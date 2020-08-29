Used 2015 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me
- 20,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,542$1,622 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
2015 HONDA ACCORD COUPE LX - RED/BLACK - 20,132 MILES - FACTORY WARRANTY - BACK UP CAMERA - BLIND SPOT CAMERA - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - SATELLITE RADIO - AUXILIARY INPUT - CRUISE CONTROL - PUSH BUTTON START - 2.4L VTEC I4 - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B77FA014566
Stock: 13234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2019
- certified
2015 Honda Accord EX-L V-639,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,991$2,719 Below Market
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
HONDA CERTIFIED! ONLY 39,353 MILES! *ONE OWNER* CLEAN CARFAX! PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Extra Clean. Honda Certified. White Orchid Pearl exterior and Ivory interior, EX-L trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax!, Low Miles!!, Carfax Certifed!!, "Both front and rear occupants will find plenty of legroom and shoulder room. The sedan's backseat is one of the best in this class, thanks to its combination of space and comfort." -Edmunds.com.182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report , Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 PlayerPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (21 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR3F8XFA017703
Stock: P017703
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 54,887 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,771$3,184 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2015 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr LX Sedan CVT SEDAN 4 DR features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steven Garcia at 786-468-4753 or steven@carfactory.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F30FA108042
Stock: 334944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 32,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,659$2,134 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Dressed to impress in Alabaster Silver Metallic, our agile One Owner, Clean CarFax 2015 Honda Accord Sport Sedan is synonymous with reliability, comfort, and performance. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 189hp on demand while paired with an innovative CVT for seamless shifts. Our Front Wheel Drive provides responsive acceleration and is masterfully engineered to offer near 36mpg on the highway. Angular side sculpting, 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and a bold grille accent our Accord Sedan Sport. Meanwhile, the comfortable Sport interior offers ample passenger space and a multi-functional 8-inch display communicates with the car's technology to be your official command center and to provide you with a personalized driving experience at your fingertips with steering wheel-mounted controls. You'll appreciate dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera and a sound system with iPod/USB integration and Pandora functionality.Thanks to Honda's advanced compatibility engineering body structure from Honda, numerous airbags, and responsive braking, you can have the peace of mind knowing you'll be kept out of harm's way in this solid sedan. The quality engineering behind this Accord makes it the obvious choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F57FA024320
Stock: PT2615A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 53,124 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,450$2,428 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1811714 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F37FA158386
Stock: c1141082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 63,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,449$3,288 Below Market
Island Auto Mall - Freeport / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F36FA054276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,060$2,822 Below Market
Starling Buick GMC - Venice / Florida
2015 Honda Accord Sport, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, REVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SEAT. At Starling Buick GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingbuickgmc.com or contact us at 941-488-3667.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2E56FA128802
Stock: A128802T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 43,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$14,995$2,194 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA 1 OWNER We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B8XFA006468
Stock: 006468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,491$1,589 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr I4 CVT LX..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F34FA126043
Stock: X126043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 41,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,300$1,746 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1041086 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord LX-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B34FA004736
Stock: c1138044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 103,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,750$1,704 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2015 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr 4dr I4 CVT LX features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Lx Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 4 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F30FA081604
Stock: 081604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 56,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,612$1,652 Below Market
Lexus of Westminster - Westminster / California
-Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2015! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2015 Honda Accord Sedan Sport, has a great San Marino Red exterior, and a clean Black interior! Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, This Honda Accord Sedan gets great fuel economy with over 35.0 MPG on the highway! Multi-Point Inspection, Oil Changed Stability Control, ABS Brakes New Cabin Air Filter Front Wheel Drive ""Lexus of Westminster is the only OC dealership to earn the prestigious Elite of Lexus 21 times.""
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F53FA270149
Stock: 28262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 53,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$3,462 Below Market
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F32FA109743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,253 miles
$12,997$2,070 Below Market
Parks Alfa Romeo of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F3XFA084722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Honda Accord EX31,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,246$1,927 Below Market
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
**HONDA CERTIFIED**, Accident Free CARFAX History Report, USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, ONE OWNER, Accord EX, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, CVT, FWD, Champagne Frost Pearl, Ivory Cloth. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!TEST DRIVE ONE OF OUR VEHICLES AND BE ENTERED IN A $1,000 GIVEAWAY DRAWING!!HondaTrue Certified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 182 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryOdometer is 28759 miles below market average!IF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F75FA252396
Stock: C1175A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 106,879 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,499$1,457 Below Market
LRG Motors - Montclair / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - element|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Internet radio app - Pandora|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 4|Watts - 160|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.5|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.1|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center folding with storage|Center console trim - simulated alloy|Dash trim - simulated alloy|Door trim - simulated alloy|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control multi-function paddle shifter phone|Storage - door pockets front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 4.81|Door handle color - chrome|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rear spoiler|Rear spoiler color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Clock|Digital odometer|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - oil pressure tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip computer|Trip odometer - 2|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level maintenance due tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto delay off auto on/off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirror type - spotter mirror|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front|Emergency interior trunk release|Impact absorbing bumpers|Rearview monitor - in dash|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat power adjustments - height lumbar reclining 10|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks - auto-locking|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 13.4|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.5|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 17 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar - diameter 14 mm|Rear struts|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Electronic messaging assistance - with read function|Phone - pre-wired for phone|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F54FA074320
Stock: FA074320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 60,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,170$3,225 Below Market
AMG Autotrade Corp - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F82FA088923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,846
Clay Cooley Kia - Irving / Texas
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Security System, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port.Clean CARFAX.2015 Honda Accord LX 4D Sedan Basque Red Pearl II 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V CVT FWDAll of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous inspection process by ASE certified technicians, ensuring the vehicles are in perfect condition before you join us for your first test drive. On average, we spend$1,600 in servicing and reconditioning costs on each vehicle, and further we also offer Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. We have been proudly serving the DFW/ Metroplex for over 20 years, and remain family owned and operated to this day. We invite you to visit us at any of our 12 stores across the DFW Metroplex in store or online at www.Comeseeclay.com â we are excited to serve you! Visit us at https://www.claycooleykia.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F32FA086626
Stock: LG450293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
