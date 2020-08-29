Used 2015 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida

HONDA CERTIFIED! ONLY 39,353 MILES! *ONE OWNER* CLEAN CARFAX! PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Extra Clean. Honda Certified. White Orchid Pearl exterior and Ivory interior, EX-L trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax!, Low Miles!!, Carfax Certifed!!, "Both front and rear occupants will find plenty of legroom and shoulder room. The sedan's backseat is one of the best in this class, thanks to its combination of space and comfort." -Edmunds.com.182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report , Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 PlayerPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCR3F8XFA017703

Stock: P017703

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-09-2020