy gauge, so we can't vouch for its accuracy.)

In "average" driving with no jackrabbit starts, no last-minute braking and strict adherence to speed limits, the top-of-the-line Accord Hybrid Touring we drove over a 47-mile combination city-country route returned 49.1 mpg overall.

But in a pair of much shorter drives near the University of Texas San Antonio campus, two other 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid models didn't fare as well. On a 9.2-mile run we attained just 41.8 mpg in a midlevel EX-L, while the lighter base EX over a slightly truncated 8.6-mile version of the same route delivered 42.9 mpg. Fuel efficiency on those drives suffered a little from an abundance of small hills that kept the two-motor hybrid system from really strutting its stuff.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

Honda's Unique Hybrid System
Honda has always gone its own way in the hybrid arena, and its new system keeps that streak going. Honda engineers deftly combined a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine that develops 141 horsepower packaged with a pair of electric motors. One motor powers the front wheels, while the other, the motor-generator, is relegated solely to making electricity. The two motors have a maximum output of 166 hp, and when they are operating in conjunction with the gas engine the powertrain delivers a total maximum of 196 hp and 226 pound-feet of torque.

The Accord Hybrid can operate in three different modes: all-electric, series hybrid mode or gasoline-only mode. Pure EV mode only works when the battery charge is adequate, and in our time behind the wheel that seemed to be as much as 20 percent of the time. The all-electric EV mode even kicks in occasionally on flat or downhill terrain when cruising at highway speeds.

In hybrid mode, the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid doesn't use its gas engine for propulsion. It is a true "series" hybrid (similar to the Chevrolet Volt) in which the internal-combustion engine is used only to drive the motor-generator. The power computer decouples the engine from the wheels and directs its power to the motor-generator. The electricity produced by the spinning generator is then delivered to the drive motor, which turns the front wheels while any excess power is stored in the lithium-ion battery.

At highway speeds, when the gasoline engine is at its most efficient, the power controller shuts down the electric drive motor and lets the four-cylinder, dual-overhead cam, i-VTEC engine do its thing.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

Doesn't Use a Traditional Transmission
For ease of communication, Honda calls the "transmission" in the Accord Hybrid an e-CVT, which would stand for electronic continuously variable transmission if it really were one. However, there is no actual transmission, CVT or otherwise. The electric motors do the job.

When the gas engine is propelling the car, the connection to the front wheels is made directly through the electric drive motor, which allows the output shaft to spin at a rate that would approximate 6th gear in a standard Honda six-speed automatic.

In EV and Hybrid modes, when power to the front wheels is all coming from the electric drive motor, the car doesn't need a transmission because of the electric motor's ability to deliver full torque instantaneously. The motor operates as a single-speed reduction gear to deliver maximum power to the wheels.

So How Does It Drive?
Honda didn't put us on a test track or even in an area where a fast run down the freeway was possible, but we did have lots of curves, small hills and traffic signals on our driving routes.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

In those conditions, the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid drives, well, like a Honda Accord. It is peppy, exhibits very little body lean on corners, is fairly responsive despite its electric steering and it is quite comfortable. The ride is a bit stiffer than we remember in most Accords, although Honda claims that it's set up just like the conventionally powered models. The brakes are smooth and don't exhibit the low-speed grabbiness some hybrids and EVs exhibit as a side effect of the switch from regenerative to mechanical braking.

The car's e-CVT "transmission" does a good job of mimicking the feel of a more traditional setup. Much of the time there's none of that disconcerting disconnect between the accelerator pedal and actual engine revs for which "standard" CVTs are so well known. And Honda's powertrain engineers have done a masterful job of integrating the gas engine and electric propulsion systems. Even the engine idle-stop (also called auto stop-start) operates with nary a stutter or shudder.

The Cost of All That Efficiency
The 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid comes in one body style (four-door midsize sedan) and three trim levels. The base EX starts at $29,945 including Honda's $790 destination charge, which pushes it to roughly $3,000 above the price of a standard Accord EX. The midlevel EX-L jumps to $32,695 and the line-topping Touring begins at $35,695.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

The hybrid is based on the standard 2014 Accord, so there's not much difference in standard equipment other than a few styling tweaks. These include hybrid-unique 17-inch aero-styled alloy wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires, LED daylight running lamps, blue-accented taillights, a blue-accented grille and hybrid badges. There's also a tiny spoiler lip on the rear deck lid and an air diffuser beneath the rear bumper, both designed to improve aerodynamics.

Inside, there's a unique instrument display that shows power use levels on the left side of the speedometer and battery charge and (gasoline) fuel levels on the right side. The information display centered in the big, round speedo shows all the regular stuff, like turn-by-turn directions and which safety systems (such as lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control) are engaged. It also has a hybrid-only power flow meter that shows whether power is coming from the engine, the electric motor or both, and also when power is being sent from the engine or wheels to the battery.

Because the Accord Hybrid's battery is mounted behind the rear seatback, it eats up about 20 percent of the truck space, cutting it to 12.7 cubic feet from the standard Accord's 15.8 cubic feet.

A Hybrid for the Anti-Prius Crowd
Like so many hybrids before it, this Accord Hybrid doesn't make perfect sense from a financial standpoint. It will take a while to recoup the extra $3,000 cost, especially considering that the standard four-cylinder Accord is pretty good on gas to begin with.

Then again, even if this Accord doesn't pencil out in strict dollar terms, it does make sense for those drivers who simply want a refined, spacious and efficient sedan that doesn't scream hybrid. The trunk might be slightly smaller and the ride a bit firmer, but the ability to drive any way you want and still get more than 40 mpg has its draw, certainly more so than the performance angle Honda touted the first time around.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2014 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $11,500 and$19,990 with odometer readings between 46014 and141325 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Accord LX is priced between $10,591 and$18,825 with odometer readings between 43996 and133072 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport is priced between $11,995 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 52152 and127191 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $12,544 and$19,542 with odometer readings between 13717 and126372 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Accord EX is priced between $8,995 and$12,790 with odometer readings between 68000 and132235 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Accord Touring V-6 is priced between $12,714 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 77000 and157483 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Accord LX-S is priced between $17,950 and$17,950 with odometer readings between 1376 and1376 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 57 used and CPO 2014 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 1376 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2014 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,910.

Find a used Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,749.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,897.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,526.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Accord lease specials

Related Used 2014 Honda Accord info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles