Used 2007 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

10,294 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Accord Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,294 listings
  • 2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    111,989 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,379

    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord EX-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Honda Accord EX-L

    176,585 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord Special Edition V-6 in Gray
    used

    2007 Honda Accord Special Edition V-6

    112,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,888

    $1,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Honda Accord Special Edition

    174,935 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    176,263 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $1,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord Special Edition in Gray
    used

    2007 Honda Accord Special Edition

    304,205 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    $1,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord LX in White
    used

    2007 Honda Accord LX

    193,371 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,861

    $689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord EX in Silver
    used

    2007 Honda Accord EX

    123,929 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,395

    $1,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord EX in Gray
    used

    2007 Honda Accord EX

    130,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $1,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord Special Edition V-6 in Silver
    used

    2007 Honda Accord Special Edition V-6

    87,329 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,988

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 in Black
    used

    2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    163,679 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,820

    $527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord LX in White
    used

    2007 Honda Accord LX

    172,055 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord EX in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Honda Accord EX

    95,196 miles

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord LX in Silver
    used

    2007 Honda Accord LX

    156,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,395

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6
    used

    2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    144,394 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord Value Package
    used

    2007 Honda Accord Value Package

    97,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,991

    $638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord Special Edition in White
    used

    2007 Honda Accord Special Edition

    153,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,885

    $530 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda Accord Value Package
    used

    2007 Honda Accord Value Package

    125,595 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    $474 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Accord searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,294 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2007 Honda Accord

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Accord

Read recent reviews for the Honda Accord
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7355 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 355 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (0%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Second hand 2007 Honda Accord Sedan V6 6MT
ryhi,10/04/2015
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
This is the third Honda Accord I've owned, ('95 EX Sedan I4 5MT (Sold), '01 EX-L Coupe I4 5MT (current commuter)) and the first V6. I picked it up for $10,000 flat at 93,000 miles. I knew I needed to do the timing belt which I picked up the whole kit, Honda genuine and with all pulleys and tensioners, spark plugs, and all for ~$400, the job itself was straight forward, Honda has a good layout with the J-series engine and this engine bay. The job took a good chunk of the day and now it is ready for another 100,000 miles and 7-10 years. The car is now at ~105000 miles and it is an amazing car. This V6 is smooth, the shifting is short and precise, clutch is smooth as well steering is connected and who knows who was driving this car before me and how abusive they were, I can't really tell. I was worried about MPG (well, not really I was happy for the power) but If I behave I can get low to mid 30s on the freeway and low to mid 20s around town. The navigation, while outdated, is still quite good. It registers all the roads I need in the SF bay area and knows the tricky interchanges, giving you detailed information about which lane and such, it obviously doesn't have all the newer subdivisions. The brakes are my only huge complaint for this and all my Accords, I will be replacing them soon, thankfully it is quite easy to switch out the pads/rotors for higher quality aftermarket parts for this generation. The interior is very comfortable, excellent sound system, everything works inside, A/C gets too cold sometimes. :) Dash cluster is simple, controls are aesthetically placed, leather is holding up well and it all cleans up nicely. The performance is outright amazing, C/D gauged the 0-60 at 5.9s during their test of this car and I wouldn't be surprised if this car at its current age could still pull that off, it is very quick off the line. It can even walk away from many of the newest family sedans at a stop light. Even with my 'very lively' driving style it isn't leaking or burning any oil and between the regular oil changes I do; I can see the oil itself still has quite a bit of carrying capacity. This is a solid setup: sedan for the family, good safely rating, ample room, excellent engine/transmission combo, and all the features that we would be looking for in a newer car. Replacement parts and aftermarket support is plentiful and at a good price, insurance is also reasonably low. I was lucky to find this particular model and a great color (Copper Bronze Pearl). I can say I have no regrets with this car with this car and my wife loves it too which is a huge plus. We got what we both wanted, I got the engine transmission combo I wanted in a family sedan, and she got her four doors for future car seats and kids, seat warmers, and ample room for family trips. I purchased it knowing it can and will easily give me 7-10 more years with me doing all the routine oil changes and maintenance myself, my other two accords are over 200,000 miles, this one should be no exception. I'm also free from the fears of a high milage automatic transmission.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Accord
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Accord info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings